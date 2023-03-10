Rainbow Restoration

Rainbow Restoration

Indoor cleaning and restoration
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#132 Ranked #139 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$157K - $261K
Units as of 2022
380 9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Are you passionate about bringing spaces back to life? Rainbow International Restoration is one of the leading restoration companies. It was founded in 1981 and began franchising later that same year. It offers home restoration, commercial restoration, and carpet cleaning services in more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 300 in the United States alone. They are a leading supplier of disaster recovery and specialist cleaning services.

As you run your franchise, you should seek to provide efficient and professional cleaning and restoration services to the community around you. The perfect candidate for a Rainbow International Restoration franchisee has a passion for helping others, business, and is interested in restoration.

Why You May Want to Start a Rainbow International Restoration Franchise

If you love the idea of offering an essential service in times of need to the community around you, then a Rainbow International Restoration franchise may be for you. Known for its efficient and excellent work, Rainbow International Restoration is thought of as one of the better restoration franchises in the U.S.

As a Rainbow International Restoration franchisee, you may join the ranks of community heroes, helping people in times of need. You will likely provide an essential service, be it reconstruction, fire and flood restoration, mold removal, cleanup services, or any other form of cleaning and repair. With that wide-reaching of a net, you may have a business at most times.

What Might Make a Rainbow International Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Rainbow International Restoration franchise may be a way to help people recover from loss by restoring value, stability, and peace of mind. Rainbow International Restoration has more than 30 years of experience in restoration and clean-up. They strive to have a good reputation in the business, along with an established model to make your franchise sustainable.

To be part of the Rainbow International Restoration team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. The term of agreement for a Rainbow International Restoration franchise tends to last for 10 years with the option to renew if both parties wish to continue working together.

How to Open a Rainbow International Restoration Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Rainbow international Restoration team. Suppose you meet all the requirements for the company. In that case, you may qualify to open a Rainbow International Restoration franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Rainbow International Restoration franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Rainbow International Restoration franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Once completing your due diligence, you are ready to submit an inquiry form. After you've signed on the dotted line, you can start training and begin preparations to open your business. Rainbow International Restoration wants to see your franchise succeed and is ready to support you every step of the way. Get started restoring your customers' homes, as well as their peace of mind. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Rainbow Restoration

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Carpet & Upholstery Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1981
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Joshua Miller, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1981 (42 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
380 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rainbow Restoration franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$156,682 - $260,856
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off minimum franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Rainbow Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
159.2 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Rainbow Restoration? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Rainbow Restoration landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Rainbow Restoration ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #132 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #121 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #110 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #127 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Rainbow Restoration.

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Mosquito Hunters

Mosquito, tick, and flea control
Ranked #292
Request Info

Quick Mobile Repair

Electronics repairs and sales
Request Info

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing