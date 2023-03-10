Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$20K - $100K
- Units as of 2022
-
265 19% over 3 years
Padgett Business Services was founded in 1965 and started franchising ten years later. Their head office is located in Athens, Georgia. Upon inception, Padgett Business Services' initial objective was helping small businesses with financial issues like their taxes. When the company started franchising in 1975, their services expanded to include helping with processing credit cards, business consultancy, financial reporting, management, and more.
Outside of the U.S., Padgett Business Services has a strong presence in Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a Padgett Business Services Franchise
Becoming a part of the Padgett Business Services team does not require an exorbitant amount of expertise. If you are an entrepreneur with dreams of running your own business, then you may be good to go. The company is always ready to welcome new franchisees to its ranks.
Padgett Business Services is vast and works with startup franchisees to achieve their dreams. They offer opportunities based on your ideas and expertise, along with counseling and advice. The franchiser will provide franchisees with training on everything they need to know about running a business and how to handle finances. There are training courses on public relations, best programs, marketing techniques, handling taxes, the latest technologies, and applicable standard systems.
Padgett Business Services does all it can to make the process of opening a location easiest for you. The company also hasn’t forgotten its initial goals to make life for small businesses as hassle-free as possible. As a franchisee, you will be expected to have the same attitude.
What Might Make Padgett Business Services a Good Choice?
As a business owner, it's quite common to become so occupied with the process of promoting and selling your business that you have little time to allocate to financial challenges and opportunities that come with it. Padgett Business Service plays an important role in small companies becoming the best version of themselves.
To be part of the Padgett Business Services team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. These will include royalty fees and possible renewal fees.
Most business owners know how to run a business, but still require a lot of guidance and hand-holding to grow their brand. With Padgett Business Services, you will get the satisfaction of watching small budding businesses grow into something successful.
How to Open a Padgett Business Services Franchise
As you decide if opening a Padgett Business Services franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To start a Padgett Business Services franchise, you need to ensure that you have enough initial capital and are business savvy. It may be wise to speak with a financial planner and an attorney before submitting an inquiry to Padgett Business Services requesting more information about franchise opportunities.
If you qualify as a franchisee, you will sign various documents and answer more questions. After that, you will sign up for training with the franchise. Continuous support will follow as you proceed with the purchase of your Padgett Business Services franchise.
Company Overview
About Padgett Business Services
- Industry
- Financial Services
- Related Categories
- Business Financial Services, Business Coaching & Consulting, Tax Services
- Founded
- 1965
- Parent Company
- SmallBizPros Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeff Phillips, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
160 Hawthorne Park
Athens, GA 30606
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1975 (48 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 265 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Padgett Business Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $56,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $20,200 - $99,975
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $4,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 9%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- As needed
- Classroom Training
- Up to 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Padgett Business Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Padgett Business Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
