2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#62 Ranked #47 last year
Initial investment
-
$234K - $324K
Units as of 2022
-
761 7.2% over 3 years
FastSigns was created when Gary Salomon and Bob Schanbaum started their signage business at the Dallas Metroplex. That was more than 30 years ago, and the franchise has now grown to over 700 locations in more than ten countries worldwide. Over 650 of those locations are in the United States alone.
In the signs business, you may be able to meet the demand for store signage in partnership with a franchise that rewards vision and creativity. As a franchisee, you may be producing graphics for businesses and events around your community.
Why You May Want to Start a FastSigns Graphics and Signage Franchise
In a highly competitive niche segment, businesses typically connect with their target customers using innovative signage. FastSigns generally offers a high standard of customer care and quality, making it a recognized graphics brand in the marketplace.
FastSigns focuses on driving high web traffic for architectural lettering, banners, signs for windows, vehicle graphics, and building or yard signage. FastSigns usually offers franchisees ongoing business support. You may get national marketing and buying power initiatives to take advantage of within your protected territory. Plus, you may receive access to a network of current franchisees to speak to for advice.
Your new or converted franchise location might offer comprehensive solutions for custom graphics and signs for business usage. In addition, you may be assisting organizations and businesses in communicating their message and reaching intended audiences, including schools, retailers, manufacturers, construction companies, and healthcare providers.
You might solve communication challenges by creating visual brand awareness, finding business locations, and promoting services or products. You'll be helping businesses improve workflow through enhanced employee communication, meet compliance for safety regulations and direct clients around their facilities.
What Might Make FastSigns a Good Choice?
FastSigns locations provide project management, consulting, design, file transfer, production, installation, and the delivery of full-range solutions for visual communication. This franchise creates safety identification banners and posters, outdoor signages, complex graphics, and custom displays. To be part of the FastSigns team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees including royalty, advertising, and renewal fees are also costs of which you should be aware.
You may be partnering with over 700 locations, bringing to the table your passion for creativity. The franchisor may continue supporting and equipping you with resources in most areas of your creative forays. If necessary, the franchisor generally helps you acquire the financial assistance you need through its third-party provider of Small Business Administration financing. FastSigns also offers a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans who qualify.
With a name that many businesses know and trust, you might build a loyal client base. FastSigns typically provides foundation and sales training to go along with 24/7 online educational support. Before opening day, the franchisor typically performs a pre-opening marketing blitz to attract project-ready traffic.
How Do You Start a FastSigns Franchise?
After the initial inquiry, you might learn more about the brand by touring a store and reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document. After your final interview, you may sign the franchise agreement and open your FastSigns business.
A franchisee should have strong sales, technology, project, or overall management experience, preferably at an executive or other senior level. Managing people and business relationships is critical to the company and may be your secret to opening a successful FastSigns franchise.
Company Overview
About FastSigns
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1986 (37 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 125
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 761 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a FastSigns franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,750
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $234,317 - $324,489
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $80,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- FastSigns has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 45 hours
- Classroom Training
- 90 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where FastSigns landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where FastSigns ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
