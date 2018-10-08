Homewatch CareGivers
Home care, nursing-care coordination, memory care
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
6251 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., #250
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
CEO
Julie Smith
Parent Company
Authority Brands LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$83,000 - $137,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,000 - $67,750
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Homewatch CareGivers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing support
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 30