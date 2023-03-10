FirstLight Home Care offers nonmedical home care. It may be the franchise for anyone who wants to live a more meaningful life filled with purpose. The executive leaders and franchisees try to create a culture of caring and putting people first. FirstLight Home Care wants to provide the best home care possible, so their clients can stay in their homes instead of being placed in care facilities.

Why You May Want to Start a FirstLight Home Care

The executive leaders of FirstLight Home Care have all been franchisees at one point or another in their careers. Among all of the company's leaders, they have over 200 years of franchising experience with more than 160 decades of in-home care for seniors. All of this experience gives franchisees a distinct advantage when entering the home care industry.

FirstLight Home Care also offers more services than some other senior home care franchises. FirstLight Home Care takes care of clients recovering from surgery, clients who have special needs, and new moms. These additional groups may give your franchise a larger client base and more than avenue to explore.

What Might Make a FirstLight Home Care Franchise a Good Choice?

FirstLight Home Care gives all franchisees an excellent amount of training. This starts even before you open the doors of your franchise. After signing your franchise agreement, you will receive a pre-training module that takes about several dozen hours to complete. You then have multiple days of training at company headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Once you open your franchise, you will receive weekly phone calls for the first 16 weeks. Within the first 60 days after opening, you will have two on-site visits. After that, you will continue to have access to on-site visits and other training tools to help your business grow and your staff be successful.

FirstLight Home Care gives each franchisee a launch specialist to help you know what licenses you need to get started. The brand also enables you to stay up-to-date with your licensing. Licensing requirements are always changing, and it helps to have someone else keep an eye on them, so you do not miss something.

How To Open a FirstLight Home Care Franchise

To be part of the FirstLight Home Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you want to pursue a FirstLight Home Care Services franchise, you will need to submit an inquiry form. If your inquiry is approved, you may be given an electronic brochure and receive a phone call from a franchise representative. You may also have two web conferences determining if you want to go forward. If you wish to continue, you will submit your formal application and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. After that, you will discuss available territories, schedule a discovery day, start training, and eventually sign a franchise agreement. Before you know it, you can open your franchise and give quality care that counts.