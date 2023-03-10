Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#299 Ranked #254 last year
- Initial investment
-
$610K - $1.4M
- Units as of 2022
-
59 321.4% over 3 years
X-Golf offers what some people consider to be the world’s most advanced golf simulator technology. Through continued research and development, as well as over one dozen global patents, the company has established itself as one of the best global golf simulators. With their impressive engineering and ability to re-create ball flight to top-level accuracy, it may be easy to see why the franchise has sold thousands of systems since its inception.
The X-Golf brand was founded in 2005. Even though its concept was not as popular when the brand began, the company slowly but steadily started to supply the world with amazing golf simulator systems that provide golf enthusiasts with unique and amazing experiences. With up-to-date technological inventions such as the variable lie stance platform and a system that automatically tees, X-Golf provides customers with an avenue to practice and a quality golf club, all from the comfort of your home.
By 2015, X-Golf began franchising. Since then, the brand has grown to over 30 franchises throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an X-Golf Franchise
Coupled with advanced technological innovation, experience, and considerable market segment, opening an X-Golf franchise may give you a more predictable outcome than starting a new brand that might end up struggling for customers and inability to keep up with the ever-changing technological world.
You do not need to be a golf expert to start your X-Golf franchise. However, it would be best if franchisees were passionate about the sport, possess some business know-how, have proper funding in place, and have a willingness to provide top-quality services to their customers.
What Might Make an X-Golf Franchise a Good Choice?
X-Golf has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
The management at X-Golf has worked hard to ensure that the franchisee can rent the state-of-the-art golf simulators so that golf enthusiasts worldwide can enjoy their favorite sport at any time of the day.
Every X-Golf franchise receives full support from the company head office team. A specialist is available to advise franchisees on business model components such as real estate site selection and store fit-out, brand and local area marketing, business development sales and support, information systems implementation and training, and supplier relationships and purchasing discounts.
How To Open an X-Golf Franchise
To be part of the X-Golf team, you should be financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.
If you qualify, an X-Golf specialist will guide you through site selection, take you through the supplier relationship protocols, help you through sales customer relationship training, and provide any other business development sales and support that you may need.
Once you complete the training process, it won’t be long before you have your rented golf simulators.
Company Overview
About X-Golf
- Industry
- Recreation
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
- Founded
- 2005
- Parent Company
- X-Golf America
- Leadership
- Ryan D'Arcy, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
24416 S. Main St., #301
Carson, CA 90745
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 14
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 59 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a X-Golf franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $609,700 - $1,386,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- X-Golf has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8-17 hours
- Classroom Training
- 15-24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 6
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where X-Golf landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where X-Golf ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
