Atax franchise businesses offer essential services to their clients, including tax preparation for both individuals and businesses, bookkeeping, incorporation services, payroll services, and more. The company was founded in 1986 by Rafael Alvarez, who was born in the Dominican Republic and living in New York when he recognized that no other brand in the tax-preparation industry was focusing on serving the Latino market.

Alvarez began franchising the Atax business model in 2007, and in 2019 he joined Loyalty Brands, an umbrella franchise company founded by John Hewitt, who is no stranger to tax services franchises, having founded both Jackson Hewitt and Liberty Tax Service. Loyalty Brands is also the parent company of other business services franchises, including Jomsom Staffing, Estrella Insurance, and First Choice Business Brokers.

Why You Might Consider an Atax Franchise

An Atax franchise is particularly well-suited to bilingual individuals with an interest in starting a business that will serve their community under a recognized and growing brand. With an Atax franchise, you gain access to training and support from a franchisor with decades of experience, including weekly webinars and live personalized coaching. You also get the advantage of access to a powerful marketing system and advertising strategies, and assistance with locating and leasing your new business location.

You can also choose how you would like to run your business. Some franchisees want to be the face of their office, while those with multiple units are allowed to run their business more like an enterprise. Atax franchises are fairly simple to operate, allowing the franchisee to focus on delivering consistent results.

You also don't have to start from the ground up. If you already own an existing tax preparation firm but want to expand your business under a trusted name, you can convert your business to an Atax franchise. The company knows it's hard work running a business alone and they're on hand to make it a more accessible experience.

What Might Make an Atax Franchise a Good Investment?

Atax operates in an industry that's typically seen as a durable one and serves a multicultural clientele. The demand for its products exists no matter the current economic climate. Every citizen of the United States is required to file their taxes annually, but not everyone understands how or has the time to do so on their own, creating a high demand for the company’s services. And offering bilingual services allows your Atax franchise to appeal to the country’s fast-growing Latino and Hispanic population.

How to Open an Atax Franchise

If you are considering an opportunity with Atax, you'll want to be prepared with a dependable net worth and liquid capital sufficient to open an Atax franchise. If you can meet the financial requirements, you can chat with company representatives about available franchise opportunities in your desired area.

Before long, you could be opening the doors of your new Atax franchise to local consumers. You'll be helping people get their taxes and other business services done right the first time.