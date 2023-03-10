My Salon Suite is a personal care property management company founded in 2010 by Ken and Alanna McAllister. It started as a single business in New Orleans, Louisiana, and eventually grew to become one of the top salon suite franchise businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

My Salon Suite began franchising in 2012. The company has since established franchise units in many locations across North America. In June 2021, My Salon Suite joined Propelled Brands, which also franchises, FastSigns and NerdsToGo, with the goal of accelerating growth.

As a franchisee, you are offered the opportunity to bring together beauty professionals under one roof, providing them the space to make their own entrepreneurial dreams come true. You'd work as your own boss while supporting your clients in your own salon suite franchise.

Why You Might Want to Start a My Salon Suite Franchise

My Salon Suite helps beauty professionals develop, open, and run a private suite salon. These suite salons come with fully furnished facilities and are gaining popularity among beauty professionals. These factors drive the popularity of My Salon Suite:

Provides beauty professionals a sense of ownership.

Offers a private, safe, and clean environment that clients love.

Professionals share their expansive health and beauty skills.

Ability to customize salon designs with the clients' tastes in mind.

Dedication to providing quality services.

My Salon Suite offers comprehensive support and training to help you run a smooth salon suite business. The company acts as a business coach to beauty professionals and provides advice about running a successful salon suite franchise.

What Could Make My Salon Suite a Good Choice?

My Salon Suite is among the fastest-growing salon suites franchises in the U.S. Since collaborating with Propelled Brands in 2021, there has been an increase in the number of new franchises opening across several U.S. states.

The company offers financial backing through third-party lenders to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, and equipment for qualified franchisees. This can be a plus for anyone who is interested in buying a franchise but who lacks the funds to get started independently.

My Salon Suite is a lucrative business with a ten-year renewable agreement period. This type of business allows you to run multiple locations at once. You don't need experience in the beauty sector to start your own salon suite business—you can gain that experience as you go.

How to Open Your Own My Salon Suite Franchise

It might take you a few months to open a My Salon Suite franchise, and the startup will require a significant initial investment. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the company's requirements, you can begin to undergo the process of starting a salon suite franchise.

To get started, you might need to fill out and submit a franchise inquiry form online. My Salon Suite will typically then send more information and provide you with the Franchise Disclosure Document. After the initial contact, your financial capabilities will likely be assessed before you are able to begin training at My Salon Suite University. You will need to pay a franchise fee, sign franchise agreements, and select a suitable location under a franchise coach's guidance. After this, you should be ready to start your own salon suite business.