Signing out of account, Standby...
Interim HealthCareMedical and nonmedical home care, medical staffing
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#55 Ranked #56 last year
- Initial investment
-
$126K - $200K
- Units as of 2022
-
631 6.4% over 3 years
Interim HealthCare has served diverse communities in the United States since its founding in 1966. It currently operates in many states, boasting over 300 franchises that provide some of the best medical, hospice, and in-home care for thousands of individuals yearly.
Interim HealthCare also has a large international presence, with over 250 franchise locations outside of the United States.
Interim HealthCare is a key player in one of America’s most important industries and was one of the country’s very first nationwide home care franchises. They take pride in taking a well-rounded approach to care through the mind, body, spirit.
As a senior care franchisee, you may have the opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives, all while being able to take care of yourself, your family, and your dreams.
Why You May Want to Start an Interim HealthCare Franchise
Interim HealthCare may have a great advantage for you in its ability to offer the option to open both home care and hospice services simultaneously. This can occur in one or multiple locations. Competitors can usually only work in either home care or hospice services at a time, potentially making Interim HealthCare an enticing franchise for entrepreneurs.
The franchise’s support team strives to be one of the best in the industry. With over five decades of experience, it’s not surprising they have taken time to work to develop revolutionary techniques in building in-home care franchises and in making each new member of the family feel at home.
More than anything, the franchise wishes to stay true to its core values of integrity and empathy. If you take the time to look around and consider other home care franchises, it may be easy to see how Interim HealthCare’s proven commitment to such ideals is hard to come by.
What Might Make an Interim HealthCare Franchise a Good Choice?
Interim HealthCare has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Interim Healthcare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Interim HealthCare’s expertise in providing medical, health, and hospice staffing services may go unquestioned. And no matter your background or experience, the franchise has a dedicated team to make sure you are well-trained and your transition to day-to-day management is smooth as silk.
How To Open an Interim HealthCare Franchise
To get started with the Interim HealthCare franchise, you should first submit an inquiry form.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Interim HealthCare team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an Interim HealthCare franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
Care for your community with an Interim HomeCare franchise!
Company Overview
About Interim HealthCare
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services, Staffing/Recruiting, Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 1966
- Parent Company
- Caring Brands Int'l.
- Leadership
- Jennifer Sheets, President/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1601 Sawgrass Corporate Pkwy., #220
Sunrise, FL 33323
More from Interim HealthCare
Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare's locally owned and operated home care, hospice and medical staffing franchises have become a trusted source of care and services. With more than 300 independently owned and operated franchise locations in 43 states, Interim's independent franchisees provide non-medical, medical, hospice and healthcare staffing services to approximately 50,000 people annually.
Obtain Financial and Personal Rewards
The Interim HealthCare mission of improving lives means you have the opportunity to do well by doing good; it's rare to find a franchise that offers the combination of both financial and personal rewards. As the original home care company, we've experienced consistent growth for more than 50 years!
The Interim HealthCare franchise system offers franchisees:
- An affordable investment with multi-unit expansion potential
- Opportunity for a diversified service mix to build additional cash flow
- Comprehensive training and innovative marketing programs
- Unmatched depth of expertise in non-medical, medical, hospice and healthcare staffing services
- Alignment with a the original home care brand
As an Interim HealthCare franchisee, you can feel proud to be in a business that touches so many lives in such a positive way, each and every day. Just ask our current franchisees — they have an average tenure in our business of 18 years.
Support You Need as a Franchisee
Interim HealthCare provides the training and support you will need to successfully operate your Interim HealthCare franchise, regardless of your background or experience. Our system ensures that you will start up properly and transition quickly into effective day-to-day management and operations. Interim HealthCare's training and support includes:
- Comprehensive on-site, online and in-field training programs
- Sales and marketing support and access to an online marketing portal
- Operations expertise in franchise business operations from the industry's most experienced home care, hospice and medical staffing professionals
- Access to a Web-based information technology system that supports Interim's core franchise businesses
- Ability to network with seasoned franchisees who have licensed, Medicare Certified businesses
Testimonials
"The franchise support and attention received exceeded my expectations. My office is growing by non-medical and staffing. We expect this coming year to nearly double."
Cathy Olsen - Interim HealthCare Owner
"Our operations have experienced tremendous growth the past several years. We have purchased additional territory to grow into the opportunities presenting themselves in our market. Our on-site visits from national headquarters have been critical to helping us·continue to grow."
Michael Priddy - Interim HealthCare Owner
Fill out the information form to request additional information and learn how you can become a part of our growing healthcare team today!
Read more: Bringing the Full Healthcare Continuum Home.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1966 (57 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 70
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 631 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Interim HealthCare franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $125,500 - $199,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3.5-5.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.00
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Interim HealthCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Interim HealthCare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Interim HealthCare ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.