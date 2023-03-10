As an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell Oil Company, Jiffy Lube is a well-known name in the U.S. It has over 1,900 locations nationally, with the potential to open more franchises in several designated market areas. Jiffy Lube also has a presence in Canada, where it has over 150 franchises.

Though consumers know the company for its quick oil changes, some Jiffy Lube facilities have expanded their services to cover battery and brake services. If you are in a jiffy to start your own franchise, then Jiffy Lube may be the company for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Jiffy Lube Franchise

Jiffy Lube may have different franchising options to fit your needs best. You might choose to start a new business, transfer an existing one, or own multiple locations. There may be incentives for each of these categories depending on what the company offers at that time.

With a strong network and community, growing your Jiffy Lube franchise is typically well-supported. A proprietary POS system can keep track of back-office reporting, and access to Jiffy Lube Connect might update you with the latest company insights. As a franchisee, you generally connect with top vendors and attend conventions and trade shows, sharing secrets to success and networking with the right people.

You might also receive corporate training through Jiffy Lube University. This automotive service is conducted both on-site and online. You may earn over two dozen credit hours with Jiffy Lube University through the American Council on Education.

What Might Make a Jiffy Lube Franchise a Good Choice?

Jiffy Lube is a well-known name in the industry. If you become a franchisee, you may not have to go searching for customers. Jiffy Lube’s national name and marketing campaigns may reach consumers through social media, television, and radio broadcast. Not only that, you may receive marketing statistics on how better to market your franchise location for your local market.

If you want to become a franchisee, you don’t necessarily need a background in the automotive industry. A desire to keep cars running, customers happy, and business background will help with day-to-day operations.

To be part of the Jiffy Lube team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Start a Jiffy Lube Franchise?

Requesting more franchise information may trigger a member of the franchise development team to conduct a pre-qualification screening. If you meet the financial requirements and pass a background and credit check, you generally move forward to fill out an official application.

As you progress, a recruitment manager might interview you; this is also your chance to ask any questions you may have. If you make it past the interview, you typically attend a discovery day event at company headquarters in Houston, Texas, where you may meet the Jiffy Lube executive team. Jiffy Lube may connect you with a business development manager, and once you have selected your ideal site, you generally sign your franchise agreement.

Rev your engines and get ready for that grand opening!