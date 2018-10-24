Bio

Founded in 1991, Color Me Mine provides would-be artists with the studio and supplies to create their own ceramic masterpieces. Children and adults visit the studios, taking their pick of more than 300 pieces and 60 colors. The staff guides them through the painting process, and then glazes and fires each piece for later pick up. Color Me Mine offers birthday parties, showers, team building activities, workshops and fundraisers, either in the studio, at home or at school.