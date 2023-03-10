Signing out of account, Standby...
Fyzical Therapy & Balance CentersPhysical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventive wellness services
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#240 Ranked #224 last year
- Initial investment
-
$181K - $473K
- Units as of 2022
-
473 23.2% over 3 years
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers is among the physical therapy franchises that offer balance retraining, physical therapy, and sports rehabilitation, among other individualized wellness and fitness programs. The company was started by Jim Abrams in 2012. Abrams, a Weight Watchers franchisee, has also founded other successful franchise brands, including Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Service Experts, and Mr. Sparky Electrical Services.
The company began franchising in 2013 and has expanded to over 400 locations spanning 45 U.S. states. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises multiple times in the past several years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
After nearly a decade of existence, the brand has built itself a reputation of being a patients’ top choice and a leading brand in wellness and preventative care.
Why You May Want to Start a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Franchise
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers understands just how debilitating and frustrating it can get for people with dizziness and balance issues to get through the day feeling like they are physically compromised. This is why Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers typically use an approach of connecting diagnostics with a customized care plan to bring respite and health care options to patients.
From day one, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers generally offers strong support to its franchisees. New franchisees may spend an entire day with the executive team to tailor the business plan to their needs and goals. This strategic session may be invaluable to any franchisee, especially startups. The Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers business model, which has been very efficient in bringing down healthcare costs, was designed to help patients and healthcare providers. With this proven approach and support to franchisees, the company may grow to even more locations as time goes on.
What Might Make Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Franchise a Good Choice?
With this company, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers health service providers usually have the expertise and support to run a successful business. Their infrastructure is typically built around providing formalized business training to audiologists, physical therapists, and otolaryngologists.
The franchise is helpful to the community because it addresses the previously unmet needs of a particular group of patients. The company strives to provide adequate healthcare to people with vestibular and balance dysfunctions. The customer base may be set to expand as the American population continues to age. To buy into a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers franchise, you will need to make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also must not forget about ongoing fees, including royalty and renewal fees.
How Do You Start a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Franchise?
To start the process of opening a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers franchise, you should make an initial inquiry. The Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers team may then get in touch with you through an introductory call. To get a closer look at how the system works, you may be required to attend an initial training webinar.
If you still want to start this franchise, you can usually request and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. After reviewing it, you might attend a discovery day and meet the Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers team. From here, you generally sign the franchise agreement and proceed with starting your franchise.
Company Overview
About Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Physical Therapy, Miscellaneous Health Services
- Founded
- 2012
- Parent Company
- Fyzical LLC
- Leadership
- Brian Belmont, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1751 Mound St., #102
Sarasota, FL 34236
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 68
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 473 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $180,750 - $473,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000 - $300,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
