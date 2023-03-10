Hilton Garden Inn

Hilton Garden Inn

Upscale hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#33 Ranked #61 last year
Initial investment
$20.2M - $31.1M
Units as of 2022
953 13.3% over 3 years
Hilton Garden Inn is part of the Hilton brand, which has a presence in over 90 countries. It is also one of the largest brands under the Hilton Worldwide umbrella. Its market positioning describes it as a mid-price hotel that offers an upscale guest experience.

Hilton Garden Inn was established in 1990 and opened its first franchise later that same year. The brand has grown rapidly to over 800 locations worldwide by expanding in Europe and America, with plans to expand into the Eastern markets soon.

Why You May Want to Start a Hilton Garden Inn Franchise

Hilton Garden Inn offers guests a variety of services, including rooms fitted with WiFi and work areas. Other extras in the rooms include an entertainment unit and amenities such as a kettle, microwave, and coffee machine. The hotel also has other shared amenities such as a business center and fitness room, vehicle parking, a foyer designed to look like a living room, etc.

Opening a Hilton Garden Inn franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive hospitality industry.

Opening a Hilton Garden Inn franchise requires a franchisee with a bit of financial muscle. Additionally, the franchisee will need to be ready to run a business with international standards and requirements. If you are looking to grow your business acumen beyond local standards, then this franchise may be just what you need.

What Might Make a Hilton Garden Inn Franchise a Good Choice?

The Hilton Worldwide brand is known worldwide for delivering precisely what the guest expects. It prides itself on providing essential services and amenities to both business and leisure travelers.

Hilton Garden Inn has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Hilton Garden Inn Franchise

To be part of the Hilton Garden Inn team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hilton Garden Inn franchising team questions. 

If you receive approval to start a Hilton Garden Inn franchise, the brand will provide you with extensive classroom training and on-the-job training. You will also receive ongoing support, marketing and technological support, field operations, the grand opening, and more. 

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you possess the necessary funds to own and operate a Hilton Garden Inn franchise.

Company Overview

About Hilton Garden Inn

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1990
Parent Company
Hilton
Leadership
Christopher Nassetta, CEO
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1990 (33 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,998
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
953 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hilton Garden Inn franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$20,206,245 - $31,066,970
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
22 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Hilton Garden Inn has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
1 hour
Classroom Training
130-136 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
35-50
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hilton Garden Inn landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hilton Garden Inn ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #33 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #57 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #28 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #78 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
