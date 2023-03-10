Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#187 Ranked #196 last year
- Initial investment
-
$99K - $147K
- Units as of 2022
-
399 22.8% over 3 years
Founded in 1986, Real Property Management is one of the largest single-family property franchises in the U.S. real estate industry. With efforts put in by franchises like these, the real estate industry has become a fast-growing sector in the U.S. economy.
After beginning to franchise in 2004, Real Property Management keyed into the growing rental sector with franchisees across America. They offer third-party property management services for single-family and condominium homeowners and company housing for large firms. The company also provides services that include the maintenance and repair of real estate, rent collection, and management.
Real Property Management has over 300 locations across the United States and a handful in Canada. They are looking to continue to grow.
Why You May Want to Start a Real Property Management Franchise
Real Property Management is one of the most decorated and largest real estate management franchises in the U.S. The success of the franchise relies on the strength and success of the property management industry. A decent chunk of residential buildings in the country are rentals. The demand for rent management companies means Real Property Management could offer a stable franchise opportunity.
Many times in the past decade, Real Property Management has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make Real Property Management a Good Choice?
Real Property Management thrives on the property management industry, its leadership position in the industry, world-class support, and nationwide franchise opportunities. The franchise also provides training, professional marketing, and volume purchasing power to its franchisees.
Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Real Property Management franchise. You should be prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you will be subjected to ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. The average term of agreement for a Real Property Management franchisee is ten years with the opportunity to renew for a sum if both parties wish to remain in business together.
Real Property Management has partnered with third-party sources to help franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, equipment, and payroll.
How to Open a Real Property Management Franchise
Before accepting the franchise agreement, you'll be given the opportunity to review details for available franchise opportunities and contact existing franchisees, who may answer any questions you may have. There may also be an opportunity to attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. A team of professionals will be waiting to answer any questions you may have regarding franchise operations.
Once you've accepted the franchise agreement and paid the applicable fees, you'll complete a multi-week training intensive at your chosen location, followed by a multi-day hands-on session at the company headquarters. After that, your property management franchise will be ready to open. You will receive continued support from the Real Property Management company as you go about your new life as a Real Property Management franchisee.
Company Overview
About Real Property Management
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Property Management, Real Estate , Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 1986
- Parent Company
- Neighborly
- Leadership
- Jeff Pepperney, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2004 (19 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,600
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 399 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Real Property Management franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $99,392 - $146,542
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Real Property Management has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 66.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Real Property Management? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Real Property Management landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Real Property Management ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
