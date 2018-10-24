Color Me Mine Enterprises Inc.
Paint-your-own-ceramics studios
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
3722 San Fernando Rd.
Glendale, CA 91204
CEO
Mike Mooslin
Parent Company
Duncan Enterprises Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$164,350 - $197,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Color Me Mine Enterprises Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Color Me Mine Enterprises Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
46 hours
Additional Training:
Semi-annual workshops, online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 6