Good Feet Worldwide LLC
#423 Franchise 500

Good Feet Worldwide LLC
Arch supports, related products
|

About
Founded

1995

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

5923 Farnsworth Ct.
Carlsbad, CA 92008

CEO

Matt Coleman

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$123,770 - $229,275

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ad Royalty Fee

$580/mo.

Financing Options

Good Feet Worldwide LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

25% off franchise fee & initial inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

14 hours

Classroom Training:

35 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Good Feet Worldwide LLC is ranked #423 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The first Good Feet Arch Support Store opened in Solana Beach, California, in 1995. The company is now headquartered in Carlsbad, California, and franchising began in 2003. In each store, employees help customers find the right arch support for their arch size and lifestyle, choosing from 25 different styles.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $123,770 High - $229,275
Units
+14.3%+16 UNITS (1 Year) +23.1%+24 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

