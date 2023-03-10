Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission

Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission

Auto repair and maintenance
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$209K - $302K
Units as of 2022
120 1.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission was founded in 1956 as one of the first-ever specialized transmission service centers.

Mr. Transmission offers its customers an alternative to repairs done in car dealerships. Mr. Transmission locations introduced quick, quality, and professional service in every transaction. With a focus on vehicle transmission repairs, experts at Mr. Transmission have tried to help customers avoid the stress that comes with costly automotive malfunctions since they were founded.

Since offering franchises beginning in 1976, Mr. Transmission has opened over 80 units across the United States, working to gain the trust and loyalty of customers. With new markets available from coast to coast, Mr. Transmission may be one of today's most attractive franchise opportunities for car junkies alike.

Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Transmission Franchise

Mr. Transmission is a leader in the transmission repair industry, a position it attained through consistent and quality service delivery. Some of the significant services offered by Mr. Transmission include transmission maintenance and service, repair, and technical diagnostics supported by leading-edge technology. At Mr. Transmission, customers can rely on a company dedicated to getting them back on the road as quickly as possible.

One aspect that may distinguish Mr. Transmission from its competition is its attractive warranty on all labor and parts for customers. The nationwide warranty on mechanical services from all Mr. Transmission locations may show the brand's confidence and ability to deliver on its promises.

Unlike some local transmission repair shops, Mr. Transmission is outspoken about its belief in social and environmental responsibility. Each year, Mr. Transmission participates in the "Run for the Cure" breast cancer fundraiser, sponsors local sports teams, and responds to disasters.

What Might Make a Mr. Transmission Franchise a Good Choice? 

Starting a Mr. Transmission franchise may be an excellent opportunity for anyone who dreams to own and operate their own business. 

To be part of the Mr. Transmission team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of 15 years. 

How To Open a Mr. Transmission Franchise

The process of opening your own Mr. Transmission franchise starts by submitting a request for information form. After you submit the form, the franchise may contact you. If you qualify, the following steps include meeting the development team, visiting franchise locations, and creating your business and financial plan. During these steps, the Mr. Transmission franchise team will provide a financial worksheet to aid in your planning activities. Finally, you will get to sign the franchise agreement and become your own boss.

All Mr. Transmission franchisees undergo multiple days of in-class training accompanied by in-store training at various locations. The training at Mr. Transmission aims to equip you in significant areas such as sales and customer service, technical and back shop support, operations, and location growth.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1956
Parent Company
Moran Family of Brands
Leadership
Peter Baldine, President
Corporate Address
11524 W. 183rd Pl., #100
Orland Park, IL 60467
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1976 (47 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Africa, Asia, Middle East

# of Units
120 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$208,613 - $301,767
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $300,000
Cash Requirement
$70,000
Veteran Incentives
$6,750 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
38 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Milex Complete Auto Care/Mr. Transmission.

Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment
Ranked #21
Learn More

American Freight

Furniture, mattresses, appliances
Request Info

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Oil changes and preventive maintenance
Ranked #39
Learn More

Lendio

Small-business financing
Ranked #143
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing