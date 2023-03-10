Hounds Town USA
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#348 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$359K - $770K
Units as of 2022
32 255.6% over 3 years
Michael Gould came from a career of working with dogs to founding his own company that seeks to make the happiest dogs on earth a reality. Gould worked in the police canine management unit for multiple years before starting his pet care facility.

For more than 20 years, Hounds Town USA has been a modern-day pet spa providing daycare services, grooming, and boarding for pets. A franchise location also may include pet taxi services if pet owners are held up and cannot ferry their furry friends to and from appointments. With over two million pets hosted, Hounds Town USA may be a strong industry competitor. 

Why You May Want To Start a Hounds Town USA Franchise

Franchisees with Hounds Town USA strives to give dogs and cats the time of their lives by playing with them and providing activities to keep them busy, all while making them super happy. Additionally, providing services that a community needs will leave behind a good mark. Potential franchisees may choose to be a hands-on or absentee franchisee.

To join the network of more than 10 franchise locations, a franchisee is responsible for being a pet lover who looks forward to unique days every day. On top of this, a franchisee should have a personable nature, possess an entrepreneurial spirit, and be ready to learn. Prior sales and marketing experience is not necessary, but may be helpful.

What Might Make a Hounds Town USA Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Hounds Town USA franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Hounds Town USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Hounds Town USA Franchise

As you decide if opening a Hounds Town USA franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Hounds Town USA franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hounds Town USA franchising team questions. 

Should you become eligible to be a franchisee, you will receive training and support from location set-up to ongoing support as you run your franchise. You will have access to personalized coaching, advice, support for your finances, and much more.

Company Overview

About Hounds Town USA

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2001
Leadership
Jackie Bondanza, CEO
Corporate Address
12 Garrity Ave.
Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube
Sponsored Content

More from Hounds Town USA

WORK WITH DOGS AND TRULY CHANGE LIVES FOR 40% LESS THAN COMPETING DOG DAYCARE FRANCHISES. Average Net Profit of $342,257* per store.

Everyone wants something better — are you ready to get something better for yourself, your community, your family, and for those who come after you?

WHY YOU SHOULD LEAVE YOUR JOB FOR A LIFE-CHANGING DOG DAYCARE FRANCHISE

  • 40% LOWER INVESTMENT: Our investment is lower than the competition because of our cost-effective, dog-friendly materials make the initial buildout less. We focus on the creating a safe and fun space for dogs! Our initial investment starts at just $358,900!
  • BREEDING SUCCESS: The average store open five years or more generated $1,082,411** in revenue and $342,257* in NET PROFIT per store in 2021. This industry is booming, and our model offers an ROI unlike anything in the franchise world.
  • MAKE A DIFFERENCE: With a passion for giving back to the community, our Franchise Owners love being able to partner with Hounds Town Charities to offer discounted doggie daycare, boarding, and other services to dogs waiting for their “furever” homes.
  • LEARN FROM A GENUINE DOG TRAINING PIONEER: With almost 40 years of direct police canine experience, our Founder, Michael Gould, is the industry’s “Unrivaled Canine Expert” and is our Franchise Owners’ secret weapon in success.
  • NO BREED DISCRIMINATION: We understand how to handle dogs of all breeds and temperaments. This leads to more revenue, customer referrals, and happier dogs.

FIND TRUE MEANING AND HELP UNWANTED AND ABANDONED ANIMALS

Our Franchise Owners get to work with Hounds Town Charities — whose mission is to help rehabilitate and train animals that the rest of society has given up on.

REHABILITATION AND TRAINING

  • 2 million dogs are euthanized every year.
  • The dogs at the highest risk are usually wrongly labeled with behavioral issues.
  • Many of these dogs just need the right person and the proper training, and they can become excellent companions.

FRESH AIR FUND

  • Every dog deserves a chance to run around and play.
  • Many dogs in shelters are deprived of critical interaction because of space and other issues.
  • Hounds Town works with local shelters to offer daily socialization in our interactive facilities.

INVEST IN THIS $95.7 BILLION INDUSTRY FOR 40% LESS THAN THE COMPETITION

The average initial Hounds Town USA investment is 40% less than the top competing dog daycare franchises.

  • Initial investment ranges from $358,900 - $770,000
  • Average net profit of $342,257* per store
  • The pet industry is expected to be worth $283 billion by 2023
  • This industry will continue to grow by 7.8% each year
  • 70% of all U.S. households currently have a pet

SEE WHY OUR CURRENT OWNERS LEFT THEIR CAREERS FOR HOUNDS TOWN

“As I was working my way up the corporate ladder and trying to get ahead in the book publishing world, I got married and got a couple dogs….

...but I started to realize I wasn’t happy. I just felt like I could no longer find that in what I was doing.”

  ⁃   Jackie Bondanza, CEO

“We wanted to secure our future for ourselves instead of securing a future for someone else.”

  ⁃   Anne McDonald, Owner, Garden City, NY

“Hounds Town guides you and gives you the tools to grow, but they also let you create and do things on your own.”

  ⁃   Lauren Duffy, Owner, Island Park, NY

SEE IF YOU’VE GOT WHAT IT TAKES TO JOIN THE PACK

DOG LOVER: You should be passionate about animals and providing the best experience for companion pets and their four-legged family members.

TIRED OF CORPORATE CULTURE: If you describe yourself as uptight and corporate, you might not enjoy the Hounds Town culture. We want people who are ready to make a real difference in the lives of animals and humans.

BUSINESS BACKGROUND: You should have a knack for sales and/or management, leading a small team of employees and working hard.

COMMUNITY-MINDED: You should be excited about getting active in your community by promoting your new business to help reduce euthanization rates, educate the community, and establish dog handling protocols to make shelters, rescues, and staff safer.

WHY YOU SHOULD START THE PROCESS TODAY

And, as we’ve quickly grown to over 100 locations nationwide, our territories have been selling out faster and faster!

So quit chasing your tail. Follow your dreams before this opportunity, and life passes you by!

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
32 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hounds Town USA franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,000
Initial Investment
$358,900 - $770,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Hounds Town USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Third Party Financing
Hounds Town USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
194 hours
Classroom Training
47 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hounds Town USA landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hounds Town USA ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #348 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

