Bin There Dump That, founded in 2001, is a dumpster rental franchise with locations throughout North America. In a sea of competition, the company claims to be the innovator of clean, accessible, and compact containers, doing dumpster rentals like no one else. Since beginning to franchise in 2003, the company has grown to over 140 franchises in the U.S., and another few dozen in Canada. Bin There Dump That is committed to supporting franchisees, both old and new.

As a franchisee, you’ll be helping customers who are moving or downsizing, cleaning up their homes, renovating, and dealing with environmental and disaster remediation. Containers range from 4 to 20 yards and can fit into small spaces. They never sit directly on the ground, which protects customer’s driveways from accidental damage. With double doors, customers will also be able to easily access the inside of the container.

But what makes the company stand out is its commitment to delivering outstanding customer service. If you’re a people person and believe that first impressions are important, you may be looking at the right company.

Why You May Want to Start a Bin There Dump That Franchise

Bin There Dump That helps franchisees expand their business by building relationships with different contractor companies. The company’s national relationship program includes BP Environmental, 911 Restoration, and Paul David Systems.

Franchisees also receive extensive and thorough training, from a welcome phone call overview to live class training to location operation training. They won’t leave you in the dark once you get started, either. The support team will call you regularly to see how you’re doing, attend a business development conference with you, and give you the option to join a peer performance group.

What Might Make a Bin There Dump That a Good Choice?

Bin There Dump That bases your initial franchise costs on your area’s population and median family income. But don’t think that going smaller will get you the bigger deal. The company wants franchisees who are ready to build their business over a large area, offering a city builder investment pack. The initial investment includes a franchise fee and other startup costs.

You can also opt for a single territory to keep fees smaller in size. For the first two years, you will pay discounted royalty fees. This is the company’s way of helping your business grow its customer base and establishing itself in the local market. If you need financial assistance, the company partners with third party sources to help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll. You ultimately will have to pay for their services, but the initial consultation is free.

You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. The royalty and advertising fees will likely be based on how many vehicles/trucks you use for the business each month.

Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. How Do You Start a Bin There Dump That Franchise?

To get started on your Bin There Dump That journey, fill out the franchise inquiry form. Once you’ve decided you are serious about opening a Bin There Dump That franchise, you may schedule a time to speak with a franchise representative. After your phone call, you may attend a 60-75 minute webinar and fill out a request for consideration form.

If the company decides you’re a good fit, you’ll go through a period of due diligence where you’ll speak with other franchisees and attend discovery day. You’ll also undergo a multi-day training session at the company’s headquarters in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Once you get your containers and trucks, you’ll be ready to start your Bin There Dump That franchise.