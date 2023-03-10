Interim HealthCare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#55 Ranked #56 last year
Initial investment
$126K - $200K
Units as of 2022
631 6.4% over 3 years
Interim HealthCare has served diverse communities in the United States since its founding in 1966. It currently operates in many states, boasting over 300 franchises that provide some of the best medical, hospice, and in-home care for thousands of individuals yearly. 

Interim HealthCare also has a large international presence, with over 250 franchise locations outside of the United States.

Interim HealthCare is a key player in one of America’s most important industries and was one of the country’s very first nationwide home care franchises. They take pride in taking a well-rounded approach to care through the mind, body, spirit.

As a senior care franchisee, you may have the opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives, all while being able to take care of yourself, your family, and your dreams.

Why You May Want to Start an Interim HealthCare Franchise

Interim HealthCare may have a great advantage for you in its ability to offer the option to open both home care and hospice services simultaneously. This can occur in one or multiple locations. Competitors can usually only work in either home care or hospice services at a time, potentially making Interim HealthCare an enticing franchise for entrepreneurs.

The franchise’s support team strives to be one of the best in the industry. With over five decades of experience, it’s not surprising they have taken time to work to develop revolutionary techniques in building in-home care franchises and in making each new member of the family feel at home. 

More than anything, the franchise wishes to stay true to its core values of integrity and empathy. If you take the time to look around and consider other home care franchises, it may be easy to see how Interim HealthCare’s proven commitment to such ideals is hard to come by.

What Might Make an Interim HealthCare Franchise a Good Choice?

Interim HealthCare has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Interim Healthcare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Interim HealthCare’s expertise in providing medical, health, and hospice staffing services may go unquestioned. And no matter your background or experience, the franchise has a dedicated team to make sure you are well-trained and your transition to day-to-day management is smooth as silk.

How To Open an Interim HealthCare Franchise

To get started with the Interim HealthCare franchise, you should first submit an inquiry form. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Interim HealthCare team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an Interim HealthCare franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Care for your community with an Interim HomeCare franchise!

Company Overview

About Interim HealthCare

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services, Staffing/Recruiting, Health & Wellness
Founded
1966
Parent Company
Caring Brands Int'l.
Leadership
Jennifer Sheets, President/CEO
Corporate Address
1601 Sawgrass Corporate Pkwy., #220
Sunrise, FL 33323
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
Sponsored Content

More from Interim HealthCare

 
Be part of a winning team with Interim HealthCare  
 
The #1 health care franchise

Founded in 1966, Interim HealthCare's locally owned and operated home care, hospice and medical staffing franchises have become a trusted source of care and services. With more than 300 independently owned and operated franchise locations in 43 states, Interim's independent franchisees provide non-medical, medical, hospice and healthcare staffing services to approximately 50,000 people annually.

Obtain Financial and Personal Rewards

The Interim HealthCare mission of improving lives means you have the opportunity to do well by doing good; it's rare to find a franchise that offers the combination of both financial and personal rewards. As the original home care company, we've experienced consistent growth for more than 50 years!

The Interim HealthCare franchise system offers franchisees:

  • An affordable investment with multi-unit expansion potential
  • Opportunity for a diversified service mix to build additional cash flow
  • Comprehensive training and innovative marketing programs
  • Unmatched depth of expertise in non-medical, medical, hospice and healthcare staffing services
  • Alignment with a the original home care brand

As an Interim HealthCare franchisee, you can feel proud to be in a business that touches so many lives in such a positive way, each and every day. Just ask our current franchisees — they have an average tenure in our business of 18 years.

Support You Need as a Franchisee 

Interim HealthCare provides the training and support you will need to successfully operate your Interim HealthCare franchise, regardless of your background or experience. Our system ensures that you will start up properly and transition quickly into effective day-to-day management and operations. Interim HealthCare's training and support includes:

  • Comprehensive on-site, online and in-field training programs
  • Sales and marketing support and access to an online marketing portal
  • Operations expertise in franchise business operations from the industry's most experienced home care, hospice and medical staffing professionals
  • Access to a Web-based information technology system that supports Interim's core franchise businesses
  • Ability to network with seasoned franchisees who have licensed, Medicare Certified businesses

Testimonials

"The franchise support and attention received exceeded my expectations. My office is growing by non-medical and staffing. We expect this coming year to nearly double."
Cathy Olsen - Interim HealthCare Owner

"Our operations have experienced tremendous growth the past several years. We have purchased additional territory to grow into the opportunities presenting themselves in our market. Our on-site visits from national headquarters have been critical to helping us·continue to grow."
Michael Priddy - Interim HealthCare Owner

Fill out the information form to request additional information and learn how you can become a part of our growing healthcare team today!

Read more: Bringing the Full Healthcare Continuum Home.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1966 (57 years)
# of employees at HQ
70
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
631 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Interim HealthCare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$125,500 - $199,500
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3.5-5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.00
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Interim HealthCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Interim HealthCare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Interim HealthCare ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #55 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #142 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #22 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #5 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Senior Care in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Senior Care Category

