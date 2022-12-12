Hotworx

24-hour infrared sauna fitness studios
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$259K - $1.4M
Units as of 2024
676 Increase 233.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Hotworx

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Fitness
Founded 2017
Parent Company Hotworx Franchising, LLC
Leadership Nancy Price, SVP of Franchise Recruitment
Corporate Address 5145 Taravella Rd.
Marrero, LA 70072
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2017 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ 70
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 676 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Hotworx franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$19,950
Initial Investment Information Circle
$258,550 - $1,359,212
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$400,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
$595/mo.
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Hotworx has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 31 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
