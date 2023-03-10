Founded in 1991 by law enforcement agents, Pop-A-Lock is a national locksmith franchise specializing in emergency automotive lock services. The company serves thousands of communities globally, dedicated to providing quick and affordable quality service.

Pop-A-Lock technicians provide more than emergency lock-out services, too. They will repair and install new car locks and ignitions, rekey, duplicate and program electronic keys, and should you be unfortunate enough to get your key stuck in the ignition, they can get that key unstuck! The company also services residential areas. Some locations offer security system installs. If you happen to lock yourself out of your home, Pop-A-Lock can get you back inside, too.

With over 550 locations in the U.S. and another few dozen in Canada, Pop-A-Lock is a major brand in the locksmith industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Pop-A-Lock Franchise

Franchisees who are set on owning a business under their terms are welcome at Pop-A-Lock—and they don't need any locksmith experience. Pop-A-Lock considers itself a franchisee's business partner, ready to help them meet their business goals.

The company will thoroughly train franchisees in the latest locksmith technology at its impressive training facilities. Franchisees may be able to utilize the company's experience, resources, market base, and brand items. Pop-A-Lock also offers a strong mentorship program and continuous proactive support at every stage of the business—from start-up to a franchisee's first sale. They are also keen on increasing safety and reducing risk. This is why Pop-A-Lock requires special screening for potential employees.

Besides a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Pop-A-Lock values protecting its community. The company started its Emergency Door Unlocking program dedicated to saving children accidentally locked in cars 24/7. The service is free and a franchisee's location may end up saving a life.

What Might Make a Pop-A-Lock Franchise a Good Choice?

Continuing Pop-A-Lock dedication to safety, the company designed its marketing method for sustainability and resilience. As a franchisee, you'll have exclusive rights over your territory. The brand also goes multiple directions concerning the services they offer, giving you the chance to diversify your business.

In terms of start-up, initial investments are fairly low, and the company does not require a franchisee to build or rent an office space or set location. In addition, franchisees are offered the opportunity to operate their business from home or serve as an absentee owner. They will also provide franchisees with the equipment they need to get started. A Pop-A-Lock franchise may find the company's marketing advice and services of immense use, as well.

How Do You Start a Pop-A-Lock Franchise?

To be part of the Pop-A-Lock team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. Fees will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

As you decide whether you wish to open a Pop-A-Lock franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Still, where there are locks, there is usually a demand for locksmiths.