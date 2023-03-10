Michael Gould came from a career of working with dogs to founding his own company that seeks to make the happiest dogs on earth a reality. Gould worked in the police canine management unit for multiple years before starting his pet care facility.

For more than 20 years, Hounds Town USA has been a modern-day pet spa providing daycare services, grooming, and boarding for pets. A franchise location also may include pet taxi services if pet owners are held up and cannot ferry their furry friends to and from appointments. With over two million pets hosted, Hounds Town USA may be a strong industry competitor.

Why You May Want To Start a Hounds Town USA Franchise

Franchisees with Hounds Town USA strives to give dogs and cats the time of their lives by playing with them and providing activities to keep them busy, all while making them super happy. Additionally, providing services that a community needs will leave behind a good mark. Potential franchisees may choose to be a hands-on or absentee franchisee.

To join the network of more than 10 franchise locations, a franchisee is responsible for being a pet lover who looks forward to unique days every day. On top of this, a franchisee should have a personable nature, possess an entrepreneurial spirit, and be ready to learn. Prior sales and marketing experience is not necessary, but may be helpful.

What Might Make a Hounds Town USA Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Hounds Town USA franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Hounds Town USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Hounds Town USA Franchise

As you decide if opening a Hounds Town USA franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Hounds Town USA franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hounds Town USA franchising team questions.

Should you become eligible to be a franchisee, you will receive training and support from location set-up to ongoing support as you run your franchise. You will have access to personalized coaching, advice, support for your finances, and much more.