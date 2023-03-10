John Searcy started Interstate Battery System of America in Dallas in 1952 selling car batteries out of the back of a pickup truck. Today, the company sells batteries for a variety of products, including vehicles, camcorders, alarms and electronics through its Web site and nearly 200,000 dealers in the United States, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Guam, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.

In 1999, Interstate acquired Battery Patrol and became Interstate All Battery Centers to offer franchise opportunities. Interstate All Battery Centers sell more than 16,000 types of batteries and related products.