Midas has been a leader in automotive services for more than six decades. They strive to win customer trust by providing value, expertise, and quality service. They usually offer tire repair, brake repair, and oil changes, among other auto repair services, in one of their oil change shops.

Founded in 1954 and franchising since 1956, Midas has grown to a worldwide brand with over 2,000 locations. Over 900 of those locations are in the United States. For years, the company focused on manufacturing mufflers and used its franchise shops to move inventory. But with the introduction of long-lasting Midas Mufflers in the 1990s, it began outgrowing its old business model. Then in 2003, Alan Feldman, the CEO at the time, decided to move the company from its muffler heritage and transformed its Muffler shops into car maintenance shops. Nowadays, it's one of the most sought-after auto repair brands in the world.

As a franchisee, you may sell and install brake components, vehicle exhaust systems, heating and cooling system parts, suspension parts, batteries, tires, and other motor vehicle parts. Your team might perform general and vehicle maintenance services. You may be able to select, train, and hire a top-notch staff.

Why You May Want to Start a Midas Franchise

For more than six decades, Midas has been building a stellar reputation in the automotive industry. The company typically offers worldwide support, training, and financial assistance to those interested in opening a Midas franchise.

It typically has a team of great operations specialists and directors that may offer operational support, development support, and marketing support. It helps its franchisees optimize their business and system management for their shops. It offers access to powerful tools to help them manage various functions like estimating, invoicing, and inventory management. With these tools at your disposal, franchisees have been able to focus on providing excellent services to customers.

What Might Make Midas Franchise a Good Choice?

Midas has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points consisting of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Midas looks for people who are passionate about owning and running a business and who aren't just after the money. This way, you may gain loyal customers who might help grow your business. To be part of the Midas team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Midas Franchise?

If you've made the decision to learn the Midas touch, you'll want to have a clear understanding of the company's business model. With a successful application, Midas often arranges an interview where you can discuss your preferred location options.

The next step is training, which is usually conducted in two parts. Part one includes observing an operating Midas shop for several business days, conducting local competition analysis, and completing a business plan. Part two may consist of an instructional program of no less than one week at company headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

During the program, Midas team members work hard to teach all the necessary skills required to run your own Midas franchise. Midas has taught many of their franchisees how to go for the gold as they open the doors to a new store.