Color Me Mine
Initial investment
$166K - $228K
Units as of 2020
136 3% over 3 years
Color Me Mine is a studio that assists aspiring artists and the general public in painting their artwork. They provide the space, materials, and paint needed to create different pottery colors and ceramics such as mugs, vases, and frames.

The company began in 1992 and started franchising in 1995. They offer studio sessions and outdoor services such as paint parties, team building, fundraisers, and weddings. The staff lets customers paint their masterpieces, then collects them for a day of glazing and firing at the studio before returning the artwork to the customer.

Why You May Want to Start a Color Me Mine Franchise

Color Me Mine studios have been well-known as a go-to place to paint your own picture. They lead the pack in providing branding services for a variety of products. They also train children and adults to paint in a fun and exciting manner.

A Color Me Mine franchise will fulfill your desires of becoming a business owner. You will do this by helping families spend quality time together doing fun activities. You will become your own boss and impact others positively.

You will not navigate the business alone. Color Me Mine offers franchisees the support needed to run this studio business smoothly.

What Might Make Color Me Mine a Good Choice?

As a family-fun and leisure center, Color Me Mine is always busy offering children and adults of all ages opportunities for paint parties and art creation. As a business owner, you will be thrilled to get customer bookings year-round.

Color Me Mine is also a learning center for aspiring artists, school clubs, and team-building groups. This makes it a worthwhile venture that contributes to the surrounding community.

In order to be part of the Color Me Mine team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for potential set-up fees. These might include a franchise fee, royalty fees, and renewal fees. The term of agreement is five years, at which point you and Color Me Mine will decide if you wish to renew.They also offer financial help by partnering with third-party lenders. This is part of their effort to make sure your business is well equipped to run smoothly. The third party can cover your franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

You will also get adequate training from painting experts and business coaches before starting your franchise. This includes company visits, on-the-job training workshops, and online training. You will also get help in marketing your business by creating your website and social media pages.

How to Open Your Own Color Me Mine Franchise

The process of starting a Color Me Mine franchise begins with identifying a suitable location for your studio. Remember that their company motto is "no talent — no problem." So your target audience doesn't need to include expert painters, but it can include members of your community who want to have a fun time exercising their creative muscles. 

Once you're ready to move forward and qualify as a franchisee, you'll attend training workshops at the headquarters in Los Angeles, California to familiarize yourself with the painting business. You can also take this opportunity to ask questions and learn from experts in the franchise. After this, you are all set to be the next Color Me Mine franchisee.

Company Overview

About Color Me Mine

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Duncan Enterprises Inc.
Leadership
Sean Goodwin, General Manager
Corporate Address
630 S. Anderson St.
Los Angeles, CA 90023
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1995 (28 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
# of Units
136 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Color Me Mine franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$165,950 - $228,000
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $60,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years, no longer than lease
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Color Me Mine has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
54 hours
Classroom Training
22 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Color Me Mine landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Updated: December 12th, 2022
