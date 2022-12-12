CC Training & Design

FREE Franchise Guide!

Company Overview

About CC Training & Design

Industry Business Opportunity
Related Categories Business Opportunity
Founded 2002
Corporate Address 325 N. Paul St.
Dallas, TX 75201
Social YouTube

Business Overview

Offering Opportunities Since 2002 (23 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.

This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.
# of Units 150 (as of 2025)

Additional Information

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a CC Training & Design.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Investment Information Circle
$30,000
Is business term renewable? N/A
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.

Additional Training Training By Phone; Training Video; Training Manual; Training at Lic Loc
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Sales Leads
Advertising/Marketing
Technical Support

Operations

Additional details about running this business.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Information Circle
N/A
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this business be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to CC Training & Design.

Jamba

description
Smoothies, juices, bowls

Loan Consultants Inc.

description
Loan brokerage

Graffiti Graphics/Puzzled Over Gift Ideas

description
Custom jigsaw puzzles

PIRTEK

description
Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This Franchise Executive Found a Concept She Loved. So She Didn't Just Invest — She Bought the Brand.

Heather Elrod believed in Uni K Wax so much she bought it to lead it into its next growth phase.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

McDonald's New McValue Menu Lets You Build Your Own Combo Meal — Here Are the Popular Items You Can Now Add on for $1

McDonald's partnered with actor John Cena for the menu, which allows customers to select from core items like the iconic Big Mac alongside fries, nuggets and various drink sizes.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Access an $11 Billion Industry with This Scalable Group Coaching Franchise

The Growth Coach is a unique coaching business that leverages the power of value driven group coaching mixed with high-power, one-on-one business coaching to help businesses create breakthroughs.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

What's Ahead for Franchising in 2025? Here are the Key Trends to Watch.

2024 was largely positive for franchising. We'll recap the year and preview the emerging trends for 2025.

By Rob Lancit
Franchise

Dunkin' Kicks Off 2025 With a Sabrina Carpenter Partnership and New Winter Menu

Sabrina Carpenter's "Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso" headlines Dunkin's Winter 2025 menu.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Jersey Mike's Hits 3,000 Locations, Sets Sights on Aggressive Expansion

From humble beginnings to global ambitions, the sandwich giant's rise continues with a robust expansion strategy.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing