Padgett Business Services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$20K - $100K
Units as of 2022
265 19% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Padgett Business Services was founded in 1965 and started franchising ten years later. Their head office is located in Athens, Georgia. Upon inception, Padgett Business Services' initial objective was helping small businesses with financial issues like their taxes. When the company started franchising in 1975, their services expanded to include helping with processing credit cards, business consultancy, financial reporting, management, and more.

Outside of the U.S., Padgett Business Services has a strong presence in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Padgett Business Services Franchise

Becoming a part of the Padgett Business Services team does not require an exorbitant amount of expertise. If you are an entrepreneur with dreams of running your own business, then you may be good to go. The company is always ready to welcome new franchisees to its ranks.

Padgett Business Services is vast and works with startup franchisees to achieve their dreams. They offer opportunities based on your ideas and expertise, along with counseling and advice. The franchiser will provide franchisees with training on everything they need to know about running a business and how to handle finances. There are training courses on public relations, best programs, marketing techniques, handling taxes, the latest technologies, and applicable standard systems.

Padgett Business Services does all it can to make the process of opening a location easiest for you. The company also hasn’t forgotten its initial goals to make life for small businesses as hassle-free as possible. As a franchisee, you will be expected to have the same attitude.

What Might Make Padgett Business Services a Good Choice?

As a business owner, it's quite common to become so occupied with the process of promoting and selling your business that you have little time to allocate to financial challenges and opportunities that come with it. Padgett Business Service plays an important role in small companies becoming the best version of themselves. 

To be part of the Padgett Business Services team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. These will include royalty fees and possible renewal fees.

Most business owners know how to run a business, but still require a lot of guidance and hand-holding to grow their brand. With Padgett Business Services, you will get the satisfaction of watching small budding businesses grow into something successful.

How to Open a Padgett Business Services Franchise

As you decide if opening a Padgett Business Services franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To start a Padgett Business Services franchise, you need to ensure that you have enough initial capital and are business savvy. It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney before submitting an inquiry to Padgett Business Services requesting more information about franchise opportunities. 

If you qualify as a franchisee, you will sign various documents and answer more questions. After that, you will sign up for training with the franchise. Continuous support will follow as you proceed with the purchase of your Padgett Business Services franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Padgett Business Services

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services, Business Coaching & Consulting, Tax Services
Founded
1965
Parent Company
SmallBizPros Inc.
Leadership
Jeff Phillips, CEO
Corporate Address
160 Hawthorne Park
Athens, GA 30606
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1975 (48 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
265 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Padgett Business Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $56,000
Initial Investment
$20,200 - $99,975
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$4,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
9%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
As needed
Classroom Training
Up to 80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Padgett Business Services? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Padgett Business Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Padgett Business Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #73 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Padgett Business Services.

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Ranked #25
Request Info

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Tax preparation
Ranked #221
Learn More

ATAX

Tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, and incorporation services
Learn More

Pirtek

Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Ranked #105
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing