Amada Senior Care is a personal care business specializing in non-medical, in-home senior care. The company looks to enrich seniors' lives through nurturing, compassionate care as they guide families through senior housing options. Founded in 2007, Amada has become one of the more well-known names in the senior care industry, with over 100 locations in the U.S.

An ideal franchisee candidate doesn't need a background in senior care, but they do need to be a passionate and caring individual who has the drive to run a good business. Amada Senior Care believes that they can teach you all you'll need to know to operate your franchise, but they cannot teach compassion or motivation.

Why Should You Start an Amada Senior Care?

Amada Senior Care values six qualities that, if you believe in them as well, will make the company incredibly appealing to you. Called the “Caregiver 6Cs,” they value compassion, confident humility, competency, a communicative nature, congeniality, and commitment. It is a franchise that blends human service and a desire to operate a business.

Franchisees may receive an intensive training course at Amada Senior Care University. Onsite training allows franchisees to get acquainted with sales and recruitment, hiring caregivers, and performing analysis. Amada Senior Care also has franchising coaches you can call for advice at any time. If need be, they'll travel out to your location to help you.

To build customer loyalty, Amada Senior Care uses a proprietary software system called Transparent. This innovative software allows families to log on and see what Amada Senior Care caregivers provided for their loved ones that day. This system also synchronizes billing with caregivers' visits.

What Might Make Amada Senior Care a Good Choice?

Several times in recent years, Amada Senior Care has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To become a franchisee Amada Senior Care, you will need to be prepared to invest financially. Franchises will need to pay a franchise fee, along with an investment range dependent upon site location, equipment, training, etc. When you franchise an Amada Senior Care, the company will award you a protected territory with a population of at least 350,000. With a growing senior demographic, that's a huge potential client base. In addition to non-medical in-home care, Amada Senior Care also offers assisted living placement, opening up another channel for your business.

How to Start an Amada Senior Care

After a general inquiry with Amada Senior Care, a franchise representative will reach out to you to conduct a more in-depth interview. The evaluation period allows franchise executives to make an educated decision about you and further research the brand and the franchise opportunity.

As you progress through the franchising process, you may be asked to attend a discovery day at headquarters in San Clemente, California. Here you may have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees. If both parties agree, Amada Senior Care will draft a contract, and the first steps to opening your franchise will begin.