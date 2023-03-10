Honest1 Auto Care

Auto repair and maintenance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$223K - $1M
Units as of 2022
64 12% over 3 years
Founded in 2003, Honest1 Auto Care is a one-stop shop for auto repairs. The brand offers full-service automotive repair and maintenance services, including tune-ups, brake and transmission repairs, oil changes, and preventative maintenance. 

Backed by quality service and an honest relationship between customers and mechanics, Honest1 Auto Care aims to bring honesty back to the car care industry, prioritizing customer satisfaction. Honest1 Auto Care built its operations to ensure that when customers visit, they leave knowing that they got their money's worth. The brand guarantees a friendly experience with billing transparency.

Since its formation, the Honest1 Auto Care franchise has expanded to over 60 locations across the United States. Ideal franchisee candidates are qualified and competent individuals with prior experience in the field and are keen on career advancement. Running an auto repair franchise gives the franchisee a way to impact their communities by making excellent car care a reality.

Why You May Want to Start an Honest1 Auto Care Franchise

One thing that makes Honest1 Auto Care a stand-out automotive center is its goal of prioritizing all customer needs, no matter how small. At each Honest1 Auto Care center, customers can enjoy a comfortable upscale lobby, honest customer service, internet workstations, complimentary beverages, children's play areas, and clean workstations.

As an Honest1 Auto Care franchisee, you certainly won't have to worry about not knowing how to run your business! The company requires you to fulfill many hours of on-the-job training and several dozen hours of classroom training, with ongoing training as needed. Since you need eight employees to run this car franchise, training is vital to operational success. The franchise also provides marketing support to all franchisees.

What Might Make Honest1 Auto Care a Good Choice?

The auto care industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry. Owning an Honest1 Auto Care franchise gives you a chance at experiencing growth. Honest1 Auto Care also has competitive offers that include its 3-year or 36,000-mile warranty, free 24-hour roadside assistance, complimentary customer shuttle, and same-day service for most vehicles. 

To be part of the Honest1 Auto Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Ongoing fees will include royalty percentages, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee. Their typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of twenty years. There is an option of working with third-party sources to cover many financing costs if needed.

How to Open a Honest1 Auto Care Franchise

To kickstart your Honest1 Auto Care franchise, start by completing a short request for consideration. An Honest1 team member may reach out to you with an introductory phone call if you seem like a good fit.

After getting acquainted with a franchise representative, you'll review the Franchise Disclosure Document, speak with other franchisees, and attend a discovery day. 

At the end of the franchise process, you'll sign the final documents, go through training, and start your journey as the newest Honest1 Auto Care franchisee.

Company Overview

About Honest1 Auto Care

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services
Founded
2003
Parent Company
H-1 Auto Care LLC
Leadership
Michael Cowan, President & CEO
Corporate Address
100 2nd Ave. S., #1203
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington

# of Units
64 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Honest1 Auto Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$223,150 - $1,019,950
Net Worth Requirement
$700,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Honest1 Auto Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
75 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Honest1 Auto Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

