BrightStar Care
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#141 Ranked #155 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$111K - $191K
Units as of 2022
365 9.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

The Brightstar Care franchise is tailor-made to provide both non-medical and medical assistance to those in need. The in-home services franchise has recruited over 2,500 registered nurses who oversee individuals' care in the comfort of their own homes. 

Shelly Sun, who was already a franchisee for two hotel chains at the time, founded BrightStar Care in 2002. Three years later, she began franchising. Soon, the brand became one of the leading providers of in-home services in the United States. There are now over 325 BrightStar Care locations in the U.S. This business fits many franchisees who are compassionate and want to be an asset to their community. BrightStar Care's in-home servicesinclude supplemental care staff to corporate clients, among other medical and non-medical private duty home care services.

Why You May Want to Start a BrightStar Care Franchise

Starting a BrightStar Care franchise might enable you to provide services for individuals who need help at home. This can save them time and energy, eliminating the need to travel and bringing the medical and nonmedical services that they need to them. The in-home services franchise best serves individuals suffering from chronic diseases, the elderly, and others that may need specialized medical care.

BrightStar Care in-home services is a notable home care brand among most households across the U.S. Investing in one may enable you to reach out to various families looking for in-home services and specialized care. This might make a significant impact on the lives of those who may feel neglected.

What Might Make BrightStar Care Franchise a Good Choice?

BrightStar Care has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation in areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

With the increasing demand for in-home services, BrightStar Care could be a benefit for your community. In-home services provide delicate care to those in need.

Franchisees will need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements to open a franchise.

 A BrightStar Care franchise is typically executed by professionals who are trained and can possibly help you. In-home services are believed to be unique to the company because of its franchisees’ kind companionship to their customers. To start a BrightStar Care in-home services franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a BrightStar Care Franchise?

To venture into the BrightStar Care in-home services franchise business, you must submit a franchise inquiry form. The advantage of applying as a BrightStar Care franchisee is that you probably won't need to be a health professional to apply. It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney as you progress through the process of opening a BrightStar Care franchise. Ideally, you may also have a chance to speak with current BrightStar Care franchisees to learn their experiences. 

If you have progressed through the BrightStar Care franchise process and are approved, you may sign the franchise agreement. You will likely receive unlimited support and relevant training from the BrightStar Care franchise team as you go about opening your location.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About BrightStar Care

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services, Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
2002
Parent Company
BrightStar Group Holdings Inc.
Leadership
Shelly Sun, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
1125 Tri-State Pkwy., #700
Gurnee, IL 60031
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
108
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
365 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a BrightStar Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$111,008 - $191,108
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.25%
Ad Royalty Fee
$500+/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
BrightStar Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20-40 hours
Classroom Training
112 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like BrightStar Care? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where BrightStar Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where BrightStar Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #141 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #145 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #21 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to BrightStar Care.

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing
Ranked #211
Request Info

Amazing Lash Studio

Eyelash-extension studios
Ranked #288
Request Info

Sanford Rose Associates

Executive search and recruiting
Ranked #145
Learn More

Growth Coach, The

Business and sales coaching for SMBs
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing