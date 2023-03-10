Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$166K - $228K
- Units as of 2020
-
136 3% over 3 years
Color Me Mine is a studio that assists aspiring artists and the general public in painting their artwork. They provide the space, materials, and paint needed to create different pottery colors and ceramics such as mugs, vases, and frames.
The company began in 1992 and started franchising in 1995. They offer studio sessions and outdoor services such as paint parties, team building, fundraisers, and weddings. The staff lets customers paint their masterpieces, then collects them for a day of glazing and firing at the studio before returning the artwork to the customer.
Why You May Want to Start a Color Me Mine Franchise
Color Me Mine studios have been well-known as a go-to place to paint your own picture. They lead the pack in providing branding services for a variety of products. They also train children and adults to paint in a fun and exciting manner.
A Color Me Mine franchise will fulfill your desires of becoming a business owner. You will do this by helping families spend quality time together doing fun activities. You will become your own boss and impact others positively.
You will not navigate the business alone. Color Me Mine offers franchisees the support needed to run this studio business smoothly.
What Might Make Color Me Mine a Good Choice?
As a family-fun and leisure center, Color Me Mine is always busy offering children and adults of all ages opportunities for paint parties and art creation. As a business owner, you will be thrilled to get customer bookings year-round.
Color Me Mine is also a learning center for aspiring artists, school clubs, and team-building groups. This makes it a worthwhile venture that contributes to the surrounding community.
In order to be part of the Color Me Mine team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for potential set-up fees. These might include a franchise fee, royalty fees, and renewal fees. The term of agreement is five years, at which point you and Color Me Mine will decide if you wish to renew.They also offer financial help by partnering with third-party lenders. This is part of their effort to make sure your business is well equipped to run smoothly. The third party can cover your franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.
You will also get adequate training from painting experts and business coaches before starting your franchise. This includes company visits, on-the-job training workshops, and online training. You will also get help in marketing your business by creating your website and social media pages.
How to Open Your Own Color Me Mine Franchise
The process of starting a Color Me Mine franchise begins with identifying a suitable location for your studio. Remember that their company motto is "no talent — no problem." So your target audience doesn't need to include expert painters, but it can include members of your community who want to have a fun time exercising their creative muscles.
Once you're ready to move forward and qualify as a franchisee, you'll attend training workshops at the headquarters in Los Angeles, California to familiarize yourself with the painting business. You can also take this opportunity to ask questions and learn from experts in the franchise. After this, you are all set to be the next Color Me Mine franchisee.
Company Overview
About Color Me Mine
- Industry
- Recreation
- Related Categories
- DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- Duncan Enterprises Inc.
- Leadership
- Sean Goodwin, General Manager
- Corporate Address
-
630 S. Anderson St.
Los Angeles, CA 90023
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1995 (28 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- # of Units
- 136 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Color Me Mine franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $165,950 - $228,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000 - $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years, no longer than lease
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Color Me Mine has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 54 hours
- Classroom Training
- 22 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-6
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Color Me Mine landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
