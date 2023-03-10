Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#240 Ranked #224 last year
Initial investment
$181K - $473K
Units as of 2022
473 23.2% over 3 years
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers is among the physical therapy franchises that offer balance retraining, physical therapy, and sports rehabilitation, among other individualized wellness and fitness programs. The company was started by Jim Abrams in 2012. Abrams, a Weight Watchers franchisee, has also founded other successful franchise brands, including Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Service Experts, and Mr. Sparky Electrical Services.

The company began franchising in 2013 and has expanded to over 400 locations spanning 45 U.S. states. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises multiple times in the past several years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

After nearly a decade of existence, the brand has built itself a reputation of being a patients’ top choice and a leading brand in wellness and preventative care.

Why You May Want to Start a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Franchise

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers understands just how debilitating and frustrating it can get for people with dizziness and balance issues to get through the day feeling like they are physically compromised. This is why Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers typically use an approach of connecting diagnostics with a customized care plan to bring respite and health care options to patients.

From day one, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers generally offers strong support to its franchisees. New franchisees may spend an entire day with the executive team to tailor the business plan to their needs and goals. This strategic session may be invaluable to any franchisee, especially startups. The Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers business model, which has been very efficient in bringing down healthcare costs, was designed to help patients and healthcare providers. With this proven approach and support to franchisees, the company may grow to even more locations as time goes on.

What Might Make Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Franchise a Good Choice?

With this company, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers health service providers usually have the expertise and support to run a successful business. Their infrastructure is typically built around providing formalized business training to audiologists, physical therapists, and otolaryngologists.

The franchise is helpful to the community because it addresses the previously unmet needs of a particular group of patients. The company strives to provide adequate healthcare to people with vestibular and balance dysfunctions. The customer base may be set to expand as the American population continues to age. To buy into a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers franchise, you will need to make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also must not forget about ongoing fees, including royalty and renewal fees.

How Do You Start a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers Franchise?

To start the process of opening a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers franchise, you should make an initial inquiry. The Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers team may then get in touch with you through an introductory call. To get a closer look at how the system works, you may be required to attend an initial training webinar.

If you still want to start this franchise, you can usually request and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. After reviewing it, you might attend a discovery day and meet the Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers team. From here, you generally sign the franchise agreement and proceed with starting your franchise.

Company Overview

About Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Physical Therapy, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Fyzical LLC
Leadership
Brian Belmont, CEO
Corporate Address
1751 Mound St., #102
Sarasota, FL 34236
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
68
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
473 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,000
Initial Investment
$180,750 - $473,000
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $300,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #240 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #40 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Physical Therapy in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Physical Therapy Category

