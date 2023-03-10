How to Start a Sport Clips Franchise

Sport Clips franchise information

Founded in 1993, Sport Clips Haircuts is a men's sports-themed hair salon providing clients a championship haircut experience at a reasonable price while watching sports on TV. With more than 1,800 locations across the U.S. – in all 50 states – and in Canada, we provide more than 33 million haircuts annually and are continuing to expand across North America. As the first brand to specialize in haircuts for men & boys, Sport Clips has become a dominant brand in the multi-billion dollar hair salon industry that's renowned for our Championship Haircut Experience.

As a franchise opportunity, Sport Clips is hard to beat. We have a long, proven track record of helping entrepreneurs achieve greater freedom, a more flexible lifestyle, and a firm foundation for the future. Our straightforward business model is designed to scale, offers tremendous unit-level economics, and provides an essential service that won't be automated out of existence. As long as men have hair, Sport Clips will always be in demand to offer an mvp experience.

With excellent training and support resources designed to help each franchisee succeed, Sport Clips starts you off on the right foot in getting your stores opened, developing a positive environment for team members and building our clientele.

Site selection and third-party financing assistance

Store construction and set-up

Pre-opening procedures and post-opening follow up

Stylist recruitment guidance

Grand Opening plans and a dedicated team to assist you every step of the way

Neighborhood marketing plans

Networking and learning opportunities at local Leaderships and National Huddles

The popularity of the Sport Clips franchise opportunity is evident in the brand's overall ranking of 24th on this year's Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 list. This ranking is the 10th consecutive year that Sport Clips has landed in the top-100 franchises on this prestigious annual list. The growth of newly established units is up 3.1% over the past three years alone.

How much does a Sport Clips franchise cost?

To open a Sport Clips haircuts franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required, and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership:

Initial franchise fee: $30,000 - $69,500

Initial investment: $266,300 - $439,500

Net worth requirement: $400,000

Cash requirement: $200,000

Veterans incentives: 20% off franchise fee

Royalty fee: 6%

Ad royalty fee: 5%

Term of agreement: 5 years

The brand does not offer direct access to financing, but they do have relationships with third-party lenders who can help franchisees secure the funds necessary to invest in a Sport Clips franchise. Specifically, these lenders offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How much does a Sport Clips franchise owner make?

This is among the most common - and perhaps most important – questions that franchisees have when evaluating franchise opportunities. You want to know if the business you're going to invest in lives up to its promises – or to put it another way, that the risk will be worth the reward. Sport Clips operates in a $75 billion recession-resistant industry with repeat customers. After years of success, the Sport Clips business model has proved a scalable investment. Sport Clips recently published our most recent Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), which goes into comprehensive detail as to the financial performance of our franchised stores. The FDD reports on all of our franchise locations in operations during 2018, 2019, and for a minimum of 39 weeks during 2020 – and we couldn't be prouder of the results. In the U.S., a franchise owner usually earns $75,000 to $125,000 annually. This is definitely much more than the average college graduate salary of $50,000, which is what most graduates earn in an entry level position.

"Sport Clips is unstoppable," says Jim Atkinson, Sport Clips vice president of franchise development. "We just went through an incredible event – something that we only see once in a lifetime. We've shown that there's nothing that we can't get through if we stay rooted in our culture as a brand. Our franchisees felt the impact during the government mandated shutdowns, but our strong culture enabled us to pull together to minimize the economic impact. We believe in and practice the art of Kaizen, always looking for continuous incremental improvement in all aspects of our operations. We're better this year than we were last year, and we'll be better next year! There's still a lot of runway left, and the future is bright for Sport Clips."

Why invest in a Sport Clips franchise?

If you're seeking a path to financial independence, a way to transition out of the corporate world, and want to take control of your future? Investing in a Sport Clips Franchise can offer a path to business ownership. As a franchise opportunity, Sport Clips is hard to beat. We have a long, proven track record of helping entrepreneurs achieve greater freedom, a more flexible lifestyle, and a firm foundation for the future. Our straightforward business model is designed to scale, offers tremendous unit-level economics, and provides an essential service that won't be automated out of existence. As long as men have hair, Sport Clips talented hair care professionals will always be in demand.

One of the key advantages of franchising with Sport Clips is that you don't have to leave your career – in fact, we insist you keep your day job. Our business model is unlike many other franchise concepts in that we encourage each team leader to work on and not in the business. You will hire a store manager who will oversee the day-to-day operations of your store, manage your professional stylists, and deliver the Championship Haircut Experience your customers expect and deserve.

As an owner, your role will primarily be a supportive one. You will be responsible for creating a family-like culture that empowers your team to do exceptional work. By developing an incredible team, you will be able to focus on growing your business, implementing marketing strategies, and taking care of the administrative duties on the back end. As a rule, we expect our Team Leaders to spend around 10-15 hours per week on their stores – that's it. In other words, owning a Sport Clips haircuts franchise is as straightforward as a business can get.

The simplicity of our business model allows our Team Leaders to scale up to multi-unit ownership quickly. We're proud so many Team Leaders are multi-unit operators and continue to reinvest in the brand. In fact, Sport Clips is home to several double-digit owners who have 10, 20, 30, and 40 stores open – with plans to continue expanding! Sport Clips haircuts has one of the highest franchise continuity rates in the industry. This means our Team Leaders stay in their businesses, their businesses stay open, and our franchise network gets stronger and stronger. As an investor exploring business opportunities, this should matter to you. Our high franchise continuity rate means we offer stability, confidence, and potential for long-term growth.

This commitment to our culture is firmly rooted in our values. We empower everyone in our organization, from our leadership team to our Team Leaders to our store managers and stylists, to have a heart of a champion. These are the values that we live and breathe every day:

Always do the right thing

Do your best

Treat others the way they want to be treated

As an owner, your most essential role will be in building and developing a team. You will need to create a company culture that feels like family, that makes everyone feel appreciated. In turn, you will have a store where the most talented stylists will want to work. Request more information about franchising with Sport Clips by filling out this form to learn more and begin our discovery process for your very own franchise location!

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find the personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests, and budget.