Allegra Marketing Print Mail
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#392 Ranked #428 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$128K - $411K
Units as of 2022
246 14% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Allegra Marketing offers graphic design, marketing consultation services, mailing, print, and sales promotion to any business or institution. The company was founded in 1976 and began franchising in 1977. Though it started in Michigan, Allegra Marketing now operates all over the U.S. and Canada. The company has over 200 locations in the U.S. and over 60 territories in Canada.

As an Allegra Marketing franchisee, you'll help mid-scale businesses, non-profits organizations, and institutions in multiple sectors such as:

  • Marketing and business communication services

  • Email marketing

  • Graphic design

  • Printing and mailing

  • Copywriting

  • Web development

  • Sales promotion

  • Direct mail advertising

Why May You Want to Open an Allegra Marketing Franchise?

By operating an Allegra Marketing franchise, you may get to help businesses achieve their goals and maximize their profits. 

Franchisees appreciate the immense effort that the representatives at Allegra Marketing put into ensuring your franchise's training. Before you launch, it is mandatory to attend several courses that teach you how to market yourself to clients, operate your franchise, and how to maximize your potential as a franchisee. These helpful techniques do not stop when you open your franchise; you are offered ongoing support and marketing expertise throughout the lifespan of your franchise.

What Might Make Allegra Marketing a Good Choice?

Though Allegra Marketing doesn't offer direct financial assistance, they do have affiliations with third-party financing companies that may grant you aid to cover equipment, inventory, accounts receivable subsidiary, payroll, or franchise fee. They also offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans.

In order to be part of the Allegra Marketing team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and potential startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential fees as well, which will include royalty percentages and fees, as well as advertisement fees. You will also need to hit the company mandated net worth and cash liquidity requirements.

As you decide whether you wish to open an Allegra Marketing franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

How Do You Open an Allegra Marketing Franchise?

Like many franchise opportunities, you need first to submit an inquiry with the company. If you are chosen to interview, you may hear from a franchise representative to discuss steps moving forward. Since Allegra Marketing offers different franchising opportunities, the franchise representative will outline the opportunities for you and advise you accordingly on which one suits you best. 

After initial interviews, you may be required to provide several personal documents and proof of finances. If your documents are in line with what is needed, you may soon sign an agreement contract with Allegra Marketing as a franchisee.

After you and your employees satisfactorily finish the mandatory courses that the company offers, you will be assigned a professional franchise representative to help you as you pick a site location and begin your pre-opening plans. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Allegra Marketing Print Mail

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Printing/Marketing Services, Postal & Business Centers
Founded
1976
Parent Company
Alliance Franchise Brands
Leadership
Michael Marcantonio, CEO
Corporate Address
47585 Galleon Dr.
Plymouth, MI 48170
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1977 (46 years)
# of employees at HQ
64
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico

# of Units
246 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Allegra Marketing Print Mail franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$128,194 - $410,695
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $400,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
1.5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Allegra Marketing Print Mail has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
100 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Allegra Marketing Print Mail? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Allegra Marketing Print Mail landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Allegra Marketing Print Mail ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #392 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #167 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #85 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Allegra Marketing Print Mail.

Postal Annex+

Packing, shipping, postal, and business services
Ranked #140
Learn More

Pizza Factory

Pizza, pasta, wings
Ranked #470
Request Info

PostNet

Packing, shipping, printing, signs, marketing solutions
Ranked #374
Learn More

Charter Financial

Note brokerage
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing