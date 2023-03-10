Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#141 Ranked #155 last year
- Initial investment
-
$111K - $191K
- Units as of 2022
-
365 9.3% over 3 years
The Brightstar Care franchise is tailor-made to provide both non-medical and medical assistance to those in need. The in-home services franchise has recruited over 2,500 registered nurses who oversee individuals' care in the comfort of their own homes.
Shelly Sun, who was already a franchisee for two hotel chains at the time, founded BrightStar Care in 2002. Three years later, she began franchising. Soon, the brand became one of the leading providers of in-home services in the United States. There are now over 325 BrightStar Care locations in the U.S. This business fits many franchisees who are compassionate and want to be an asset to their community. BrightStar Care's in-home servicesinclude supplemental care staff to corporate clients, among other medical and non-medical private duty home care services.
Why You May Want to Start a BrightStar Care Franchise
Starting a BrightStar Care franchise might enable you to provide services for individuals who need help at home. This can save them time and energy, eliminating the need to travel and bringing the medical and nonmedical services that they need to them. The in-home services franchise best serves individuals suffering from chronic diseases, the elderly, and others that may need specialized medical care.
BrightStar Care in-home services is a notable home care brand among most households across the U.S. Investing in one may enable you to reach out to various families looking for in-home services and specialized care. This might make a significant impact on the lives of those who may feel neglected.
What Might Make BrightStar Care Franchise a Good Choice?
BrightStar Care has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation in areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
With the increasing demand for in-home services, BrightStar Care could be a benefit for your community. In-home services provide delicate care to those in need.
Franchisees will need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements to open a franchise.
A BrightStar Care franchise is typically executed by professionals who are trained and can possibly help you. In-home services are believed to be unique to the company because of its franchisees’ kind companionship to their customers. To start a BrightStar Care in-home services franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How Do You Start a BrightStar Care Franchise?
To venture into the BrightStar Care in-home services franchise business, you must submit a franchise inquiry form. The advantage of applying as a BrightStar Care franchisee is that you probably won't need to be a health professional to apply. It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you progress through the process of opening a BrightStar Care franchise. Ideally, you may also have a chance to speak with current BrightStar Care franchisees to learn their experiences.
If you have progressed through the BrightStar Care franchise process and are approved, you may sign the franchise agreement. You will likely receive unlimited support and relevant training from the BrightStar Care franchise team as you go about opening your location.
Company Overview
About BrightStar Care
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services, Staffing/Recruiting
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- BrightStar Group Holdings Inc.
- Leadership
- Shelly Sun, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1125 Tri-State Pkwy., #700
Gurnee, IL 60031
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 108
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 365 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a BrightStar Care franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $111,008 - $191,108
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.25%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $500+/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- BrightStar Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20-40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 112 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like BrightStar Care? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where BrightStar Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where BrightStar Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to BrightStar Care.
Right at Home
Amazing Lash Studio
Sanford Rose Associates
Growth Coach, The
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.