As we get older, we all hope to receive quality care founded on respect, collaboration, and partnership.

Founded in 2001, Senior Helpers has relied on the principles of compassion, dependability, and affordability to meet the needs of the growing elderly population. The company, which is based in Towson, Maryland, delivers personal and companion care, sitter services, nurse, and peace of mind visits. They also offer surgery assistance and Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Senior Helpers started franchising in 2005 and is a trusted and respectable organization that customers and franchisees value. There are over 275 Senior Helpers franchises in the United States, as well as several in both Canada and internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Senior Helpers Franchise

Every day, the elderly and their families are grappling with the challenges of finding great care. They may always be on the lookout for a service that delivers on what they promise. As a Senior Helpers franchisee, you can fill this vital need because Senior Helpers is a leader in providing compassionate in-home assistance and care for the elderly.

Opening a Senior Helpers franchise may be an opportunity to jump into an important and expansive industry. With the senior population in America projected to continue growing, the market for senior care may be bound to expand. Senior Helpers is at the center of the action.

What Might Make a Senior Helpers Franchise a Good Choice?

Senior Helpers has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past several years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Senior Helpers team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also should be sure not to forget about ongoing fees, which will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Senior Helpers Franchise

The journey towards opening a Senior Helpers franchise starts with the discovery process—investment and territory availability are discussed, followed by a training and operations discussion. Like every other amazing community, Senior Helpers strives to offer you help in preparing for all the opportunities that running a franchise has to offer.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Senior Helpers franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Senior Helpers considers each applicant to be a valuable member of the family. For Senior Helpers, you are another step forward in strengthening the brand as it moves further in the industry while providing aid to those most in need. As a result, you will likely be treated like family as you make the move to opening a Senior Helpers franchise.