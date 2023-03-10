Comfort Keepers is a home care business organization providing in-house care services for the elderly. Its main aim is to ensure the well-being and safety of the elderly in society. It does not provide medical care for seniors, instead focusing on companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, grocery shopping, exercise, and games. Comfort Keepers was founded in 1998 and began franchising one year later. Since then, they have expanded to more than 650 locations and have over 250 franchisees, who average two or more territories apiece.

Ideal franchisees should have a passion for giving back to the community, specifically the elderly.

Why You May Want to Start a Comfort Keepers Franchise

Due to a continuous rise in the number of older adults in society, the need for carers is in high demand. Some elderly people get to a point in life where they need care and support 24/7. Younger family members cannot always care for their elder family members. Instead, they choose to outsource the service to trusted home care providers like the Comfort Keepers.

As a franchisee, you will get the chance to provide this noble service of proper in-home care to the elderly who spend most of their time at home. Unlike home care nurses, franchisees get to arrange their schedule into flexible shifts, and they also get to work closer to their homes to provide interim healthcare.

Comfort Keepers provides you with software to aid in billing, scheduling, accounting, banking, and handling contracts. This software makes it easier to start and manage the administrative side of the business.

What Might Make a Comfort Keepers Franchise a Good Choice?

This franchise focuses on changing and impacting the lives of seniors in your community. They also have a good support program that helps franchisees through detailed and comprehensive training.

To be part of the Comfort Keepers team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. These additional startup costs may include insurance, licenses, caregiver training, business premises, furniture, and equipment.

You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. The term of agreement between Comfort Keepers and their franchisees is usually ten years. At the conclusion of each agreement period, you will be given the opportunity to renew your franchise for a sum as long as both parties wish to remain in business.

How to Open a Comfort Keepers Franchise

Comfort Keepers provides many opportunities to learn more about the business when potential franchisees interview with a franchise development representative. If you are deemed a good fit, you'll then receive a Franchise Disclosure Document, which discloses information about your investment with a copy of the current franchise agreement. When you receive this document, you'll also have an in-depth discussion regarding your business territory.

After completing a market analysis and meeting with the team at company headquarters in Irvine, California, you'll be prepared to make your decision. Once the agreement is signed, you will receive comprehensive training. A business coach will be assigned to support you through training and beyond because Comfort Care believes in supporting individual needs, both for the elderly and their franchisees.