Established in 1984 by Terry Powell, The Entrepreneur's Source became one of the first virtual financial coaching companies. Powell originally founded The Entrepreneur’s Source to educate individuals and help them achieve their dream of independence in money-related issues. It now assists people who want to be self-sufficient in their careers, businesses, and future, but may not have the proper layout to start.

The Entrepreneur's Source specializes in consulting, guidance, and other types of franchise coaching to help people discover how a franchise opportunity may make a difference in their income, lifestyle, and equity goals. The Entrepreneur’s Source currently has more than 100 franchising units in various states across the United States since opening its first franchise in 1997.

Why You May Want To Start a The Entrepreneur's Source Franchise

Franchisees should have a common goal: to help entrepreneurs. Because of this, The Entrepreneur’s Source doesn't usually require related experience. Applicants will typically undergo a training program, but it may benefit a franchisee to enjoy empowering others through business mentorship and ownership.

The Entrepreneur's Source has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Opening a The Entrepreneur’s Source franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a The Entrepreneur's Source Franchise a Good Choice?

A typical day at a The Entrepreneur’s Source franchise consists of meeting clients virtually, participating in training and education programs, and receiving referrals from different clients. You usually do not need employees to do this. However, you have the option to hire.

To be part of The Entrepreneur's Source team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements.

How To Open a The Entrepreneur's Source Franchise

Franchisees may receive a great deal of support from The Entrepreneur’s Source throughout the franchising process if awarded a franchise. In addition to pre-opening training, The Entrepreneur's Source franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Entrepreneur's Source, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about The Entrepreneur's Source franchising team.

Research the brand and your local area to see if The Entrepreneur's Source franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.