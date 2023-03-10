Pop-A-Lock
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#112 Ranked #134 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$138K - $171K
Units as of 2022
623 7.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 1991 by law enforcement agents, Pop-A-Lock is a national locksmith franchise specializing in emergency automotive lock services. The company serves thousands of communities globally, dedicated to providing quick and affordable quality service. 

Pop-A-Lock technicians provide more than emergency lock-out services, too. They will repair and install new car locks and ignitions, rekey, duplicate and program electronic keys, and should you be unfortunate enough to get your key stuck in the ignition, they can get that key unstuck! The company also services residential areas. Some locations offer security system installs. If you happen to lock yourself out of your home, Pop-A-Lock can get you back inside, too. 

With over 550 locations in the U.S. and another few dozen in Canada, Pop-A-Lock is a major brand in the locksmith industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Pop-A-Lock Franchise

Franchisees who are set on owning a business under their terms are welcome at Pop-A-Lock—and they don't need any locksmith experience. Pop-A-Lock considers itself a franchisee's business partner, ready to help them meet their business goals. 

The company will thoroughly train franchisees in the latest locksmith technology at its impressive training facilities. Franchisees may be able to utilize the company's experience, resources, market base, and brand items. Pop-A-Lock also offers a strong mentorship program and continuous proactive support at every stage of the business—from start-up to a franchisee's first sale. They are also keen on increasing safety and reducing risk. This is why Pop-A-Lock requires special screening for potential employees.

Besides a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Pop-A-Lock values protecting its community. The company started its Emergency Door Unlocking program dedicated to saving children accidentally locked in cars 24/7. The service is free and a franchisee's location may end up saving a life.

What Might Make a Pop-A-Lock Franchise a Good Choice?

Continuing Pop-A-Lock dedication to safety, the company designed its marketing method for sustainability and resilience. As a franchisee, you'll have exclusive rights over your territory. The brand also goes multiple directions concerning the services they offer, giving you the chance to diversify your business. 

In terms of start-up, initial investments are fairly low, and the company does not require a franchisee to build or rent an office space or set location. In addition, franchisees are offered the opportunity to operate their business from home or serve as an absentee owner. They will also provide franchisees with the equipment they need to get started. A Pop-A-Lock franchise may find the company's marketing advice and services of immense use, as well.

How Do You Start a Pop-A-Lock Franchise?

To be part of the Pop-A-Lock team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. Fees will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

As you decide whether you wish to open a Pop-A-Lock franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Still, where there are locks, there is usually a demand for locksmiths. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Pop-A-Lock

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Locksmith Services, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Security Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1991
Parent Company
SystemForward America, LLC
Leadership
Michael Kleimeyer, CEO
Corporate Address
1018 Harding St.
Lafayette, LA 70503
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
623 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pop-A-Lock franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,500
Initial Investment
$137,777 - $170,827
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$31,000 - $124,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee; special training program for veteran employees
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Pop-A-Lock offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Pop-A-Lock has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22.5 hours
Classroom Training
41.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
3-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Pop-A-Lock? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pop-A-Lock landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pop-A-Lock ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #112 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #66 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #40 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #19 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Locksmith Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Locksmith Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #29 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Pop-A-Lock.

Hommati

3D tours, aerial videos, photography, augmented reality, and other services for real estate agents
Ranked #330
Request Info

Pirtek

Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Ranked #105
Request Info

CarePatrol

Senior living placement, referral, and consulting
Request Info

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing