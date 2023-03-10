Signing out of account, Standby...
The Entrepreneur's Source
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#311
Initial investment
-
$118K - $126K
Units as of 2022
-
149
Established in 1984 by Terry Powell, The Entrepreneur's Source became one of the first virtual financial coaching companies. Powell originally founded The Entrepreneur’s Source to educate individuals and help them achieve their dream of independence in money-related issues. It now assists people who want to be self-sufficient in their careers, businesses, and future, but may not have the proper layout to start.
The Entrepreneur's Source specializes in consulting, guidance, and other types of franchise coaching to help people discover how a franchise opportunity may make a difference in their income, lifestyle, and equity goals. The Entrepreneur’s Source currently has more than 100 franchising units in various states across the United States since opening its first franchise in 1997.
Why You May Want To Start a The Entrepreneur's Source Franchise
Franchisees should have a common goal: to help entrepreneurs. Because of this, The Entrepreneur’s Source doesn't usually require related experience. Applicants will typically undergo a training program, but it may benefit a franchisee to enjoy empowering others through business mentorship and ownership.
The Entrepreneur's Source has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Opening a The Entrepreneur’s Source franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a The Entrepreneur's Source Franchise a Good Choice?
A typical day at a The Entrepreneur’s Source franchise consists of meeting clients virtually, participating in training and education programs, and receiving referrals from different clients. You usually do not need employees to do this. However, you have the option to hire.
To be part of The Entrepreneur's Source team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements.
How To Open a The Entrepreneur's Source Franchise
Franchisees may receive a great deal of support from The Entrepreneur’s Source throughout the franchising process if awarded a franchise. In addition to pre-opening training, The Entrepreneur's Source franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Entrepreneur's Source, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about The Entrepreneur's Source franchising team.
Research the brand and your local area to see if The Entrepreneur's Source franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Company Overview
About The Entrepreneur's Source
Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Coaching & Consulting, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
1984
Parent Company
Franchise Source Brands Int'l.
Leadership
Marissa Frois, Strategic Integrator
Corporate Address
-
464 Heritage Rd., #3
Southbury, CT 06488
About The Entrepreneur's Source®
About The Entrepreneur's Source®
The Entrepreneur’s Source® (TES) is a pioneer in the coaching space and continues to dominate the $11 billion business coaching franchise market in North America. TES became the first virtual coaching franchise when Visionary & Founder Terry Powell established it in 1984 to fulfill a need in the market, and for close to 40 years, it has helped tens of thousands of individuals achieve their dreams of self-sufficiency.
The Entrepreneur's Source® is a network of Career Ownership Coaches™ who are dedicated to helping others achieve business ownership by providing franchising education in a safe space to discover hundreds of leading business possibilities. Career Ownership Coaches™ come from a variety of backgrounds and industries, but all of them have a strong desire to help others.
The demand for Career Ownership Coaching™ is rapidly increasing across North America. Today, 40% of the nation’s workforce is leaving the traditional job market and taking control of their own destiny through business ownership. Even in a strong job market, mid- to high-range paying jobs are not outpacing the cost of living and don’t provide long-term stability.
Entrepreneurs today have overwhelmingly chosen to pursue an alternative career path over traditional employment. As a result, 97% of self-sufficient entrepreneurs say they would never go back to traditional employment. Past experience is not a reflection of what can be achieved. We believe a person’s past skill set and experience level shouldn’t limit their access to the future they deserve.
Our model is about empowering our clients; helping them see past false beliefs; keeping their minds open; evaluating their goals, needs and expectations; and identifying possibilities that will help them achieve their dreams.
Here’s How We Deliver:
- We provide strategic, personalized coaching. For close to 40 years, our approach to alternative career coaching has focused almost exclusively on the franchise sector.
- We offer a “safe space” for clients to explore business ownership as either a career option or an investment strategy.
- Zero risk. Our coaches earn referral fees from businesses so they can provide their clients with the valuable guidance they need to find financial freedom without charging a cent.
- Win-win. Franchising opportunities provide a proven track record, a network of support, and a clearly defined business model clients need to improve their lives, and TES helps our clients discover ideal franchise possibilities that match their income, lifestyle, wealth, and equity goals.
Excellent Training and Support
The Entrepreneur’s Source was named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. Training and support programs were highly rated, with 88% of franchisees rating it above average.
TES provides new franchisees a 90-day training program and the comprehensive program ensures franchisees are comfortable and confident with the TES approach to Career Ownership Coaching™, management and administration.
- Peer Performance Groups - TES will connect you to a group of like-minded franchisees to brainstorm, share stories, tackle challenges, and find success together.
- Live, Ongoing Virtual Education - A regularly scheduled call with an expert helps keep you and your business on track to achieve the self-sufficiency you've been dreaming of. Get on-demand education to enhance your and your business' performance from the start and throughout your ownership journey.
- Weekly Franchisor Spotlight Calls - With franchisors across every industry sector, you'll have plenty of possibilities to present to your clients.
- Annual Conference - The conference gives the TES coaching network a chance to touch base on the latest and greatest in Career Ownership Coaching™.
Why The Entrepreneur’s Source®?
- Excellent earnings potential
- Meaningful and satisfying career work
- Work from anywhere
- No employees or inventory
- Flexible hours
- Low overhead
- Extensive ongoing support and training
- Proven client acquisition programs and tools
- Multi-unit opportunities available
- Business coaching is an $11 billion industry and in high demand
- Marketing and business development tools – sophisticated outreach to drive business and potential new clients
- Exclusive digital tools help you tackle your day-to-day, including client relationship management, ongoing online training programs, and a thorough catalogue of business opportunities for your clients.
- Ranked #1 in Business Coaching and Consulting by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2022
Be in Business for Yourself, Not by Yourself
First-hand feedback from our franchise owners throughout the country has revealed that being a Career Ownership Coach™ with TES was one of their most rewarding business decisions. Owning a franchise with an industry-leading brand like TES offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to chase their dreams of small-business ownership and coaching with the trusted support of an experienced national brand behind them every step of the way.
Again, what an excellent time to begin exploring a virtual business opportunity with excellent income potential!
Contact us today by completing the request form.
Business Overview
Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
33
Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units
149 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
Initial Investment
$117,600 - $125,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
Net Worth Requirement
$199,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
Royalty Fee
25%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Ad Royalty Fee
$750/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
The Entrepreneur's Source has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
On-The-Job Training
207.5 hours
Classroom Training
80.5 hours
Ongoing Support
-
Newsletter, Meetings & Conventions, Grand Opening, Field Operations, Proprietary Software, Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
-
Ad Templates, Social Media, SEO, Website Development, Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Entrepreneur's Source landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Entrepreneur's Source ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
