Initial investment
$1.5M - $3.3M
Units as of 2023
272 Decrease 13% over 3 years
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is a family restaurant that welcomes its guests with top-quality, freshly prepared American food. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has been serving great American breakfasts and more since 1958, when a simple pancake house in Ohio evolved into today's popular chain.  

The breakfast menu is popular enough that the chain serves breakfasts all day. But sumptuous build-your-own breakfasts are just one part of the wide range of home-style, traditional plates offered. Always faithful to the rich tradition of American cooking, a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery offers steaks, burgers, soups, salads, and much more. In-store bakeries prepare a wide selection of fresh dessert choices to tempt the customer.

Why You May Want To Start a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise

At Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, the customer is the key to brand growth. The reason why the chain offers its menu all day is quite simply because that's what the customers want. When a customer walks through the door, they expect excellent quality and great service.

A franchisee will subscribe to the values that the company upholds and maintain the company's enviable reputation. A franchisee does not need experience in the restaurant trade. Indeed, no business experience is necessary, as there is a comprehensive training program. But franchisees need to be directly involved in setting up their new restaurant. However, once the business opens its doors, the franchisee can choose to have someone else run the day-to-day operations.

What Might Make a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise a Good Choice?

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery's philosophy can be summed up in one word: consistency. The first-time customer is expected to quickly be won over by the friendly service, the wide range of menu options, and the food quality. They may then become regulars and recommend the restaurant to their friends.

To be part of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery may offer discounts to franchisees who have served in the American military.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has also partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise  

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Perkins American Food Co.

Industry Food
Related Categories Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Food: Full-Service Restaurants
Founded 1958
Parent Company Ascent Hospitality Management
Leadership James O'Reilly, CEO
Corporate Address 5901-B Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., #B450
Atlanta, GA 30328
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1958 (66 years)
# of employees at HQ 125
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 272 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Perkins American Food Co. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$1,534,715 - $3,290,465
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
20 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Perkins American Food Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 305 hours
Classroom Training 45 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 40-50
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Perkins American Food Co. landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Perkins American Food Co. ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #429 in 2024

Franchise 500
Food

Ranked #11 in Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

