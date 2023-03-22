StretchLab offers a simple solution to improve mobility, reduce the risk of injury, and reintroduce recovery time into their clients' lives with assisted stretching. StretchLab believes in helping people regain their physical freedom through stretching; it is an old-modern solution to age-old problems.

Most everyone knows about High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), yoga studios, and gyms as fitness solutions, but what about stretching? StretchLab may serve as the newest wellness trend making its way through the franchise circuit—and it is definitely not your typical workout.

Its high-profile exposure in the L.A. Times, Shape, and NBC is making it a national wonder. With over 100 StretchLab studios in the United States since beginning to franchise in 2017, the company is just getting started. It is actively looking for more opportunities to bring the brand to various communities. The ideal candidate for a StretchLab franchisee knows how to motivate a team and is thirsty for growth. A candidate should also want to help people and advocate for health and wellness genuinely.

Why You May Want to Start a StretchLab Franchise

Joining the StretchLab team means being part of a growing enterprise that holds corporate partnerships. StretchLab's parent company, Xponential Fitness, manages other proven brands like Pure Barre and Cyclebar, potentially making StretchLab's legitimacy in the market real. StretchLab is smartly taking its business beyond individual clients, too.

Though you may be concerned about investing in something new, the StretchLab trend is working to carve out its place in the health and fitness franchise world.

As a franchisee, you'll be able to take your passion for health and wellness into a different setting. The franchise will continue to educate you and your team, as growth is one of its core values. You'll also likely work within a community that cares for each of its members.

What Might Make a StretchLab Franchise a Good Choice?

StretchLab has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises a few times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the StretchLab team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The typical term of agreement between StretchLab and its franchisees is ten years. At the end of the agreement, you will be offered the opportunity to renew the agreement for a sum as long as the franchisor wishes to continue the relationship with you.

How To Open a StretchLab Franchise

Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the StretchLab team.

To open a StretchLab franchise, you should first fill out a franchise request form. A representative may be in touch with you shortly after that. Once your application is approved and you've signed an agreement, StretchLab will provide comprehensive support to help you find the right location, financing, and market your business.