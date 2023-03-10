X-Golf
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#299 Ranked #254 last year
Initial investment
$610K - $1.4M
Units as of 2022
59 321.4% over 3 years
X-Golf offers what some people consider to be the world’s most advanced golf simulator technology. Through continued research and development, as well as over one dozen global patents, the company has established itself as one of the best global golf simulators. With their impressive engineering and ability to re-create ball flight to top-level accuracy, it may be easy to see why the franchise has sold thousands of systems since its inception.

The X-Golf brand was founded in 2005. Even though its concept was not as popular when the brand began, the company slowly but steadily started to supply the world with amazing golf simulator systems that provide golf enthusiasts with unique and amazing experiences. With up-to-date technological inventions such as the variable lie stance platform and a system that automatically tees, X-Golf provides customers with an avenue to practice and a quality golf club, all from the comfort of your home.

By 2015, X-Golf began franchising. Since then, the brand has grown to over 30 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an X-Golf Franchise

Coupled with advanced technological innovation, experience, and considerable market segment, opening an X-Golf franchise may give you a more predictable outcome than starting a new brand that might end up struggling for customers and inability to keep up with the ever-changing technological world.

You do not need to be a golf expert to start your X-Golf franchise. However, it would be best if franchisees were passionate about the sport, possess some business know-how, have proper funding in place, and have a willingness to provide top-quality services to their customers.

What Might Make an X-Golf Franchise a Good Choice?

X-Golf has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The management at X-Golf has worked hard to ensure that the franchisee can rent the state-of-the-art golf simulators so that golf enthusiasts worldwide can enjoy their favorite sport at any time of the day.

Every X-Golf franchise receives full support from the company head office team. A specialist is available to advise franchisees on business model components such as real estate site selection and store fit-out, brand and local area marketing, business development sales and support, information systems implementation and training, and supplier relationships and purchasing discounts.

How To Open an X-Golf Franchise

To be part of the X-Golf team, you should be financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

If you qualify, an X-Golf specialist will guide you through site selection, take you through the supplier relationship protocols, help you through sales customer relationship training, and provide any other business development sales and support that you may need.

Once you complete the training process, it won’t be long before you have your rented golf simulators.

Company Overview

About X-Golf

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2005
Parent Company
X-Golf America
Leadership
Ryan D'Arcy, President & CEO
Corporate Address
24416 S. Main St., #301
Carson, CA 90745
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
59 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a X-Golf franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$609,700 - $1,386,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
X-Golf has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-17 hours
Classroom Training
15-24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where X-Golf landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where X-Golf ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #299 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses in 2021

Best of the Best

