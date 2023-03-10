The Brightstar Care franchise is tailor-made to provide both non-medical and medical assistance to those in need. The in-home services franchise has recruited over 2,500 registered nurses who oversee individuals' care in the comfort of their own homes.

Shelly Sun, who was already a franchisee for two hotel chains at the time, founded BrightStar Care in 2002. Three years later, she began franchising. Soon, the brand became one of the leading providers of in-home services in the United States. There are now over 325 BrightStar Care locations in the U.S. This business fits many franchisees who are compassionate and want to be an asset to their community. BrightStar Care's in-home servicesinclude supplemental care staff to corporate clients, among other medical and non-medical private duty home care services.

Why You May Want to Start a BrightStar Care Franchise

Starting a BrightStar Care franchise might enable you to provide services for individuals who need help at home. This can save them time and energy, eliminating the need to travel and bringing the medical and nonmedical services that they need to them. The in-home services franchise best serves individuals suffering from chronic diseases, the elderly, and others that may need specialized medical care.

BrightStar Care in-home services is a notable home care brand among most households across the U.S. Investing in one may enable you to reach out to various families looking for in-home services and specialized care. This might make a significant impact on the lives of those who may feel neglected.

What Might Make BrightStar Care Franchise a Good Choice?

BrightStar Care has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation in areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

With the increasing demand for in-home services, BrightStar Care could be a benefit for your community. In-home services provide delicate care to those in need.

Franchisees will need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements to open a franchise.

A BrightStar Care franchise is typically executed by professionals who are trained and can possibly help you. In-home services are believed to be unique to the company because of its franchisees’ kind companionship to their customers. To start a BrightStar Care in-home services franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a BrightStar Care Franchise?

To venture into the BrightStar Care in-home services franchise business, you must submit a franchise inquiry form. The advantage of applying as a BrightStar Care franchisee is that you probably won't need to be a health professional to apply. It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you progress through the process of opening a BrightStar Care franchise. Ideally, you may also have a chance to speak with current BrightStar Care franchisees to learn their experiences.

If you have progressed through the BrightStar Care franchise process and are approved, you may sign the franchise agreement. You will likely receive unlimited support and relevant training from the BrightStar Care franchise team as you go about opening your location.