Car washes
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#90 Ranked #148 last year
Initial investment
$5.3M - $7.2M
Units as of 2022
116 544.4% over 3 years
Tommy's Express Car Wash is a team of car wash professionals working towards creating an opportunity for potential franchisees interested in the car care industry. The company has enhanced its franchise system to ensure that its franchisees can grow their car wash locations in their territories. 

Tommy's Express Car Wash was founded in 1969 in Holland, Michigan. Since beginning to franchise in 2016, the company has grown to become one of the fastest-growing car wash chains in the United States. There are now over 65 locations nationwide. The brand has been operating for more than 50 years with its proven and tested business model and processes.

Why You May Want to Start a Tommy's Express Car Wash Franchise

An ideal franchisee is someone who enjoys working outdoors, serving their community, and of course, cleaning cars! Additionally, Tommy's Express Car Wash has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

By opening a Tommy’s Express Car Wash franchise, you get the opportunity to start a business modeled around superb customer service. Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise locations are characterized by a striking architectural design and the latest car wash equipment. To help promote customer traffic, franchise locations are fitted with a dual belt conveyor system and a license plate recognition-enabled membership program based on a mobile app.

What Might Make a Tommy's Express Car Wash a Good Choice?

To be part of Tommy's Express Car Wash team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Tommy's Express Car Wash may require additional investments for a multi-unit development.

Coupled with a good reputation and a considerable market segment, opening a Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already competitive industry.

How To Open a Tommy's Express Car Wash Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tommy's Express Car Wash franchising team questions. 

If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, you may be invited to tour Tommy's Express Car Wash headquarters in Holland, Michigan. Here, you may have the opportunity to speak with brand executives as you determine your interest in the brand. 

Company Overview

About Tommy's Express Car Wash

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Car-Wash Services
Founded
1969
Parent Company
Tommy's Express LLC
Leadership
Ryan Essenburg, President
Corporate Address
240 E. 8th St.
Holland, MI 49423
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
150
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
116 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$5,296,471 - $7,166,726
Net Worth Requirement
$2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$1,000,000
Veteran Incentives
$20,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tommy's Express Car Wash has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
180 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tommy's Express Car Wash landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tommy's Express Car Wash ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #90 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #132 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #110 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Car-Wash Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Car-Wash Services Category

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
