2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#397 Ranked #498 last year
Initial investment
-
$160K - $299K
Units as of 2022
-
208 477.8% over 3 years
StretchLab offers a simple solution to improve mobility, reduce the risk of injury, and reintroduce recovery time into their clients' lives with assisted stretching. StretchLab believes in helping people regain their physical freedom through stretching; it is an old-modern solution to age-old problems.
Most everyone knows about High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), yoga studios, and gyms as fitness solutions, but what about stretching? StretchLab may serve as the newest wellness trend making its way through the franchise circuit—and it is definitely not your typical workout.
Its high-profile exposure in the L.A. Times, Shape, and NBC is making it a national wonder. With over 100 StretchLab studios in the United States since beginning to franchise in 2017, the company is just getting started. It is actively looking for more opportunities to bring the brand to various communities. The ideal candidate for a StretchLab franchisee knows how to motivate a team and is thirsty for growth. A candidate should also want to help people and advocate for health and wellness genuinely.
Why You May Want to Start a StretchLab Franchise
Joining the StretchLab team means being part of a growing enterprise that holds corporate partnerships. StretchLab's parent company, Xponential Fitness, manages other proven brands like Pure Barre and Cyclebar, potentially making StretchLab's legitimacy in the market real. StretchLab is smartly taking its business beyond individual clients, too.
Though you may be concerned about investing in something new, the StretchLab trend is working to carve out its place in the health and fitness franchise world.
As a franchisee, you'll be able to take your passion for health and wellness into a different setting. The franchise will continue to educate you and your team, as growth is one of its core values. You'll also likely work within a community that cares for each of its members.
What Might Make a StretchLab Franchise a Good Choice?
StretchLab has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises a few times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the StretchLab team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
The typical term of agreement between StretchLab and its franchisees is ten years. At the end of the agreement, you will be offered the opportunity to renew the agreement for a sum as long as the franchisor wishes to continue the relationship with you.
How To Open a StretchLab Franchise
Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the StretchLab team.
To open a StretchLab franchise, you should first fill out a franchise request form. A representative may be in touch with you shortly after that. Once your application is approved and you've signed an agreement, StretchLab will provide comprehensive support to help you find the right location, financing, and market your business.
Company Overview
About StretchLab
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Assisted Stretching, Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Fitness
- Founded
- 2015
- Parent Company
- Xponential Fitness
- Leadership
- Anthony Geisler, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 26
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 208 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a StretchLab franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $160,300 - $299,260
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- StretchLab has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 23 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like StretchLab? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where StretchLab landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where StretchLab ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
