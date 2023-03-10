Hilton Garden Inn is part of the Hilton brand, which has a presence in over 90 countries. It is also one of the largest brands under the Hilton Worldwide umbrella. Its market positioning describes it as a mid-price hotel that offers an upscale guest experience.

Hilton Garden Inn was established in 1990 and opened its first franchise later that same year. The brand has grown rapidly to over 800 locations worldwide by expanding in Europe and America, with plans to expand into the Eastern markets soon.

Why You May Want to Start a Hilton Garden Inn Franchise

Hilton Garden Inn offers guests a variety of services, including rooms fitted with WiFi and work areas. Other extras in the rooms include an entertainment unit and amenities such as a kettle, microwave, and coffee machine. The hotel also has other shared amenities such as a business center and fitness room, vehicle parking, a foyer designed to look like a living room, etc.

Opening a Hilton Garden Inn franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive hospitality industry.

Opening a Hilton Garden Inn franchise requires a franchisee with a bit of financial muscle. Additionally, the franchisee will need to be ready to run a business with international standards and requirements. If you are looking to grow your business acumen beyond local standards, then this franchise may be just what you need.

What Might Make a Hilton Garden Inn Franchise a Good Choice?

The Hilton Worldwide brand is known worldwide for delivering precisely what the guest expects. It prides itself on providing essential services and amenities to both business and leisure travelers.

Hilton Garden Inn has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Hilton Garden Inn Franchise

To be part of the Hilton Garden Inn team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hilton Garden Inn franchising team questions.

If you receive approval to start a Hilton Garden Inn franchise, the brand will provide you with extensive classroom training and on-the-job training. You will also receive ongoing support, marketing and technological support, field operations, the grand opening, and more.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you possess the necessary funds to own and operate a Hilton Garden Inn franchise.