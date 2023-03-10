Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#32 Ranked #48 last year
- Initial investment
-
$350K - $554K
- Units as of 2022
-
893 22.3% over 3 years
Don't want another ripoff? Strip away your worries and follow the painless path towards the European Wax Center!
Since its founding in 2004 and subsequent franchising in 2006, European Wax Center has grown to over 750 locations in the United States.
Beauty and skin routines tend to include waxing. European Wax Center strives to help its clients to reveal their beautiful skin. The services offered may include body waxing, brow waxing, Brazilian waxing, facial hair waxing, and fast facials. This automatic diversification of revenue may result in a better chance of customer conversion.
The team may consist of specialists who maintain high hygiene standards and treat clients in a confidential manner. There is an opportunity for you to join this market leader and open a European Wax Center franchise.
Why You May Want to Start a European Wax Center
The European Wax Center can offer a luxurious experience to its clients. The company believes it is built on strong values that create and maintain good relations. The numbers do not lie, as the majority of clients return to the company for repeat visits. In a typical year, over one million services will be performed across the 750+ locations.
If you are looking for an opportunity to dive deep into the beauty industry, European Wax Center may be one of the best choices. Several times in recent years, European Wax Center has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and on its Fast-Growing Franchises list. These rankings are based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that include areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
The growing demand and popularity of waxing services may provide an opportunity for you to tap into the beauty industry. The European Wax Center brand is strong, which may make it a good business for you.
What Might Make a European Wax Center Franchise a Good Choice?
You may be able to find support as a European Wax Center franchisee. Beauty is skin deep, and although you may initially have to dig deep into your pockets, you may enjoy a successful business.
To be part of the European Wax Center team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a European Wax Center Franchise
It takes just a few simple steps for you to open a European Wax Center. First, you can start by submitting an inquiry form. If you are deemed to be a good fit for the brand, you may soon receive further instruction on moving forward with the European Wax Center franchise.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the European Wax Center team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a European Wax Center franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
Enjoy the smooth path to quick, long-lasting results with a European Wax Center franchise and submit an inquiry form today!
Company Overview
About European Wax Center
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Waxing, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 2004
- Leadership
- David Berg, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5830 Granite Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75024
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 110
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 893 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a European Wax Center franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $349,600 - $553,950
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- European Wax Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 124 hours
- Classroom Training
- 35 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where European Wax Center landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where European Wax Center ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
