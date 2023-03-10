Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#112 Ranked #134 last year
- Initial investment
-
$138K - $171K
- Units as of 2022
-
623 7.2% over 3 years
Founded in 1991 by law enforcement agents, Pop-A-Lock is a national locksmith franchise specializing in emergency automotive lock services. The company serves thousands of communities globally, dedicated to providing quick and affordable quality service.
Pop-A-Lock technicians provide more than emergency lock-out services, too. They will repair and install new car locks and ignitions, rekey, duplicate and program electronic keys, and should you be unfortunate enough to get your key stuck in the ignition, they can get that key unstuck! The company also services residential areas. Some locations offer security system installs. If you happen to lock yourself out of your home, Pop-A-Lock can get you back inside, too.
With over 550 locations in the U.S. and another few dozen in Canada, Pop-A-Lock is a major brand in the locksmith industry.
Why You May Want to Start a Pop-A-Lock Franchise
Franchisees who are set on owning a business under their terms are welcome at Pop-A-Lock—and they don't need any locksmith experience. Pop-A-Lock considers itself a franchisee's business partner, ready to help them meet their business goals.
The company will thoroughly train franchisees in the latest locksmith technology at its impressive training facilities. Franchisees may be able to utilize the company's experience, resources, market base, and brand items. Pop-A-Lock also offers a strong mentorship program and continuous proactive support at every stage of the business—from start-up to a franchisee's first sale. They are also keen on increasing safety and reducing risk. This is why Pop-A-Lock requires special screening for potential employees.
Besides a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Pop-A-Lock values protecting its community. The company started its Emergency Door Unlocking program dedicated to saving children accidentally locked in cars 24/7. The service is free and a franchisee's location may end up saving a life.
What Might Make a Pop-A-Lock Franchise a Good Choice?
Continuing Pop-A-Lock dedication to safety, the company designed its marketing method for sustainability and resilience. As a franchisee, you'll have exclusive rights over your territory. The brand also goes multiple directions concerning the services they offer, giving you the chance to diversify your business.
In terms of start-up, initial investments are fairly low, and the company does not require a franchisee to build or rent an office space or set location. In addition, franchisees are offered the opportunity to operate their business from home or serve as an absentee owner. They will also provide franchisees with the equipment they need to get started. A Pop-A-Lock franchise may find the company's marketing advice and services of immense use, as well.
How Do You Start a Pop-A-Lock Franchise?
To be part of the Pop-A-Lock team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. Fees will include royalty fees and advertising fees.
As you decide whether you wish to open a Pop-A-Lock franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Still, where there are locks, there is usually a demand for locksmiths.
Company Overview
About Pop-A-Lock
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Founded
- 1991
- Parent Company
- SystemForward America, LLC
- Leadership
- Michael Kleimeyer, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1018 Harding St.
Lafayette, LA 70503
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1994 (29 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Canada
- # of Units
- 623 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pop-A-Lock franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $137,777 - $170,827
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000 - $1,500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $31,000 - $124,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee; special training program for veteran employees
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Pop-A-Lock offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- Pop-A-Lock has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 22.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pop-A-Lock landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pop-A-Lock ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #112 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #66 in 2022
Top Global Franchises
Ranked #40 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #19 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Ranked #1 in Locksmith Services in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Locksmith Services Category
Ranked #29 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
