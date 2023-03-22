FastSigns

FastSigns

Signs, graphics
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#62 Ranked #47 last year
Initial investment
$234K - $324K
Units as of 2022
761 7.2% over 3 years
FastSigns was created when Gary Salomon and Bob Schanbaum started their signage business at the Dallas Metroplex. That was more than 30 years ago, and the franchise has now grown to over 700 locations in more than ten countries worldwide. Over 650 of those locations are in the United States alone. 

In the signs business, you may be able to meet the demand for store signage in partnership with a franchise that rewards vision and creativity. As a franchisee, you may be producing graphics for businesses and events around your community.

Why You May Want to Start a FastSigns Graphics and Signage Franchise

In a highly competitive niche segment, businesses typically connect with their target customers using innovative signage. FastSigns generally offers a high standard of customer care and quality, making it a recognized graphics brand in the marketplace.

FastSigns focuses on driving high web traffic for architectural lettering, banners, signs for windows, vehicle graphics, and building or yard signage. FastSigns usually offers franchisees ongoing business support. You may get national marketing and buying power initiatives to take advantage of within your protected territory. Plus, you may receive access to a network of current franchisees to speak to for advice.

Your new or converted franchise location might offer comprehensive solutions for custom graphics and signs for business usage. In addition, you may be assisting organizations and businesses in communicating their message and reaching intended audiences, including schools, retailers, manufacturers, construction companies, and healthcare providers.

You might solve communication challenges by creating visual brand awareness, finding business locations, and promoting services or products. You'll be helping businesses improve workflow through enhanced employee communication, meet compliance for safety regulations and direct clients around their facilities.

What Might Make FastSigns a Good Choice?

FastSigns locations provide project management, consulting, design, file transfer, production, installation, and the delivery of full-range solutions for visual communication. This franchise creates safety identification banners and posters, outdoor signages, complex graphics, and custom displays. To be part of the FastSigns team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees including royalty, advertising, and renewal fees are also costs of which you should be aware. 

You may be partnering with over 700 locations, bringing to the table your passion for creativity. The franchisor may continue supporting and equipping you with resources in most areas of your creative forays. If necessary, the franchisor generally helps you acquire the financial assistance you need through its third-party provider of Small Business Administration financing. FastSigns also offers a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans who qualify. 

With a name that many businesses know and trust, you might build a loyal client base. FastSigns typically provides foundation and sales training to go along with 24/7 online educational support. Before opening day, the franchisor typically performs a pre-opening marketing blitz to attract project-ready traffic.

How Do You Start a FastSigns Franchise?

After the initial inquiry, you might learn more about the brand by touring a store and reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document. After your final interview, you may sign the franchise agreement and open your FastSigns business.

A franchisee should have strong sales, technology, project, or overall management experience, preferably at an executive or other senior level. Managing people and business relationships is critical to the company and may be your secret to opening a successful FastSigns franchise.

Company Overview

About FastSigns

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Signs
Founded
1985
Parent Company
Propelled Brands
Leadership
Catherine Monson, CEO
Corporate Address
2542 Highlander Wy.
Carrollton, TX 75006
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1986 (37 years)
# of employees at HQ
125
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
761 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a FastSigns franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,750
Initial Investment
$234,317 - $324,489
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
FastSigns has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
45 hours
Classroom Training
90 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where FastSigns landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where FastSigns ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #62 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #68 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #4 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Award

Ranked #1 in Signs in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Signs Category

