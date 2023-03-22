FastSigns was created when Gary Salomon and Bob Schanbaum started their signage business at the Dallas Metroplex. That was more than 30 years ago, and the franchise has now grown to over 700 locations in more than ten countries worldwide. Over 650 of those locations are in the United States alone.

In the signs business, you may be able to meet the demand for store signage in partnership with a franchise that rewards vision and creativity. As a franchisee, you may be producing graphics for businesses and events around your community.

Why You May Want to Start a FastSigns Graphics and Signage Franchise

In a highly competitive niche segment, businesses typically connect with their target customers using innovative signage. FastSigns generally offers a high standard of customer care and quality, making it a recognized graphics brand in the marketplace.

FastSigns focuses on driving high web traffic for architectural lettering, banners, signs for windows, vehicle graphics, and building or yard signage. FastSigns usually offers franchisees ongoing business support. You may get national marketing and buying power initiatives to take advantage of within your protected territory. Plus, you may receive access to a network of current franchisees to speak to for advice.

Your new or converted franchise location might offer comprehensive solutions for custom graphics and signs for business usage. In addition, you may be assisting organizations and businesses in communicating their message and reaching intended audiences, including schools, retailers, manufacturers, construction companies, and healthcare providers.

You might solve communication challenges by creating visual brand awareness, finding business locations, and promoting services or products. You'll be helping businesses improve workflow through enhanced employee communication, meet compliance for safety regulations and direct clients around their facilities.

What Might Make FastSigns a Good Choice?

FastSigns locations provide project management, consulting, design, file transfer, production, installation, and the delivery of full-range solutions for visual communication. This franchise creates safety identification banners and posters, outdoor signages, complex graphics, and custom displays. To be part of the FastSigns team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees including royalty, advertising, and renewal fees are also costs of which you should be aware.

You may be partnering with over 700 locations, bringing to the table your passion for creativity. The franchisor may continue supporting and equipping you with resources in most areas of your creative forays. If necessary, the franchisor generally helps you acquire the financial assistance you need through its third-party provider of Small Business Administration financing. FastSigns also offers a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans who qualify.

With a name that many businesses know and trust, you might build a loyal client base. FastSigns typically provides foundation and sales training to go along with 24/7 online educational support. Before opening day, the franchisor typically performs a pre-opening marketing blitz to attract project-ready traffic.

How Do You Start a FastSigns Franchise?

After the initial inquiry, you might learn more about the brand by touring a store and reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document. After your final interview, you may sign the franchise agreement and open your FastSigns business.

A franchisee should have strong sales, technology, project, or overall management experience, preferably at an executive or other senior level. Managing people and business relationships is critical to the company and may be your secret to opening a successful FastSigns franchise.