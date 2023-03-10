Bin There Dump That
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#165 Ranked #190 last year
Initial investment
$86K - $170K
Units as of 2022
227 39.3% over 3 years
Bin There Dump That, founded in 2001, is a dumpster rental franchise with locations throughout North America. In a sea of competition, the company claims to be the innovator of clean, accessible, and compact containers, doing dumpster rentals like no one else. Since beginning to franchise in 2003, the company has grown to over 140 franchises in the U.S., and another few dozen in Canada. Bin There Dump That is committed to supporting franchisees, both old and new.

As a franchisee, you’ll be helping customers who are moving or downsizing, cleaning up their homes, renovating, and dealing with environmental and disaster remediation. Containers range from 4 to 20 yards and can fit into small spaces. They never sit directly on the ground, which protects customer’s driveways from accidental damage. With double doors, customers will also be able to easily access the inside of the container. 

But what makes the company stand out is its commitment to delivering outstanding customer service. If you’re a people person and believe that first impressions are important, you may be looking at the right company.

Why You May Want to Start a Bin There Dump That Franchise

Bin There Dump That helps franchisees expand their business by building relationships with different contractor companies. The company’s national relationship program includes BP Environmental, 911 Restoration, and Paul David Systems. 

Franchisees also receive extensive and thorough training, from a welcome phone call overview to live class training to location operation training. They won’t leave you in the dark once you get started, either. The support team will call you regularly to see how you’re doing, attend a business development conference with you, and give you the option to join a peer performance group.

What Might Make a Bin There Dump That a Good Choice?

Bin There Dump That bases your initial franchise costs on your area’s population and median family income. But don’t think that going smaller will get you the bigger deal. The company wants franchisees who are ready to build their business over a large area, offering a city builder investment pack. The initial investment includes a franchise fee and other startup costs.

You can also opt for a single territory to keep fees smaller in size. For the first two years, you will pay discounted royalty fees. This is the company’s way of helping your business grow its customer base and establishing itself in the local market. If you need financial assistance, the company partners with third party sources to help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll. You ultimately will have to pay for their services, but the initial consultation is free.

You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. The royalty and advertising fees will likely be based on how many vehicles/trucks you use for the business each month. 

Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. How Do You Start a Bin There Dump That Franchise?

To get started on your Bin There Dump That journey, fill out the franchise inquiry form. Once you’ve decided you are serious about opening a Bin There Dump That franchise, you may schedule a time to speak with a franchise representative. After your phone call, you may attend a 60-75 minute webinar and fill out a request for consideration form.

If the company decides you’re a good fit, you’ll go through a period of due diligence where you’ll speak with other franchisees and attend discovery day. You’ll also undergo a multi-day training session at the company’s headquarters in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Once you get your containers and trucks, you’ll be ready to start your Bin There Dump That franchise.

Company Overview

About Bin There Dump That

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services, Dumpster Rentals
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Bin There Dump That USA LLC
Leadership
Mike Kernaghan, CEO
Corporate Address
165 Cross Ave., #303
Oakville, ON L6J 0A9
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
227 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bin There Dump That franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$86,200 - $170,400
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $180,000
Veteran Incentives
Royalty fee on first truck waived for first year
Royalty Fee
$500-$1K/vehicle/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.2K-$2.4K/truck/mo
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bin There Dump That has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bin There Dump That landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Bin There Dump That ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #165 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #134 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #155 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #115 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #26 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #43 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

