Real Property Management

Real Property Management

Property management
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#187 Ranked #196 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$99K - $147K
Units as of 2022
399 22.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 1986, Real Property Management is one of the largest single-family property franchises in the U.S. real estate industry. With efforts put in by franchises like these, the real estate industry has become a fast-growing sector in the U.S. economy. 

After beginning to franchise in 2004, Real Property Management keyed into the growing rental sector with franchisees across America. They offer third-party property management services for single-family and condominium homeowners and company housing for large firms. The company also provides services that include the maintenance and repair of real estate, rent collection, and management.

Real Property Management has over 300 locations across the United States and a handful in Canada. They are looking to continue to grow. 

Why You May Want to Start a Real Property Management Franchise

Real Property Management is one of the most decorated and largest real estate management franchises in the U.S. The success of the franchise relies on the strength and success of the property management industry. A decent chunk of residential buildings in the country are rentals. The demand for rent management companies means Real Property Management could offer a stable franchise opportunity.

Many times in the past decade, Real Property Management has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Real Property Management a Good Choice?

Real Property Management thrives on the property management industry, its leadership position in the industry, world-class support, and nationwide franchise opportunities. The franchise also provides training, professional marketing, and volume purchasing power to its franchisees.

Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Real Property Management franchise. You should be prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you will be subjected to ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. The average term of agreement for a Real Property Management franchisee is ten years with the opportunity to renew for a sum if both parties wish to remain in business together.

Real Property Management has partnered with third-party sources to help franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, equipment, and payroll.

How to Open a Real Property Management Franchise

Before accepting the franchise agreement, you'll be given the opportunity to review details for available franchise opportunities and contact existing franchisees, who may answer any questions you may have. There may also be an opportunity to attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. A team of professionals will be waiting to answer any questions you may have regarding franchise operations.

Once you've accepted the franchise agreement and paid the applicable fees, you'll complete a multi-week training intensive at your chosen location, followed by a multi-day hands-on session at the company headquarters. After that, your property management franchise will be ready to open. You will receive continued support from the Real Property Management company as you go about your new life as a Real Property Management franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Real Property Management

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Property Management, Real Estate , Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Jeff Pepperney, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
399 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Real Property Management franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900
Initial Investment
$99,392 - $146,542
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Real Property Management has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
66.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Real Property Management? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Real Property Management landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Real Property Management ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #187 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #94 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #28 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Property Management in 2021

Best of the Best

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Real Property Management.

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

Lendio

Small-business financing
Ranked #143
Request Info

Signal

Private security guard and patrol services
Ranked #98
Learn More

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

Salon suites
Ranked #62
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing