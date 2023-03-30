ChemStation
Initial investment
$324K - $442K
Units as of 2020
62 6.9% over 3 years
Quality over quantity is what ChemStations strives for!

ChemStation is a cleaning franchise that manufactures environmentally friendly high-quality industrial products. Its key markets include floor care, parts washing, concrete and asphalt, odor control, the food/beverage industry, and vehicle cleaning. The franchise has a unique delivery process with refillable containers at customers' facilities. 

Founded in 1965 and franchising since 1983, ChemStation takes part in various industry events relevant to its market. These events include holding exhibits at trade shows such as the International Production and Processing Expo, World of Asphalt, Con-Expo, Craft Brewers Conference, and Process Expo. The company is also a member of the International Sanitary Supply Association, the Craft Brewers Association, the North-American Meat Institute, the Refrigerated Foods Association, and the Food Processing Suppliers Association.

Why You May Want to Start a ChemStation Franchise

Regardless of seasons or business shifts, regular cleaning may be essential for every household to maintain its value. This creates a potential market for cleaning companies. With over 50 franchised units spread across the United States, ChemStation has grown to make its mark. ChemStation can offer franchisees initial facility opening support, site selection, continuous training, and technical support.

Operating with exclusive territories, ChemStation franchisees may be set up to grow their locations. The company operates on business-to-business principles whereby the franchisor sources production materials to the franchisee. Business-to-business occurs when a commercial transaction is made between two businesses. This may allow the franchisee room for space, freedom, and growth. 

What Might Make a ChemStation Franchise a Good Choice?

To formulate the ChemStation products, chemical concentrates are provided to franchisees to mix at their locations as needed. Acting as an individual manufacturing center may ensure local delivery, sales, and services for every customer. With this localized manufacturing technique, ChemStation has put in an effort to place itself a step ahead of its competitors.

To be part of the ChemStation team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a ChemStation Franchise

To get started with the process of opening your very own ChemStation franchise, first submit an inquiry form. If ChemStation views you as a qualified franchisee, you may receive an introductory call to schedule your discovery day and learn more about the franchising opportunity.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the ChemStation team questions. Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand's requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a ChemStation franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a ChemStation franchise.

Company Overview

About ChemStation

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1965
Leadership
Jeff Purks, President & CEO
Corporate Address
3400 Encrete Ln.
Dayton, OH 45439
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1983 (40 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
62 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ChemStation franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$324,000 - $441,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000 - $500,000
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
ChemStation offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Third Party Financing
ChemStation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
17 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ChemStation landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
