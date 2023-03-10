Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers is among the physical therapy franchises that offer balance retraining, physical therapy, and sports rehabilitation, among other individualized wellness and fitness programs. The company was started by Jim Abrams in 2012. Abrams, a Weight Watchers franchisee, has also founded other successful franchise brands, including Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Service Experts, and Mr. Sparky Electrical Services.

The company began franchising in 2013 and has expanded to over 400 locations spanning 45 U.S. states. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises multiple times in the past several years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

After nearly a decade of existence, the brand has built itself a reputation of being a patients’ top choice and a leading brand in wellness and preventative care.

Why You May Want to Start a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Franchise

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers understands just how debilitating and frustrating it can get for people with dizziness and balance issues to get through the day feeling like they are physically compromised. This is why Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers typically use an approach of connecting diagnostics with a customized care plan to bring respite and health care options to patients.

From day one, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers generally offers strong support to its franchisees. New franchisees may spend an entire day with the executive team to tailor the business plan to their needs and goals. This strategic session may be invaluable to any franchisee, especially startups. The Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers business model, which has been very efficient in bringing down healthcare costs, was designed to help patients and healthcare providers. With this proven approach and support to franchisees, the company may grow to even more locations as time goes on.

What Might Make Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Franchise a Good Choice?

With this company, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers health service providers usually have the expertise and support to run a successful business. Their infrastructure is typically built around providing formalized business training to audiologists, physical therapists, and otolaryngologists.

The franchise is helpful to the community because it addresses the previously unmet needs of a particular group of patients. The company strives to provide adequate healthcare to people with vestibular and balance dysfunctions. The customer base may be set to expand as the American population continues to age. To buy into a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers franchise, you will need to make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also must not forget about ongoing fees, including royalty and renewal fees.

How Do You Start a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Franchise?

To start the process of opening a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers franchise, you should make an initial inquiry. The Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers team may then get in touch with you through an introductory call. To get a closer look at how the system works, you may be required to attend an initial training webinar.

If you still want to start this franchise, you can usually request and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. After reviewing it, you might attend a discovery day and meet the Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers team. From here, you generally sign the franchise agreement and proceed with starting your franchise.