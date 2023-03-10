Signing out of account, Standby...
#287 Ranked #392 last year
- Initial investment
-
$137K - $396K
- Units as of 2022
-
207 46.8% over 3 years
The Good Feet Store understands the state of your feet can profoundly affect your well-being. That’s why the company dedicates itself to improving people’s lives, two feet at a time. Good Feet Store sells proprietary arch supports, a selection of shoes, and shoe accessories.
Good Feet Store arch supports support all four arches in your feet, which is why they are so beneficial. The company designed these supports to keep your feet in the best position for your body, thereby relieving pain. Whether you’re 6 or 60, customers benefit from the Good Feet Store daily, with over 300 different styles, flexibilities, and support options.
The family-owned business opened in the 1990s and has expanded its reach with a large number of franchises globally. As a franchisee, you’ll answer customers’ questions and find the right support for their feet. If you have substantial business or retail experience, strong business ethics, and management skills, you may be an ideal candidate for a Good Feet Store.
Why You Should Start a Good Feet Store Franchise
One of the perks that come with being connected to one of America’s most-celebrated arch support providers is growth incentives. The company waives the franchise fee for existing owners who want to open up new stores within their protected territories. Good Feet Store hopes you’ll build your empire and hold strong in your locale, so you will receive the encouragement you need from the corporate end.
The company will provide you with ongoing support as you run your business. This includes marketing help with SEO, social media, and web development. Good Feet will also work with you to find an ideal location for your store, assist you with your grand opening, and help you with field operations, security, and safety procedures.
What Might Make The Good Feet Store a Good Choice?
There’s a considerable market appeal for people who suffer from back, foot, knee, and hip pain. Between that and very few national competitors, owning a Good Feet Store is a unique opportunity. The company also goes by a proven economic model to get the highest sales per square foot. They keep investment costs low, too, so you can focus more of your time on sales. The company's promise of excellent foot solution shoes helps open up some interesting opportunities.
How to Open Your Good Feet Store Franchise
Once you decide to jump into this opportunity feet first, you can look into the company’s five-day training course in Southern California. You’ll typically spend three and a half days in a classroom and the remainder of your time at one of the Good Feet Stores in San Diego. Once you’re involved in the process of starting your store, you’ll likely have the chance to chat with a representative who can answer questions and provide additional suggestions.
Though it isn’t the most inexpensive franchise you can invest in, it has a relatively reasonable cost compared to other health-related franchises. While you will probably need to have some liquid capital on hand, the company uses its smaller footprint to keep the initial investment more affordable.
After you take these initial steps, you will be ready to take the first step towards becoming a Good Feet Store franchisee!
Company Overview
About The Good Feet Store
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Health Products, Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
- Founded
- 1995
- Parent Company
- Good Feet Worldwide LLC
- Leadership
- Richard Moore, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5923 Farnsworth Ct.
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Canada
- # of Units
- 207 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Good Feet Store franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $137,220 - $396,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee & initial inventory
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 0.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 or 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Good Feet Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 16 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
