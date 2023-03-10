Play It Again Sports is a Winmark Corporation-owned sporting goods retailer. The company offers new and used sporting merchandise in North America. The franchise was founded in 1983 and began franchising in 1988.

Today, the brand has grown to become one of the biggest sporting goods retailers in North America, with many locations across the U.S. and Canada. By blending the sales of new and used name-brand sporting equipment, Play It Again Sports stores continue to be a significant driving force in the industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Play It Again Sports Franchise

Play It Again Sports has carved out a great spot for themselves in the retail marketplace through a proven resell system. This defendable position in the industry has been created by specializing in selling and buying within the market. By building its operation around core values of excellence and efficiency, the company has built a reputation of offering high-quality used and new fitness and sports goods at affordable prices.

The company does not require its potential franchisees to have a retail background. Play It Again Sports franchisees are often customers, fitness enthusiasts, and sports fans. This background creates a rich pool of knowledge that franchisees can leverage to better understand the market's needs and serve customers. By offering potential franchisees an opportunity to start a franchise, Play It Again Sports has carved out a niche in the industry and has survived for nearly four decades.

What Might Make a Play It Again Sports Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Play It Again Sports team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand's requirements, you may qualify to open a franchise, and you can get started with the initial investment.

It may be wise to consider contacting your attorney or money manager to ensure that you may the necessary funds to open a Play It Again Sports franchise.

How To Start a Play It Again Sports Franchise

The first step towards becoming a Play It Again Sports franchisee is submitting an online qualification form. The franchisor will verify your background and credit information to determine if you meet the application requirements. If you are financially approved, the company will assist you in coordinating visits with existing franchisees.

If you find the opportunity to be the right fit for you, the franchisor may invite you to a discovery day at their headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here, you will meet with the Play It Again Sports executive team. If mutual consent is established, the company will work with you to get the franchise agreement in order. It will take several months before you can open your store for business. As you wait for the grand opening, Play It Again Sports will take you through an extensive training program. Once you complete the training program and your store is ready, it will be time for you to step into the sporting goods industry.