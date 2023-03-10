Established in 1955 by brothers Henry and Richard Bloch, H&R Block is one of the most well-known tax preparation services nationwide. Since its inception, the company has prepared hundreds of millions of taxes. It has spread globally, serving Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and military bases. H&R Block also has a strong presence in Canada, where it has over 500 franchises. In the U.S., H&R Block has over 2,000 franchises.

Guided by the same principle now as it was back then, H&R Block wants to help its clients and communities by providing excellent service.

Why You May Want to Start an H&R Block Franchise

The "Block" in H&R Block is no longer just a play on the founders' last name. It represents the blocks—the communities—the company is a part of. Launching "Make Every Block Count" H&R Block tries to help small businesses make the connections they need to thrive. They also might provide online tax preparation tools so everyone can benefit from H&R Block's services, even if a physical location isn't nearby.

To join the H&R Block team, you should make sure you are ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will consist of royalty fees, among others.

What Might Make H&R Block Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee, there are a few options available to you when it comes to taking on the H&R Block name. You can either buy or sell. However, the company usually emphasizes joining the franchise by selling your business.

H&R Block may be willing to buy out your existing tax preparation business for a competitive price. The company typically encourages you to stay on board until you're ready to retire. This may help you create long and short-term exit strategies for you and your business. As part of the purchase agreement, H&R Block may keep your employees; you may receive cash up front, experience a smooth, co-branding transition, and rest easy knowing you are in good hands.

If you start a franchise from the ground up, you may search for available franchise locations on their website. New franchisees might undergo about double the hours of corporate training that returning tax professionals receive. This may be one of many ways H&R Block continues to support its franchisees throughout their tenure. The company might also help you with marketing and SEO, security and safety, and lease negotiations, among others.

How to Start an H&R Block Franchise

Whether you're selling your existing tax agency or starting from scratch, the first step in starting your H&R Block franchise is to take a look at the competition in your location. How fragmented is the market? Do you feel like your area could benefit from an H&R Block?

During the process, a local developer may contact you to discuss your interest. You'll usually need to provide some basic information, including how many tax returns your company filed the year prior. With due diligence and a down payment, you may be able to join the family and become a part of H&R Block’s history of making positive changes in the community.