Play It Again Sports
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#432 Ranked #461 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$293K - $401K
Units as of 2022
284
Jump to Franchising Overview

Play It Again Sports is a Winmark Corporation-owned sporting goods retailer. The company offers new and used sporting merchandise in North America. The franchise was founded in 1983 and began franchising in 1988. 

Today, the brand has grown to become one of the biggest sporting goods retailers in North America, with many locations across the U.S. and Canada. By blending the sales of new and used name-brand sporting equipment, Play It Again Sports stores continue to be a significant driving force in the industry. 

Why You May Want to Start a Play It Again Sports Franchise

Play It Again Sports has carved out a great spot for themselves in the retail marketplace through a proven resell system. This defendable position in the industry has been created by specializing in selling and buying within the market. By building its operation around core values of excellence and efficiency, the company has built a reputation of offering high-quality used and new fitness and sports goods at affordable prices.

The company does not require its potential franchisees to have a retail background. Play It Again Sports franchisees are often customers, fitness enthusiasts, and sports fans. This background creates a rich pool of knowledge that franchisees can leverage to better understand the market's needs and serve customers. By offering potential franchisees an opportunity to start a franchise, Play It Again Sports has carved out a niche in the industry and has survived for nearly four decades.

What Might Make a Play It Again Sports Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Play It Again Sports team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand's requirements, you may qualify to open a franchise, and you can get started with the initial investment.

It may be wise to consider contacting your attorney or money manager to ensure that you may the necessary funds to open a Play It Again Sports franchise.

How To Start a Play It Again Sports Franchise

The first step towards becoming a Play It Again Sports franchisee is submitting an online qualification form. The franchisor will verify your background and credit information to determine if you meet the application requirements. If you are financially approved, the company will assist you in coordinating visits with existing franchisees.

If you find the opportunity to be the right fit for you, the franchisor may invite you to a discovery day at their headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here, you will meet with the Play It Again Sports executive team. If mutual consent is established, the company will work with you to get the franchise agreement in order. It will take several months before you can open your store for business. As you wait for the grand opening, Play It Again Sports will take you through an extensive training program. Once you complete the training program and your store is ready, it will be time for you to step into the sporting goods industry. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Play It Again Sports

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Sports Equipment & Apparel
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Winmark Corp.
Leadership
Brett Heffes, CEO
Corporate Address
605 Hwy. 169 N., #400
Minneapolis, MN 55441
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
83
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
284 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Play It Again Sports franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$292,500 - $401,300
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$90,000 - $105,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.5K/yr.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Play It Again Sports has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Play It Again Sports? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Play It Again Sports landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Play It Again Sports ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #432 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #170 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Play It Again Sports.

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info

Squeeze

Massages
Request Info

Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
Ranked #82
Request Info

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing