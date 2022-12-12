Company Overview
About CC Training & Design
|Industry
|Business Opportunity
|Related Categories
|Business Opportunity
|Founded
|2002
|Corporate Address
|
325 N. Paul St.
Dallas, TX 75201
|Social
|YouTube
Business Overview
|Offering Opportunities Since
|2002 (23 years)
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.
This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.
|# of Units
|150 (as of 2025)
|
Additional Information
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a CC Training & Design.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the business
|$30,000
|Is business term renewable?
|N/A
Training & Support Offered
Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.
|Additional Training
|Training By Phone; Training Video; Training Manual; Training at Lic Loc
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Sales Leads
Advertising/Marketing
Technical Support
Operations
Additional details about running this business.
|
Is absentee ownership allowed?
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
|N/A
|
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
|
Can this business be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same business may be opened.
|Yes
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to CC Training & Design.
Jamba
- description
- Smoothies, juices, bowls
Loan Consultants Inc.
- description
- Loan brokerage
Graffiti Graphics/Puzzled Over Gift Ideas
- description
- Custom jigsaw puzzles
PIRTEK
- description
- Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
This Franchise Executive Found a Concept She Loved. So She Didn't Just Invest — She Bought the Brand.
Heather Elrod believed in Uni K Wax so much she bought it to lead it into its next growth phase.
McDonald's New McValue Menu Lets You Build Your Own Combo Meal — Here Are the Popular Items You Can Now Add on for $1
McDonald's partnered with actor John Cena for the menu, which allows customers to select from core items like the iconic Big Mac alongside fries, nuggets and various drink sizes.
Access an $11 Billion Industry with This Scalable Group Coaching Franchise
The Growth Coach is a unique coaching business that leverages the power of value driven group coaching mixed with high-power, one-on-one business coaching to help businesses create breakthroughs.
What's Ahead for Franchising in 2025? Here are the Key Trends to Watch.
2024 was largely positive for franchising. We'll recap the year and preview the emerging trends for 2025.
Dunkin' Kicks Off 2025 With a Sabrina Carpenter Partnership and New Winter Menu
Sabrina Carpenter's "Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso" headlines Dunkin's Winter 2025 menu.
Jersey Mike's Hits 3,000 Locations, Sets Sights on Aggressive Expansion
From humble beginnings to global ambitions, the sandwich giant's rise continues with a robust expansion strategy.