TourScale

Mobile entertainment tours
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$140K - $684K
Units as of 2025
80 Increase 175.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About TourScale

Industry Recreation
Related Categories Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded 2011
Leadership Kai Kaapro, Founder
Corporate Address 323 W. Davie St.
Raleigh, NC 27601
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2020 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 80 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a TourScale franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$49,950
Initial Investment Information Circle
$140,050 - $683,550
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing TourScale has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 15 hours
Classroom Training 13 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to TourScale.

Wag N' Wash

description
Self-service pet bathing, grooming, pet supplies

Destination Athlete

description
Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams

Dream Vacations

description
Travel agencies

Urban Air Adventure Park

description
Adventure parks

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This Family-Friendly Brand Is Snapping Up Vacant Stores — And Building a $600 Million Business in the Process

As national retailers shutter locations, Urban Air Adventure Park is transforming empty big-box stores into family destinations that drive foot traffic and revenue for retail centers.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

A Major Restaurant Operator Just Cashed Out of One of Its Biggest Brands — Here's Why

The sale marks a strategic shift — and is a sign of how fast-food giants are rethinking growth.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

These Are the Top Retail Franchises for 2025, According to the Franchise 500

These retail brands are proving there's still a big opportunity in brick-and-mortar franchising.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Franchise Success Isn't Automatic — It's Earned. Here's How to Do It Right.

Many franchise candidates fall for the "it runs itself" myth. Here's why hands-on ownership is the only real path to success.

By Rob Lancit
Franchise

Most Acquisitions Fail — Here's How to Make Yours the Exception

Buying a company is the easy part. The challenge is getting your new team to feel like part of the same firm.

By Jeff Helfgott
Franchise

This Fast-Food Powerhouse Is Getting a Makeover. Here's What Customers Can Expect.

Wendy's is rolling out Project Fresh, a consumer-focused overhaul that promises faster drive-thrus, smarter ordering tech and a refreshed menu.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing