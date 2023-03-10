FirstLight Home Care

Nonmedical home care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#327 Ranked #121 last year
Initial investment
$113K - $198K
Units as of 2022
189 2.7% over 3 years
FirstLight Home Care offers nonmedical home care. It may be the franchise for anyone who wants to live a more meaningful life filled with purpose. The executive leaders and franchisees try to create a culture of caring and putting people first. FirstLight Home Care wants to provide the best home care possible, so their clients can stay in their homes instead of being placed in care facilities.

Why You May Want to Start a FirstLight Home Care

The executive leaders of FirstLight Home Care have all been franchisees at one point or another in their careers. Among all of the company's leaders, they have over 200 years of franchising experience with more than 160 decades of in-home care for seniors. All of this experience gives franchisees a distinct advantage when entering the home care industry.

FirstLight Home Care also offers more services than some other senior home care franchises. FirstLight Home Care takes care of clients recovering from surgery, clients who have special needs, and new moms. These additional groups may give your franchise a larger client base and more than avenue to explore.

What Might Make a FirstLight Home Care Franchise a Good Choice?

FirstLight Home Care gives all franchisees an excellent amount of training. This starts even before you open the doors of your franchise. After signing your franchise agreement, you will receive a pre-training module that takes about several dozen hours to complete. You then have multiple days of training at company headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Once you open your franchise, you will receive weekly phone calls for the first 16 weeks. Within the first 60 days after opening, you will have two on-site visits. After that, you will continue to have access to on-site visits and other training tools to help your business grow and your staff be successful.

FirstLight Home Care gives each franchisee a launch specialist to help you know what licenses you need to get started. The brand also enables you to stay up-to-date with your licensing. Licensing requirements are always changing, and it helps to have someone else keep an eye on them, so you do not miss something.

How To Open a FirstLight Home Care Franchise

To be part of the FirstLight Home Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you want to pursue a FirstLight Home Care Services franchise, you will need to submit an inquiry form. If your inquiry is approved, you may be given an electronic brochure and receive a phone call from a franchise representative. You may also have two web conferences determining if you want to go forward. If you wish to continue, you will submit your formal application and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. After that, you will discuss available territories, schedule a discovery day, start training, and eventually sign a franchise agreement. Before you know it, you can open your franchise and give quality care that counts.

Company Overview

About FirstLight Home Care

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2009
Parent Company
FirstLight Home Care Franchising LLC
Leadership
Glee McAnanly, President & CEO
Corporate Address
7870 E. Kemper Rd., #400
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
29
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
189 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a FirstLight Home Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$113,300 - $198,300
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
FirstLight Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where FirstLight Home Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where FirstLight Home Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #327 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #72 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #16 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #27 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
