Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventive wellness services
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
505 S. Orange Ave., #101
Sarasota, FL 34236
CEO
Brian Belmont
Initial Investment ⓘ
$138,750 - $399,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$70,000 - $140,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10