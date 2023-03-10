Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#19 Ranked #15 last year
- Initial investment
-
$141K - $212K
- Units as of 2022
-
1,378 13.6% over 3 years
Bring a shady oasis to your home with Budget Blinds! The company was founded in 1992 and began franchising in 1994. It is operating exclusively in the United States and Canada, boasting over 1,100 franchises across the two countries.
Budget Blinds is a franchise that sells window coverings while offering shop-at-home services for home décor, accessories, and window coverings. As a Budget Blinds franchisee, it is possible that you will receive a chance to work with a top-ranked franchise and benefit from expert and professional support.
Here, dreams can turn into reality, and your passion may not go to waste.
Why You May Want to Start a Budget Blinds Franchise
Budget Blinds offers a window makeover at an upfront price. Consumers may enjoy natural light, but privacy and light control are also important, potentially making Budget Blinds special to homeowners.
You don't have to be a window treatment professional to start a Budget Blinds franchise. You will be taught what works for customers and what does not. It is likely that you'll be able to learn about the products, quality measurements, installation process for the market's different products, and what customers love after becoming a franchisee.
Opening a Budget Blinds franchise might be an interesting option for you when choosing which franchise to open. This franchise has gathered industry accolades, awards, and customer satisfaction.
What Might Make a Budget Blinds a Good Choice?
Budget Blinds franchises have a vast variety of window coverings to choose from. They carry mini blinds, shutters, vertical blinds, wood blinds, pleated shades, draperies, cellular shades, roman shades, roller shades, and solar shades. With this wide variety of inventory, customers may be able to acquire their desired window coverings from an appealing franchise.
To be part of the Budget Blinds team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Budget Blinds offers a discount off the initial territory fee for qualified veterans. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Budget Blinds Franchise
To get started with opening a Budget Blinds franchise, make sure it's a good fit for you. The company values franchise owners who are considerate and cooperative. They look for innovative team members who can communicate well. If that description fits you, then opening a Budget Blinds franchise may be an attractive option.
Come prepared to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Budget Blinds franchise team during the process. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Budget Blinds franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.
No need to 'shutter' at the thought of a messy blind setup with Budget Blinds. Maybe it's time to open one in your community.
Company Overview
About Budget Blinds
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- Home Franchise Concepts
- Leadership
- Doug Phillip, President
- Corporate Address
-
19000 MacArthur Blvd, #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1994 (29 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 1,378 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Budget Blinds franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $140,500 - $211,750
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $84,500
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $300-$2K/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $1K-$1.5K/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Budget Blinds offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Budget Blinds has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 88.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Budget Blinds? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Budget Blinds landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Budget Blinds ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #19 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #81 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #35 in 2022
Top Global Franchises
Ranked #3 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #65 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #2 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Ranked #1 in Window Coverings in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Window Coverings Category
Ranked #1 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Budget Blinds.
Pirtek
Home Helpers Home Care
uBreakiFix
Goosehead Insurance
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.