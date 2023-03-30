ATAX
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#466 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$63K - $79K
Units as of 2022
83 88.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Atax franchise businesses offer essential services to their clients, including tax preparation for both individuals and businesses, bookkeeping, incorporation services, payroll services, and more. The company was founded in 1986 by Rafael Alvarez, who was born in the Dominican Republic and living in New York when he recognized that no other brand in the tax-preparation industry was focusing on serving the Latino market.

Alvarez began franchising the Atax business model in 2007, and in 2019 he joined Loyalty Brands, an umbrella franchise company founded by John Hewitt, who is no stranger to tax services franchises, having founded both Jackson Hewitt and Liberty Tax Service. Loyalty Brands is also the parent company of other business services franchises, including Jomsom Staffing, Estrella Insurance, and First Choice Business Brokers.

Why You Might Consider an Atax Franchise

An Atax franchise is particularly well-suited to bilingual individuals with an interest in starting a business that will serve their community under a recognized and growing brand. With an Atax franchise, you gain access to training and support from a franchisor with decades of experience, including weekly webinars and live personalized coaching. You also get the advantage of access to a powerful marketing system and advertising strategies, and assistance with locating and leasing your new business location.

You can also choose how you would like to run your business. Some franchisees want to be the face of their office, while those with multiple units are allowed to run their business more like an enterprise. Atax franchises are fairly simple to operate, allowing the franchisee to focus on delivering consistent results.

You also don't have to start from the ground up. If you already own an existing tax preparation firm but want to expand your business under a trusted name, you can convert your business to an Atax franchise. The company knows it's hard work running a business alone and they're on hand to make it a more accessible experience.

What Might Make an Atax Franchise a Good Investment?

Atax operates in an industry that's typically seen as a durable one and serves a multicultural clientele. The demand for its products exists no matter the current economic climate. Every citizen of the United States is required to file their taxes annually, but not everyone understands how or has the time to do so on their own, creating a high demand for the company’s services. And offering bilingual services allows your Atax franchise to appeal to the country’s fast-growing Latino and Hispanic population.

How to Open an Atax Franchise

If you are considering an opportunity with Atax, you'll want to be prepared with a dependable net worth and liquid capital sufficient to open an Atax franchise. If you can meet the financial requirements, you can chat with company representatives about available franchise opportunities in your desired area. 

Before long, you could be opening the doors of your new Atax franchise to local consumers. You'll be helping people get their taxes and other business services done right the first time. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About ATAX

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Tax Services
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Loyalty Brands
Leadership
Alberto Ortiz, President
Corporate Address
780 Lynnhaven Pkwy., #240
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
83 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ATAX franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$62,650 - $79,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
14%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
ATAX offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
ATAX has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like ATAX? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ATAX landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ATAX ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #466 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to ATAX.

Caring Transitions

Senior transition and relocation, online auctions, and estate management
Ranked #371
Request Info

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Brightway Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #153
Learn More

Goosehead Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #54
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing