Founded in 1999, RNR Tire Express is parented by SPF Mgt. Co. LLC. It is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The franchise offers a wide selection of brand-name tires and wheels for sale and rental. In addition to this, they also offer free professional installation as well as quality customer service. The franchisor will provide initial training programs and various ongoing support options to help franchisees start and operate their franchise.

Why Should You Start an RNR Tire Express Franchise?

When considering opening any business, the first step is to evaluate the overall opportunity within the industry. Eighty-eight percent of Americans own at least one car, putting wheels and tires in high demand. Time and again, individuals will spend heavily on tires and auto services. Unlike some other competitors, RNR Tire Express has multiple payment options. This improves its market share in this industry because it provides customers with the products they need on a budget and time frame they can afford.

RNR Tire Express is a unique automotive industry brand selling custom tires and wheels to customers on a “Rent-and-Roll” basis, meaning the customer gets their wheels of choice and pays later. The customer will bring their driver's license, vehicle registration, pay stub, and proof of where they live to get the wheels of their choice.

Payments can be made weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, depending on the customer's purchasing power. Currently, RNR Tire Express has over 100 franchises across the United States.

What Might Make an RNR Tire Express Franchise a Good Choice?

RNR Tire Express has been franchising since 2003. To become a franchisee, you must pay an initial franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees must also meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A franchise term lasts ten years and might be renewed if both parties choose to do so.

As you review the franchise opportunity, it would be wise to speak to a financial planner and attorney as you make ready to sign a contract with RNR Tire Express.

If a franchisee is interested in operating their unit as an absentee franchisee, they can franchise and operate a location with a team of about six employees.

How to Open an RNR Tire Express Franchise

As you decide whether to buy a franchise with RNR Tire Express, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.

After getting started as a franchisee with RNR Tire Express, you will need to attend a discovery day in Florida. Here, you have the opportunity to meet the team in person. You will also be able to ask any outstanding questions at this meeting before reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document.

Once deciding to join RNR Tire Express as a franchisee, you will complete training at RNR Tire Express University and prepare to open your store.