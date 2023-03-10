Signing out of account, Standby...
Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a group of upscale hotels that aims to provide guests with a unique experience relevant to the destination's local culture. Like a tapestry, each hotel franchisee can weave their hotel design to suit their preference. This way, no two locations are the same.
Why You Should Start a Tapestry Collection by Hilton Franchise
Launched in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton became Hilton's 14th franchise with headquarters in Virginia. After beginning to franchise that same year, Tapestry Collection by Hilton has grown to over 30 franchises in the United States, as well as establishing an international presence. As a franchisee, you will likely provide hotel rooms, spas, business lounges, sports centers, swimming pools, wellness programs, restaurants, bars, and other recreation centers subject to contract agreement.
Before you are cleared to launch your Tapestry Collection by Hilton location, the franchisor usually makes sure that you and a few workers undergo extensive classroom training. There will also be additional online training. This may equip you and your team with the necessary skills to run the business, grow the company, and serve your customers.
Tapestry Collection by Hilton has branches in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and plans are already underway to expand the franchise overseas to increase brand awareness.
What Might Make a Tapestry Collection by Hilton a Good Choice?
The fact that Tapestry Collection by Hilton is one of the fastest-growing franchises under the Hilton Hotel brand may be enough to make you consider the opportunity to own a franchise. As per the hotel's business model, you might capitalize on hotel room reservations, Eforea spa, locals looking for a hotel experience, people in business looking to hold meetings, and numerous restaurants.
Tapestry Collection by Hilton has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a Tapestry Collection by Hilton Franchise
As you decide if opening a Tapestry Collection by Hilton franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other hotel chains in your immediate area, then you may want to think twice about opening a Tapestry Collection by Hilton franchise.
After filling out an application form, a representative may reach out to you to set up a physical meeting. You will be required to avail several personal documents and financial records for verification. If they check out, you will choose a territory and be cleared for construction. Hilton will have to approve all the professionals (architects, interior designers, and more) you will be working with. If approved, they will also need to verify your hotel design and the vibe you aim to achieve. After this process is complete, you can begin construction.
Before launching, you and your employees will be subject to mandatory training. After that, you'll be free to launch your Tapestry Collection by Hilton franchise.
Company Overview
About Tapestry Collection by Hilton
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 2016
- Parent Company
- Hilton
- Leadership
- Christopher Nassetta, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6,998
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 87 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tapestry Collection by Hilton franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $3,123,705 - $118,013,332
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- Varies
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 23 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Tapestry Collection by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 144-181 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
