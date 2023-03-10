Senior Helpers
Initial investment
$126K - $170K
Units as of 2022
348 13.0% over 3 years
As we get older, we all hope to receive quality care founded on respect, collaboration, and partnership. 

Founded in 2001, Senior Helpers has relied on the principles of compassion, dependability, and affordability to meet the needs of the growing elderly population. The company, which is based in Towson, Maryland, delivers personal and companion care, sitter services, nurse, and peace of mind visits. They also offer surgery assistance and Alzheimer’s and dementia care. 

Senior Helpers started franchising in 2005 and is a trusted and respectable organization that customers and franchisees value. There are over 275 Senior Helpers franchises in the United States, as well as several in both Canada and internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Senior Helpers Franchise

Every day, the elderly and their families are grappling with the challenges of finding great care. They may always be on the lookout for a service that delivers on what they promise. As a Senior Helpers franchisee, you can fill this vital need because Senior Helpers is a leader in providing compassionate in-home assistance and care for the elderly. 

Opening a Senior Helpers franchise may be an opportunity to jump into an important and expansive industry. With the senior population in America projected to continue growing, the market for senior care may be bound to expand. Senior Helpers is at the center of the action. 

What Might Make a Senior Helpers Franchise a Good Choice?

Senior Helpers has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past several years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Senior Helpers team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also should be sure not to forget about ongoing fees, which will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Senior Helpers Franchise

The journey towards opening a Senior Helpers franchise starts with the discovery process—investment and territory availability are discussed, followed by a training and operations discussion. Like every other amazing community, Senior Helpers strives to offer you help in preparing for all the opportunities that running a franchise has to offer.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Senior Helpers franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Senior Helpers considers each applicant to be a valuable member of the family. For Senior Helpers, you are another step forward in strengthening the brand as it moves further in the industry while providing aid to those most in need. As a result, you will likely be treated like family as you make the move to opening a Senior Helpers franchise. 

Company Overview

About Senior Helpers

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2001
Leadership
Peter Ross, CEO & Cofounder
Corporate Address
901 Dulaney Valley Rd., #700
Towson, MD 21204
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Canada

# of Units
348 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Senior Helpers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$125,800 - $169,800
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Senior Helpers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
117 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Senior Helpers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Senior Helpers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #172 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #174 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #27 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

