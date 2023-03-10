Founded in 1986, Real Property Management is one of the largest single-family property franchises in the U.S. real estate industry. With efforts put in by franchises like these, the real estate industry has become a fast-growing sector in the U.S. economy.

After beginning to franchise in 2004, Real Property Management keyed into the growing rental sector with franchisees across America. They offer third-party property management services for single-family and condominium homeowners and company housing for large firms. The company also provides services that include the maintenance and repair of real estate, rent collection, and management.

Real Property Management has over 300 locations across the United States and a handful in Canada. They are looking to continue to grow.

Why You May Want to Start a Real Property Management Franchise

Real Property Management is one of the most decorated and largest real estate management franchises in the U.S. The success of the franchise relies on the strength and success of the property management industry. A decent chunk of residential buildings in the country are rentals. The demand for rent management companies means Real Property Management could offer a stable franchise opportunity.

Many times in the past decade, Real Property Management has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Real Property Management a Good Choice?

Real Property Management thrives on the property management industry, its leadership position in the industry, world-class support, and nationwide franchise opportunities. The franchise also provides training, professional marketing, and volume purchasing power to its franchisees.

Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Real Property Management franchise. You should be prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you will be subjected to ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. The average term of agreement for a Real Property Management franchisee is ten years with the opportunity to renew for a sum if both parties wish to remain in business together.

Real Property Management has partnered with third-party sources to help franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, equipment, and payroll.

How to Open a Real Property Management Franchise

Before accepting the franchise agreement, you'll be given the opportunity to review details for available franchise opportunities and contact existing franchisees, who may answer any questions you may have. There may also be an opportunity to attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. A team of professionals will be waiting to answer any questions you may have regarding franchise operations.

Once you've accepted the franchise agreement and paid the applicable fees, you'll complete a multi-week training intensive at your chosen location, followed by a multi-day hands-on session at the company headquarters. After that, your property management franchise will be ready to open. You will receive continued support from the Real Property Management company as you go about your new life as a Real Property Management franchisee.