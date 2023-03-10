Homewatch CareGivers

Homewatch CareGivers

Home care services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#208 Ranked #269 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$92K - $178K
Units as of 2022
221 10.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

For more than four decades, Homewatch CareGivers has worked hard to make a positive change in their clients' lives by providing premier in-home services. The target market usually includes people who need care services. This may include the elderly, injured, or people living with dementia, Alzheimer's, or developmental conditions. Entrepreneurs are generally wanted for the home care franchise program.

Homewatch CareGivers was founded in 1976 and began franchising two decades later, in 1996. It is under the umbrella of parent company Authority Brands LLC.

Why You May Want to Start a Homewatch CareGivers Franchise

There is a demand for home care services and a growing trend in the industry. Homewatch CareGivers’ corporate team may support you with the necessary training to help you with your business. This support comes through the business management system. Before you get started, you might receive pre-training, training week support, an in-field launch visit, and a dedicated launch coach. As a Homewatch CareGivers franchisee, you may feel at home and get ongoing support through your journey of providing in-home services. You may also give companionship to some of the elderly who are lonely and long for loved ones.

What Might Make a Homewatch CareGivers Franchise a Good Choice?

By joining Homewatch CareGivers, you may offer an essential service to your community. The client acquisition model includes proper market positioning and strategic planning. This may enable you to recruit clients looking for non-medical in-home services with relative ease.

To open a Homewatch CareGivers franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and potential set-up fees. These usually cover the following costs: the franchise fee, HIPAA materials fee, office equipment, and computer hardware, insurance, telephone systems, training expenses, license, permits and professional fees, and lease and security deposit. 

The initial cost also generally includes additional funds for multiple months of operations. With what may be a high demand for caregiving services and the labor market ready and willing for such roles, you may see success with your location. In addition, there is a growing older population that needs care more than ever.

How Do You Open a Homewatch Caregivers Franchise?

There are a few steps to becoming a Homewatch CareGiver franchisee. First, you may submit a franchise request form. You may then get detailed information from the franchise consultant via a webinar. You might then be required to complete and submit the confidential financial information form.

After this, you may receive the Franchise Disclosure Document and become more familiar with the client acquisition model. To review the proprietary market action plan process, the franchise consultant usually takes you through a call and another webinar. The final webinar may take you through the sixth step, which is learning how to manage your team and the support you will receive.

After you complete the three webinars, you may be required to complete the personal franchise assessment online. You may then schedule a visit to company headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado to meet the team. In this final step, both you and the company may decide if you would like to embark on a business relationship.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Homewatch CareGivers

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
1976
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Jennifer Tucker, COO
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
95
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
221 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Homewatch CareGivers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$91,810 - $177,750
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Homewatch CareGivers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Homewatch CareGivers? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Homewatch CareGivers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Homewatch CareGivers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #208 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #74 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #41 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Homewatch CareGivers.

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

European Wax Center

Body waxing services, skin and beauty products
Ranked #48
Learn More

Hi-Five Sports

Youth sports programs and facilities
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing