ApexNetwork Physical Therapy
Physical therapy
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
884 Woods Mill Rd., #200
Ballwin, MO 63011
CEO
Brad Pfitzner
Parent Company
Apex Franchise Holdings LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$128,150 - $300,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
ApexNetwork Physical Therapy offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
ApexNetwork Physical Therapy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
53 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing webinars
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2