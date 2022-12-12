- 2024 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#429 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$1.5M - $3.3M
- Units as of 2023
-
272 13% over 3 years
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is a family restaurant that welcomes its guests with top-quality, freshly prepared American food. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has been serving great American breakfasts and more since 1958, when a simple pancake house in Ohio evolved into today's popular chain.
The breakfast menu is popular enough that the chain serves breakfasts all day. But sumptuous build-your-own breakfasts are just one part of the wide range of home-style, traditional plates offered. Always faithful to the rich tradition of American cooking, a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery offers steaks, burgers, soups, salads, and much more. In-store bakeries prepare a wide selection of fresh dessert choices to tempt the customer.
Why You May Want To Start a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise
At Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, the customer is the key to brand growth. The reason why the chain offers its menu all day is quite simply because that's what the customers want. When a customer walks through the door, they expect excellent quality and great service.
A franchisee will subscribe to the values that the company upholds and maintain the company's enviable reputation. A franchisee does not need experience in the restaurant trade. Indeed, no business experience is necessary, as there is a comprehensive training program. But franchisees need to be directly involved in setting up their new restaurant. However, once the business opens its doors, the franchisee can choose to have someone else run the day-to-day operations.
What Might Make a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise a Good Choice?
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery's philosophy can be summed up in one word: consistency. The first-time customer is expected to quickly be won over by the friendly service, the wide range of menu options, and the food quality. They may then become regulars and recommend the restaurant to their friends.
To be part of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery may offer discounts to franchisees who have served in the American military.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has also partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.
How To Open a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchising team questions.
As you decide if opening a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Company Overview
About Perkins American Food Co.
|Industry
|Food
|Related Categories
|Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Food: Full-Service Restaurants
|Founded
|1958
|Parent Company
|Ascent Hospitality Management
|Leadership
|James O'Reilly, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
5901-B Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., #B450
Atlanta, GA 30328
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|1958 (66 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|125
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
|# of Units
|272 (as of 2023)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Perkins American Food Co. franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$40,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$1,534,715 - $3,290,465
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$1,000,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$500,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|25% off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|4%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|3%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|20 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Perkins American Food Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|305 hours
|Classroom Training
|45 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|40-50
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Perkins American Food Co. landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Perkins American Food Co. ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Perkins American Food Co..
Captain's House Franchise
- description
- Seafood restaurants
Teakwoods Tavern & Grill
- description
- Full-service restaurant
Angry Crab Shack
- description
- Seafood boil restaurants
Moe's Southwest Grill
- description
- Mexican food
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Destination Athlete is a Low Cost and Home Based Franchise
Destination Athlete franchises provide owners the flexibility to run their business from the home with the freedom to make their own hours and grow at their own pace.
Authenticity Beats AI — Why Using Real People in Your Content Can Generate 35% Higher Conversion Rate Compared to AI-Generated Content
The allure of quick solutions like AI-generated faces and stock footage is stronger than ever. But as tempting as it may be to take these shortcuts, are you willing to sacrifice authenticity for convenience?
An Iconic McDonald's Treat Is About to Get a Makeover — Here's What to Expect
The company is changing the packaging of one popular treat to meet consumer demands around sustainability.
Taco Bell's New Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato Is Causing a Frenzy — But Fans Have One Big Complaint
The company released the dessert to mark the 20th anniversary of the iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which has garnered a cult-like following since its debut in 2004.
Applebee's Is Winning Over NFL Fans With Exclusive Game-Day Deals — Here's What You Need to Know
Through a multi-year partnership with the NFL, Applebee's is positioning itself as the ultimate destination for game day — and the ultimate game day food.
Agile Project Management — 4 Key Strategies for Navigating Complexity and Driving Results
There is no way around it, efficiency is crucial for project success. Agile principles allow teams to easily navigate complexity, breaking down projects into manageable tasks.