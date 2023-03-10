Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$209K - $302K
- Units as of 2022
-
120 1.7% over 3 years
Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission was founded in 1956 as one of the first-ever specialized transmission service centers.
Mr. Transmission offers its customers an alternative to repairs done in car dealerships. Mr. Transmission locations introduced quick, quality, and professional service in every transaction. With a focus on vehicle transmission repairs, experts at Mr. Transmission have tried to help customers avoid the stress that comes with costly automotive malfunctions since they were founded.
Since offering franchises beginning in 1976, Mr. Transmission has opened over 80 units across the United States, working to gain the trust and loyalty of customers. With new markets available from coast to coast, Mr. Transmission may be one of today's most attractive franchise opportunities for car junkies alike.
Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Transmission Franchise
Mr. Transmission is a leader in the transmission repair industry, a position it attained through consistent and quality service delivery. Some of the significant services offered by Mr. Transmission include transmission maintenance and service, repair, and technical diagnostics supported by leading-edge technology. At Mr. Transmission, customers can rely on a company dedicated to getting them back on the road as quickly as possible.
One aspect that may distinguish Mr. Transmission from its competition is its attractive warranty on all labor and parts for customers. The nationwide warranty on mechanical services from all Mr. Transmission locations may show the brand's confidence and ability to deliver on its promises.
Unlike some local transmission repair shops, Mr. Transmission is outspoken about its belief in social and environmental responsibility. Each year, Mr. Transmission participates in the "Run for the Cure" breast cancer fundraiser, sponsors local sports teams, and responds to disasters.
What Might Make a Mr. Transmission Franchise a Good Choice?
Starting a Mr. Transmission franchise may be an excellent opportunity for anyone who dreams to own and operate their own business.
To be part of the Mr. Transmission team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of 15 years.
How To Open a Mr. Transmission Franchise
The process of opening your own Mr. Transmission franchise starts by submitting a request for information form. After you submit the form, the franchise may contact you. If you qualify, the following steps include meeting the development team, visiting franchise locations, and creating your business and financial plan. During these steps, the Mr. Transmission franchise team will provide a financial worksheet to aid in your planning activities. Finally, you will get to sign the franchise agreement and become your own boss.
All Mr. Transmission franchisees undergo multiple days of in-class training accompanied by in-store training at various locations. The training at Mr. Transmission aims to equip you in significant areas such as sales and customer service, technical and back shop support, operations, and location growth.
Company Overview
About Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
- Founded
- 1956
- Parent Company
- Moran Family of Brands
- Leadership
- Peter Baldine, President
- Corporate Address
-
11524 W. 183rd Pl., #100
Orland Park, IL 60467
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1976 (47 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 22
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Africa, Asia, Middle East
- # of Units
- 120 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000 - $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $208,613 - $301,767
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000 - $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $70,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $6,750 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 38 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
