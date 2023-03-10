Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Upscale hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#73 Ranked #137 last year
Initial investment
$3.1M - $118M
Units as of 2022
87 278.3% over 3 years
Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a group of upscale hotels that aims to provide guests with a unique experience relevant to the destination's local culture. Like a tapestry, each hotel franchisee can weave their hotel design to suit their preference. This way, no two locations are the same.

Why You Should Start a Tapestry Collection by Hilton Franchise

Launched in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton became Hilton's 14th franchise with headquarters in Virginia. After beginning to franchise that same year, Tapestry Collection by Hilton has grown to over 30 franchises in the United States, as well as establishing an international presence. As a franchisee, you will likely provide hotel rooms, spas, business lounges, sports centers, swimming pools, wellness programs, restaurants, bars, and other recreation centers subject to contract agreement.

Before you are cleared to launch your Tapestry Collection by Hilton location, the franchisor usually makes sure that you and a few workers undergo extensive classroom training. There will also be additional online training. This may equip you and your team with the necessary skills to run the business, grow the company, and serve your customers. 

Tapestry Collection by Hilton has branches in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and plans are already underway to expand the franchise overseas to increase brand awareness.  

What Might Make a Tapestry Collection by Hilton a Good Choice?

The fact that Tapestry Collection by Hilton is one of the fastest-growing franchises under the Hilton Hotel brand may be enough to make you consider the opportunity to own a franchise. As per the hotel's business model, you might capitalize on hotel room reservations, Eforea spa, locals looking for a hotel experience, people in business looking to hold meetings, and numerous restaurants.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Tapestry Collection by Hilton Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tapestry Collection by Hilton franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other hotel chains in your immediate area, then you may want to think twice about opening a Tapestry Collection by Hilton franchise.

After filling out an application form, a representative may reach out to you to set up a physical meeting. You will be required to avail several personal documents and financial records for verification. If they check out, you will choose a territory and be cleared for construction. Hilton will have to approve all the professionals (architects, interior designers, and more) you will be working with. If approved, they will also need to verify your hotel design and the vibe you aim to achieve. After this process is complete, you can begin construction.

Before launching, you and your employees will be subject to mandatory training. After that, you'll be free to launch your Tapestry Collection by Hilton franchise.

Company Overview

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Hilton
Leadership
Christopher Nassetta, CEO
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,998
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
87 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tapestry Collection by Hilton franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$3,123,705 - $118,013,332
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
23 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tapestry Collection by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
144-181 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tapestry Collection by Hilton landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tapestry Collection by Hilton ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #73 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #131 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #83 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #124 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

