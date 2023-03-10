European Wax Center
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#32 Ranked #48 last year
Initial investment
$350K - $554K
Units as of 2022
893 22.3% over 3 years
Don't want another ripoff? Strip away your worries and follow the painless path towards the European Wax Center!

Since its founding in 2004 and subsequent franchising in 2006, European Wax Center has grown to over 750 locations in the United States.

Beauty and skin routines tend to include waxing. European Wax Center strives to help its clients to reveal their beautiful skin. The services offered may include body waxing, brow waxing, Brazilian waxing, facial hair waxing, and fast facials. This automatic diversification of revenue may result in a better chance of customer conversion.

The team may consist of specialists who maintain high hygiene standards and treat clients in a confidential manner. There is an opportunity for you to join this market leader and open a European Wax Center franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a European Wax Center

The European Wax Center can offer a luxurious experience to its clients. The company believes it is built on strong values that create and maintain good relations. The numbers do not lie, as the majority of clients return to the company for repeat visits. In a typical year, over one million services will be performed across the 750+ locations.

If you are looking for an opportunity to dive deep into the beauty industry, European Wax Center may  be one of the best choices. Several times in recent years, European Wax Center has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and on its Fast-Growing Franchises list. These rankings are based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that include areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The growing demand and popularity of waxing services may provide an opportunity for you to tap into the beauty industry. The European Wax Center brand is strong, which may make it a good business for you.

What Might Make a European Wax Center Franchise a Good Choice?

You may be able to find support as a European Wax Center franchisee. Beauty is skin deep, and although you may initially have to dig deep into your pockets, you may enjoy a successful business.

To be part of the European Wax Center team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a European Wax Center Franchise

It takes just a few simple steps for you to open a European Wax Center. First, you can start by submitting an inquiry form. If you are deemed to be a good fit for the brand, you may soon receive further instruction on moving forward with the European Wax Center franchise.  

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the European Wax Center team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a European Wax Center franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Enjoy the smooth path to quick, long-lasting results with a European Wax Center franchise and submit an inquiry form today!

Company Overview

About European Wax Center

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Waxing, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2004
Leadership
David Berg, CEO
Corporate Address
5830 Granite Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75024
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
110
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
893 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a European Wax Center franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$349,600 - $553,950
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
European Wax Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
124 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where European Wax Center landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where European Wax Center ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #32 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #119 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #99 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Waxing in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Waxing Category

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
