- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#393 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$95K - $252K
- Units as of 2022
-
144 45.5% over 3 years
Amada Senior Care is a personal care business specializing in non-medical, in-home senior care. The company looks to enrich seniors' lives through nurturing, compassionate care as they guide families through senior housing options. Founded in 2007, Amada has become one of the more well-known names in the senior care industry, with over 100 locations in the U.S.
An ideal franchisee candidate doesn't need a background in senior care, but they do need to be a passionate and caring individual who has the drive to run a good business. Amada Senior Care believes that they can teach you all you'll need to know to operate your franchise, but they cannot teach compassion or motivation.
Why Should You Start an Amada Senior Care?
Amada Senior Care values six qualities that, if you believe in them as well, will make the company incredibly appealing to you. Called the “Caregiver 6Cs,” they value compassion, confident humility, competency, a communicative nature, congeniality, and commitment. It is a franchise that blends human service and a desire to operate a business.
Franchisees may receive an intensive training course at Amada Senior Care University. Onsite training allows franchisees to get acquainted with sales and recruitment, hiring caregivers, and performing analysis. Amada Senior Care also has franchising coaches you can call for advice at any time. If need be, they'll travel out to your location to help you.
To build customer loyalty, Amada Senior Care uses a proprietary software system called Transparent. This innovative software allows families to log on and see what Amada Senior Care caregivers provided for their loved ones that day. This system also synchronizes billing with caregivers' visits.
What Might Make Amada Senior Care a Good Choice?
Several times in recent years, Amada Senior Care has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To become a franchisee Amada Senior Care, you will need to be prepared to invest financially. Franchises will need to pay a franchise fee, along with an investment range dependent upon site location, equipment, training, etc. When you franchise an Amada Senior Care, the company will award you a protected territory with a population of at least 350,000. With a growing senior demographic, that's a huge potential client base. In addition to non-medical in-home care, Amada Senior Care also offers assisted living placement, opening up another channel for your business.
How to Start an Amada Senior Care
After a general inquiry with Amada Senior Care, a franchise representative will reach out to you to conduct a more in-depth interview. The evaluation period allows franchise executives to make an educated decision about you and further research the brand and the franchise opportunity.
As you progress through the franchising process, you may be asked to attend a discovery day at headquarters in San Clemente, California. Here you may have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees. If both parties agree, Amada Senior Care will draft a contract, and the first steps to opening your franchise will begin.
Company Overview
About Amada Senior Care
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care
- Founded
- 2007
- Parent Company
- Amada Franchise Inc.
- Leadership
- Marcos Moura, Co-owner & Chief Development Officer
- Corporate Address
-
901 Calle Amanecer, #350
San Clemente, CA 92673
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 29
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 144 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Amada Senior Care franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $55,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $95,400 - $251,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Amada Senior Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 43 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Amada Senior Care? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Amada Senior Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Amada Senior Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
