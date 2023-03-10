Tommy's Express Car Wash is a team of car wash professionals working towards creating an opportunity for potential franchisees interested in the car care industry. The company has enhanced its franchise system to ensure that its franchisees can grow their car wash locations in their territories.

Tommy's Express Car Wash was founded in 1969 in Holland, Michigan. Since beginning to franchise in 2016, the company has grown to become one of the fastest-growing car wash chains in the United States. There are now over 65 locations nationwide. The brand has been operating for more than 50 years with its proven and tested business model and processes.

Why You May Want to Start a Tommy's Express Car Wash Franchise

An ideal franchisee is someone who enjoys working outdoors, serving their community, and of course, cleaning cars! Additionally, Tommy's Express Car Wash has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

By opening a Tommy’s Express Car Wash franchise, you get the opportunity to start a business modeled around superb customer service. Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise locations are characterized by a striking architectural design and the latest car wash equipment. To help promote customer traffic, franchise locations are fitted with a dual belt conveyor system and a license plate recognition-enabled membership program based on a mobile app.

What Might Make a Tommy's Express Car Wash a Good Choice?

To be part of Tommy's Express Car Wash team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Tommy's Express Car Wash may require additional investments for a multi-unit development.

Coupled with a good reputation and a considerable market segment, opening a Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already competitive industry.

How To Open a Tommy's Express Car Wash Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tommy's Express Car Wash franchising team questions.

If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, you may be invited to tour Tommy's Express Car Wash headquarters in Holland, Michigan. Here, you may have the opportunity to speak with brand executives as you determine your interest in the brand.