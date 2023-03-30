Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#103 Ranked #150 last year
- Initial investment
-
$199K - $740K
- Units as of 2022
-
1,941 3% over 3 years
Midas has been a leader in automotive services for more than six decades. They strive to win customer trust by providing value, expertise, and quality service. They usually offer tire repair, brake repair, and oil changes, among other auto repair services, in one of their oil change shops.
Founded in 1954 and franchising since 1956, Midas has grown to a worldwide brand with over 2,000 locations. Over 900 of those locations are in the United States. For years, the company focused on manufacturing mufflers and used its franchise shops to move inventory. But with the introduction of long-lasting Midas Mufflers in the 1990s, it began outgrowing its old business model. Then in 2003, Alan Feldman, the CEO at the time, decided to move the company from its muffler heritage and transformed its Muffler shops into car maintenance shops. Nowadays, it's one of the most sought-after auto repair brands in the world.
As a franchisee, you may sell and install brake components, vehicle exhaust systems, heating and cooling system parts, suspension parts, batteries, tires, and other motor vehicle parts. Your team might perform general and vehicle maintenance services. You may be able to select, train, and hire a top-notch staff.
Why You May Want to Start a Midas Franchise
For more than six decades, Midas has been building a stellar reputation in the automotive industry. The company typically offers worldwide support, training, and financial assistance to those interested in opening a Midas franchise.
It typically has a team of great operations specialists and directors that may offer operational support, development support, and marketing support. It helps its franchisees optimize their business and system management for their shops. It offers access to powerful tools to help them manage various functions like estimating, invoicing, and inventory management. With these tools at your disposal, franchisees have been able to focus on providing excellent services to customers.
What Might Make Midas Franchise a Good Choice?
Midas has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points consisting of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Midas looks for people who are passionate about owning and running a business and who aren't just after the money. This way, you may gain loyal customers who might help grow your business. To be part of the Midas team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Midas Franchise?
If you've made the decision to learn the Midas touch, you'll want to have a clear understanding of the company's business model. With a successful application, Midas often arranges an interview where you can discuss your preferred location options.
The next step is training, which is usually conducted in two parts. Part one includes observing an operating Midas shop for several business days, conducting local competition analysis, and completing a business plan. Part two may consist of an instructional program of no less than one week at company headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
During the program, Midas team members work hard to teach all the necessary skills required to run your own Midas franchise. Midas has taught many of their franchisees how to go for the gold as they open the doors to a new store.
Company Overview
About Midas
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
- Founded
- 1954
- Parent Company
- TBC Corp.
- Leadership
- Lenny Valentino, GM & VP
- Corporate Address
-
4300 TBC Wy.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1956 (67 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 500
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada
- # of Units
- 1,941 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Midas franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $199,150 - $739,872
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 2-10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- included
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Midas has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 60-120 hours
- Classroom Training
- 28-72 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 9
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Midas? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Midas landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Midas ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Midas.
Elements Massage
Tutor Doctor
Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Jiffy Lube
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.