Amada Senior Care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#393 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$95K - $252K
Units as of 2022
144 45.5% over 3 years
Amada Senior Care is a personal care business specializing in non-medical, in-home senior care. The company looks to enrich seniors' lives through nurturing, compassionate care as they guide families through senior housing options. Founded in 2007, Amada has become one of the more well-known names in the senior care industry, with over 100 locations in the U.S.

An ideal franchisee candidate doesn't need a background in senior care, but they do need to be a passionate and caring individual who has the drive to run a good business. Amada Senior Care believes that they can teach you all you'll need to know to operate your franchise, but they cannot teach compassion or motivation.

Why Should You Start an Amada Senior Care?

Amada Senior Care values six qualities that, if you believe in them as well, will make the company incredibly appealing to you. Called the “Caregiver 6Cs,” they value compassion, confident humility, competency, a communicative nature, congeniality, and commitment. It is a franchise that blends human service and a desire to operate a business.

Franchisees may receive an intensive training course at Amada Senior Care University. Onsite training allows franchisees to get acquainted with sales and recruitment, hiring caregivers, and performing analysis. Amada Senior Care also has franchising coaches you can call for advice at any time. If need be, they'll travel out to your location to help you.

To build customer loyalty, Amada Senior Care uses a proprietary software system called Transparent. This innovative software allows families to log on and see what Amada Senior Care caregivers provided for their loved ones that day. This system also synchronizes billing with caregivers' visits.

What Might Make Amada Senior Care a Good Choice?

Several times in recent years, Amada Senior Care has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To become a franchisee Amada Senior Care, you will need to be prepared to invest financially. Franchises will need to pay a franchise fee, along with an investment range dependent upon site location, equipment, training, etc. When you franchise an Amada Senior Care, the company will award you a protected territory with a population of at least 350,000. With a growing senior demographic, that's a huge potential client base. In addition to non-medical in-home care, Amada Senior Care also offers assisted living placement, opening up another channel for your business. 

How to Start an Amada Senior Care

After a general inquiry with Amada Senior Care, a franchise representative will reach out to you to conduct a more in-depth interview. The evaluation period allows franchise executives to make an educated decision about you and further research the brand and the franchise opportunity. 

As you progress through the franchising process, you may be asked to attend a discovery day at headquarters in San Clemente, California. Here you may have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees. If both parties agree, Amada Senior Care will draft a contract, and the first steps to opening your franchise will begin.

Company Overview

About Amada Senior Care

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Amada Franchise Inc.
Leadership
Marcos Moura, Co-owner & Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
901 Calle Amanecer, #350
San Clemente, CA 92673
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
29
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
144 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Amada Senior Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$95,400 - $251,600
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Amada Senior Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
43 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Amada Senior Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Amada Senior Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #393 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
