StretchLab

StretchLab

Assisted stretching
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#397 Ranked #498 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$160K - $299K
Units as of 2022
208 477.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

StretchLab offers a simple solution to improve mobility, reduce the risk of injury, and reintroduce recovery time into their clients' lives with assisted stretching. StretchLab believes in helping people regain their physical freedom through stretching; it is an old-modern solution to age-old problems. 

Most everyone knows about High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), yoga studios, and gyms as fitness solutions, but what about stretching? StretchLab may serve as the newest wellness trend making its way through the franchise circuit—and it is definitely not your typical workout.

Its high-profile exposure in the L.A. Times, Shape, and NBC is making it a national wonder. With over 100 StretchLab studios in the United States since beginning to franchise in 2017, the company is just getting started. It is actively looking for more opportunities to bring the brand to various communities. The ideal candidate for a StretchLab franchisee knows how to motivate a team and is thirsty for growth. A candidate should also want to help people and advocate for health and wellness genuinely.

Why You May Want to Start a StretchLab Franchise

Joining the StretchLab team means being part of a growing enterprise that holds corporate partnerships. StretchLab's parent company, Xponential Fitness, manages other proven brands like Pure Barre and Cyclebar, potentially making StretchLab's legitimacy in the market real. StretchLab is smartly taking its business beyond individual clients, too. 

Though you may be concerned about investing in something new, the StretchLab trend is working to carve out its place in the health and fitness franchise world.

As a franchisee, you'll be able to take your passion for health and wellness into a different setting. The franchise will continue to educate you and your team, as growth is one of its core values. You'll also likely work within a community that cares for each of its members. 

What Might Make a StretchLab Franchise a Good Choice?

StretchLab has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises a few times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

To be part of the StretchLab team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The typical term of agreement between StretchLab and its franchisees is ten years. At the end of the agreement, you will be offered the opportunity to renew the agreement for a sum as long as the franchisor wishes to continue the relationship with you.

How To Open a StretchLab Franchise

Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the StretchLab team.

To open a StretchLab franchise, you should first fill out a franchise request form. A representative may be in touch with you shortly after that. Once your application is approved and you've signed an agreement, StretchLab will provide comprehensive support to help you find the right location, financing, and market your business.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About StretchLab

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Assisted Stretching, Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Fitness
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Xponential Fitness
Leadership
Anthony Geisler, CEO
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
26
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
208 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a StretchLab franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$160,300 - $299,260
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
StretchLab has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
23 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like StretchLab? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where StretchLab landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where StretchLab ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #397 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #98 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #23 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #80 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Assisted Stretching Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to StretchLab.

Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
Ranked #86
Request Info

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

Burn Boot Camp

Women's fitness centers
Ranked #132
Learn More

Joint Chiropractic, The

Chiropractic services
Ranked #57
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing