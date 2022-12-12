Univista Insurance

Insurance services
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$70K - $132K
Units as of 2024
204 Increase 45.7% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Univista Insurance

Industry Financial Services
Related Categories Miscellaneous Financial Services
Founded 2010
Parent Company Univista Franchise LLC
Leadership Luis Castro, COO
Corporate Address 860 NW 42nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33126
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2013 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ 30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Florida, Texas
# of Units 204 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Univista Insurance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$69,500 - $131,500
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Univista Insurance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 8 hours
Classroom Training 40 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 3
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
