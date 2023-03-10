RNR Tire Express
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#170 Ranked #133 last year
Initial investment
$593K - $1.3M
Units as of 2022
170 37.1% over 3 years
Founded in 1999, RNR Tire Express is parented by SPF Mgt. Co. LLC. It is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The franchise offers a wide selection of brand-name tires and wheels for sale and rental. In addition to this, they also offer free professional installation as well as quality customer service. The franchisor will provide initial training programs and various ongoing support options to help franchisees start and operate their franchise.

Why Should You Start an RNR Tire Express Franchise?

When considering opening any business, the first step is to evaluate the overall opportunity within the industry. Eighty-eight percent of Americans own at least one car, putting wheels and tires in high demand. Time and again, individuals will spend heavily on tires and auto services. Unlike some other competitors, RNR Tire Express has multiple payment options. This improves its market share in this industry because it provides customers with the products they need on a budget and time frame they can afford. 

RNR Tire Express is a unique automotive industry brand selling custom tires and wheels to customers on a “Rent-and-Roll” basis, meaning the customer gets their wheels of choice and pays later. The customer will bring their driver's license, vehicle registration, pay stub, and proof of where they live to get the wheels of their choice.

Payments can be made weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, depending on the customer's purchasing power. Currently, RNR Tire Express has over 100 franchises across the United States.

What Might Make an RNR Tire Express Franchise a Good Choice?

RNR Tire Express has been franchising since 2003. To become a franchisee, you must pay an initial franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees must also meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A franchise term lasts ten years and might be renewed if both parties choose to do so. 

As you review the franchise opportunity, it would be wise to speak to a financial planner and attorney as you make ready to sign a contract with RNR Tire Express.

If a franchisee is interested in operating their unit as an absentee franchisee, they can franchise and operate a location with a team of about six employees.  

How to Open an RNR Tire Express Franchise

As you decide whether to buy a franchise with RNR Tire Express, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.

After getting started as a franchisee with RNR Tire Express, you will need to attend a discovery day in Florida. Here, you have the opportunity to meet the team in person. You will also be able to ask any outstanding questions at this meeting before reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document. 

Once deciding to join RNR Tire Express as a franchisee, you will complete training at RNR Tire Express University and prepare to open your store.

Company Overview

About RNR Tire Express

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Wheels & Tires, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services
Founded
1999
Parent Company
SPF Mgt. Co. LLC
Leadership
Larry Sutton, President & Founder
Corporate Address
13922 Monroe's Business Park
Tampa, FL 33635
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
170 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a RNR Tire Express franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$593,325 - $1,339,475
Net Worth Requirement
$2,000,000 - $100,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
RNR Tire Express has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
64 hours
Classroom Training
37 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where RNR Tire Express landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where RNR Tire Express ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #170 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Wheels & Tires in 2021

Best of the Best

