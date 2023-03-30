Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#248 Ranked #193 last year
- Initial investment
-
$298K - $804K
- Units as of 2022
-
759 12.1% over 3 years
Carstar is one of the largest premier networks of collision repair businesses with more than 650 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. This dynamic franchise offers independent franchisees resources and support to become competitive in the vehicle repairs industry.
With Carstar, you may find yourself to be a part of a franchise network of partners that are committed to serving collision repair customers as well as their communities. The franchisor works hard to ensure its franchisees the best chance at development.
Carstar helps repair shop franchisees, many of which are family-owned businesses, become well-equipped and instantly identifiable and accessible while using sophisticated management systems. New players may find it easy to penetrate their market territory and become competitive.
Why You May Want to Start a Carstar Collision Repair Franchise
Carstar concentrates on five tactical activities for your new or converted auto repair franchises. These areas usually include your store's image, consumers or vehicle owners, insurance provider relationships, public relations, and advertising for further recognition. The franchisor’s plan for your business may vary depending on your existing auto body shop condition when you join the program. However, specific goals are typically set with a particular period to accomplish them. This may be a feasible task if you follow Carstar's explicit direction.
As a franchisee, you may be getting the benefits of Carstar's past service to their communities. With Carstar, your business may weather the industry changes and legal regulations that make the segment overly challenging. Instead of selling to larger multi-shop operators or struggling to go at it alone, you may choose to join Carstar, a family of shops with resources, powerful partnerships, and ongoing support.
What Might Make a Carstar Collision Repair Franchise a Good Choice?
According to the franchise documents, in the first and second years of joining Carstar, your business may service the community and make a positive difference in their lives. You can utilize a regional system of marketing, business, financial analysis, and preferred vendor relationships to provide collision repair services to:
-
Individual automobile owners
-
Insurance provider-sponsored repairs
-
Commercial accounts
-
Institutions and state organizations
You may be operating in a Carstar territory that serves a large part of your community, and with a few exceptions, little or no competition for a one-mile radius. Besides that, you generally retain full control of your exercises and your business and facility management.
Your franchise license usually lasts for ten years, and Carstar generally will renew them after that time if you wish to continue your business. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.
How Do You Start a Carstar Collision Repair Franchise?
After filling out a franchise inquiry form, you may review the Franchise Disclosure Document. Attending discovery day at Carstar's Charlotte, North Carolina headquarters is typically the next step. This discovery day is usually a meet and greet that involves first-hand showcases of how the collision repair franchise works.
If you sign a franchise agreement, Carstar may commence training, which may involve converting your auto repair business into a Carstar franchise. The franchisor may help you debut by announcing and advertising your new or converted location for a grand re-opening.
Company Overview
About Carstar
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services, Automotive Appearance Services
- Founded
- 1989
- Parent Company
- Driven Brands
- Leadership
- Michael Macaluso, EVP and Group President, Paint, Collision & Glass
- Corporate Address
-
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1989 (34 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 120
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 759 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Carstar franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $298,200 - $804,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 1.5%+
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Carstar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 32 hours
- Classroom Training
- 16 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 8-9
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Carstar landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Carstar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
