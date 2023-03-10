Koala Insulation

Insulation
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#235 Ranked #242 last year
Initial investment
$148K - $190K
Units as of 2022
313 15,550.0% over 3 years
Koala insulation is an insulation contractor franchise that offers residential and commercial insulation services. The company caters to various jobs and applications, such as new construction, retrofitting, and properties compromised by natural disasters. They also offer all types of insulation, from blown-in cellulose to batt insulation and more, with the mission of saving their customers’ energy costs. 

Koala Insulation was founded in Melbourne, Georgia, in 2018, and has expanded faster than its original goal. Today, it has opened over 200 territory locations across the U.S. in line with its goal of building a stronger national presence. 

Why You May Want To Start a Koala Insulation Franchise

According to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, at least 26 million homeowners spend on home improvement each year. Many single-family homes in the country are wasting money and energy due to under-insulation. With a Koala Insulation franchise working on both newly constructed and existing structures, it may be safe to say that the insulation industry is well insulated.

So if you’re seeking a business opportunity with a solid model, you might consider a Koala Insulation franchise. As a franchisee, you may find yourself moving in an environment of technical superiority, trust, communication, efficiency, courtesy, and accountability. If you think these ideals are worth practicing and you are willing to put in the work, a Koala Insulation franchise could represent the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

What Might Make a Koala Insulation Franchise a Good Choice

Multiple features make a Koala Insulation franchise unique from its competitors, beginning with its reasonably priced services, including free insulation evaluations. There may be no requirement for any industry knowledge or skills. A dedicated team will be around you to guide you in setting up and running your business starting from the ground up. 

To be part of the Koala Insulation franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Koala Insulation has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify. 

How To Open a Koala Insulation Franchise

As you decide if opening a Koala Insulation franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Koala Insulation franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Koala Insulation, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Koala Insulation franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Koala Insulation

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Insulation
Founded
2018
Leadership
Scott Marr, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
445 West Dr.
Melbourne, FL 32904
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
27
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
313 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Koala Insulation franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$147,813 - $190,138
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Koala Insulation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Koala Insulation landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Koala Insulation ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #235 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #14 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #2 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #8 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #44 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #60 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

