The Good Feet Store understands the state of your feet can profoundly affect your well-being. That’s why the company dedicates itself to improving people’s lives, two feet at a time. Good Feet Store sells proprietary arch supports, a selection of shoes, and shoe accessories. 

Good Feet Store arch supports support all four arches in your feet, which is why they are so beneficial. The company designed these supports to keep your feet in the best position for your body, thereby relieving pain. Whether you’re 6 or 60, customers benefit from the Good Feet Store daily, with over 300 different styles, flexibilities, and support options.

The family-owned business opened in the 1990s and has expanded its reach with a large number of franchises globally. As a franchisee, you’ll answer customers’ questions and find the right support for their feet. If you have substantial business or retail experience, strong business ethics, and management skills, you may be an ideal candidate for a Good Feet Store. 

Why You Should Start a Good Feet Store Franchise

One of the perks that come with being connected to one of America’s most-celebrated arch support providers is growth incentives. The company waives the franchise fee for existing owners who want to open up new stores within their protected territories. Good Feet Store hopes you’ll build your empire and hold strong in your locale, so you will receive the encouragement you need from the corporate end.

The company will provide you with ongoing support as you run your business. This includes marketing help with SEO, social media, and web development. Good Feet will also work with you to find an ideal location for your store, assist you with your grand opening, and help you with field operations, security, and safety procedures.

What Might Make The Good Feet Store a Good Choice?

There’s a considerable market appeal for people who suffer from back, foot, knee, and hip pain. Between that and very few national competitors, owning a Good Feet Store is a unique opportunity. The company also goes by a proven economic model to get the highest sales per square foot. They keep investment costs low, too, so you can focus more of your time on sales. The company's promise of excellent foot solution shoes helps open up some interesting opportunities.

How to Open Your Good Feet Store Franchise

Once you decide to jump into this opportunity feet first, you can look into the company’s five-day training course in Southern California. You’ll typically spend three and a half days in a classroom and the remainder of your time at one of the Good Feet Stores in San Diego. Once you’re involved in the process of starting your store, you’ll likely have the chance to chat with a representative who can answer questions and provide additional suggestions. 

Though it isn’t the most inexpensive franchise you can invest in, it has a relatively reasonable cost compared to other health-related franchises. While you will probably need to have some liquid capital on hand, the company uses its smaller footprint to keep the initial investment more affordable. 

After you take these initial steps, you will be ready to take the first step towards becoming a Good Feet Store franchisee!

Company Overview

About The Good Feet Store

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Products, Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Good Feet Worldwide LLC
Leadership
Richard Moore, President & CEO
Corporate Address
5923 Farnsworth Ct.
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Canada

# of Units
207 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Good Feet Store franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$137,220 - $396,250
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee & initial inventory
Royalty Fee
0.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Term of Agreement
5 or 10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Good Feet Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Good Feet Store landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Good Feet Store ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #287 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #198 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Health Products in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Health Products Category

