Initial investment
$141K - $212K
Units as of 2022
1,378 13.6% over 3 years
Bring a shady oasis to your home with Budget Blinds! The company was founded in 1992 and began franchising in 1994. It is operating exclusively in the United States and Canada, boasting over 1,100 franchises across the two countries. 

Budget Blinds is a franchise that sells window coverings while offering shop-at-home services for home décor, accessories, and window coverings. As a Budget Blinds franchisee, it is possible that you will receive a chance to work with a top-ranked franchise and benefit from expert and professional support. 

Here, dreams can turn into reality, and your passion may not go to waste.

Why You May Want to Start a Budget Blinds Franchise

Budget Blinds offers a window makeover at an upfront price. Consumers may enjoy natural light, but privacy and light control are also important, potentially making Budget Blinds special to homeowners. 

You don't have to be a window treatment professional to start a Budget Blinds franchise. You will be taught what works for customers and what does not. It is likely that you'll be able to learn about the products, quality measurements, installation process for the market's different products, and what customers love after becoming a franchisee.

Opening a Budget Blinds franchise might be an interesting option for you when choosing which franchise to open. This franchise has gathered industry accolades, awards, and customer satisfaction. 

What Might Make a Budget Blinds a Good Choice?

Budget Blinds franchises have a vast variety of window coverings to choose from. They carry mini blinds, shutters, vertical blinds, wood blinds, pleated shades, draperies, cellular shades, roman shades, roller shades, and solar shades. With this wide variety of inventory, customers may be able to acquire their desired window coverings from an appealing franchise. 

To be part of the Budget Blinds team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Budget Blinds offers a discount off the initial territory fee for qualified veterans. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Budget Blinds Franchise

To get started with opening a Budget Blinds franchise, make sure it's a good fit for you. The company values franchise owners who are considerate and cooperative. They look for innovative team members who can communicate well. If that description fits you, then opening a Budget Blinds franchise may be an attractive option.

Come prepared to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Budget Blinds franchise team during the process. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Budget Blinds franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

No need to 'shutter' at the thought of a messy blind setup with Budget Blinds. Maybe it's time to open one in your community. 

Company Overview

About Budget Blinds

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Window Coverings, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Furniture & Appliances, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Home Franchise Concepts
Leadership
Doug Phillip, President
Corporate Address
19000 MacArthur Blvd, #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico

# of Units
1,378 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Budget Blinds franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,950
Initial Investment
$140,500 - $211,750
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$84,500
Veteran Incentives
15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Royalty Fee
$300-$2K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$1K-$1.5K/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Budget Blinds offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Budget Blinds has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
88.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Budget Blinds landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Budget Blinds ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #19 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #81 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #35 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #3 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #65 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #2 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Window Coverings in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Window Coverings Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #1 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
