Allegra Marketing offers graphic design, marketing consultation services, mailing, print, and sales promotion to any business or institution. The company was founded in 1976 and began franchising in 1977. Though it started in Michigan, Allegra Marketing now operates all over the U.S. and Canada. The company has over 200 locations in the U.S. and over 60 territories in Canada.

As an Allegra Marketing franchisee, you'll help mid-scale businesses, non-profits organizations, and institutions in multiple sectors such as:

Marketing and business communication services

Email marketing

Graphic design

Printing and mailing

Copywriting

Web development

Sales promotion

Direct mail advertising

Why May You Want to Open an Allegra Marketing Franchise?

By operating an Allegra Marketing franchise, you may get to help businesses achieve their goals and maximize their profits.

Franchisees appreciate the immense effort that the representatives at Allegra Marketing put into ensuring your franchise's training. Before you launch, it is mandatory to attend several courses that teach you how to market yourself to clients, operate your franchise, and how to maximize your potential as a franchisee. These helpful techniques do not stop when you open your franchise; you are offered ongoing support and marketing expertise throughout the lifespan of your franchise.

What Might Make Allegra Marketing a Good Choice?

Though Allegra Marketing doesn't offer direct financial assistance, they do have affiliations with third-party financing companies that may grant you aid to cover equipment, inventory, accounts receivable subsidiary, payroll, or franchise fee. They also offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans.

In order to be part of the Allegra Marketing team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and potential startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential fees as well, which will include royalty percentages and fees, as well as advertisement fees. You will also need to hit the company mandated net worth and cash liquidity requirements.

As you decide whether you wish to open an Allegra Marketing franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

How Do You Open an Allegra Marketing Franchise?

Like many franchise opportunities, you need first to submit an inquiry with the company. If you are chosen to interview, you may hear from a franchise representative to discuss steps moving forward. Since Allegra Marketing offers different franchising opportunities, the franchise representative will outline the opportunities for you and advise you accordingly on which one suits you best.

After initial interviews, you may be required to provide several personal documents and proof of finances. If your documents are in line with what is needed, you may soon sign an agreement contract with Allegra Marketing as a franchisee.

After you and your employees satisfactorily finish the mandatory courses that the company offers, you will be assigned a professional franchise representative to help you as you pick a site location and begin your pre-opening plans.