Hounds Town USA
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#348 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$359K - $770K
- Units as of 2022
-
32 255.6% over 3 years
Michael Gould came from a career of working with dogs to founding his own company that seeks to make the happiest dogs on earth a reality. Gould worked in the police canine management unit for multiple years before starting his pet care facility.
For more than 20 years, Hounds Town USA has been a modern-day pet spa providing daycare services, grooming, and boarding for pets. A franchise location also may include pet taxi services if pet owners are held up and cannot ferry their furry friends to and from appointments. With over two million pets hosted, Hounds Town USA may be a strong industry competitor.
Why You May Want To Start a Hounds Town USA Franchise
Franchisees with Hounds Town USA strives to give dogs and cats the time of their lives by playing with them and providing activities to keep them busy, all while making them super happy. Additionally, providing services that a community needs will leave behind a good mark. Potential franchisees may choose to be a hands-on or absentee franchisee.
To join the network of more than 10 franchise locations, a franchisee is responsible for being a pet lover who looks forward to unique days every day. On top of this, a franchisee should have a personable nature, possess an entrepreneurial spirit, and be ready to learn. Prior sales and marketing experience is not necessary, but may be helpful.
What Might Make a Hounds Town USA Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Hounds Town USA franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Hounds Town USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Hounds Town USA Franchise
As you decide if opening a Hounds Town USA franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Hounds Town USA franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hounds Town USA franchising team questions.
Should you become eligible to be a franchisee, you will receive training and support from location set-up to ongoing support as you run your franchise. You will have access to personalized coaching, advice, support for your finances, and much more.
Company Overview
About Hounds Town USA
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 32 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hounds Town USA franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $358,900 - $770,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Hounds Town USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Hounds Town USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 194 hours
- Classroom Training
- 47 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Hounds Town USA landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Hounds Town USA ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
