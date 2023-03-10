Koala insulation is an insulation contractor franchise that offers residential and commercial insulation services. The company caters to various jobs and applications, such as new construction, retrofitting, and properties compromised by natural disasters. They also offer all types of insulation, from blown-in cellulose to batt insulation and more, with the mission of saving their customers’ energy costs.

Koala Insulation was founded in Melbourne, Georgia, in 2018, and has expanded faster than its original goal. Today, it has opened over 200 territory locations across the U.S. in line with its goal of building a stronger national presence.

Why You May Want To Start a Koala Insulation Franchise

According to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, at least 26 million homeowners spend on home improvement each year. Many single-family homes in the country are wasting money and energy due to under-insulation. With a Koala Insulation franchise working on both newly constructed and existing structures, it may be safe to say that the insulation industry is well insulated.

So if you’re seeking a business opportunity with a solid model, you might consider a Koala Insulation franchise. As a franchisee, you may find yourself moving in an environment of technical superiority, trust, communication, efficiency, courtesy, and accountability. If you think these ideals are worth practicing and you are willing to put in the work, a Koala Insulation franchise could represent the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

What Might Make a Koala Insulation Franchise a Good Choice

Multiple features make a Koala Insulation franchise unique from its competitors, beginning with its reasonably priced services, including free insulation evaluations. There may be no requirement for any industry knowledge or skills. A dedicated team will be around you to guide you in setting up and running your business starting from the ground up.

To be part of the Koala Insulation franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Koala Insulation has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify.

How To Open a Koala Insulation Franchise

As you decide if opening a Koala Insulation franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Koala Insulation franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Koala Insulation, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Koala Insulation franchising team questions.